Matt’s critics say that ticketing and booting low-income drivers is unfair and doesn’t solve the problem of pedestrian injuries. Laura agrees with Matt that the evidence shows enforcing lower-level traffic infractions reduces the harms of speeding. And they throw in a complaint about Jeff Bezos.

Send us a bad take to review at badtakes@grid.news

For a transcript of an episode of Bad Takes, please email transcripts@grid.news or watch on YouTube.

More Bad Takes Episodes