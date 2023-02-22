Bad Takes, Ep. 28: Liberal intellectuals don’t want Biden to run again

Bad Takes, Episode 28: The real reason liberal intellectuals don’t want Joe Biden to run again

Matt and Laura discuss a movement on the left to bench President Joe Biden and hold an open primary instead. If you’re a Democrat who wants to keep the White House, they agree this idea is a bad take. Matt points out that primaries are expensive and unpredictable. Laura notes that it would be weird to run a campaign against a president of your same party successfully.

