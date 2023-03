Jacobin writer Branko Marcetic argues that elites learned nothing from the Iraq War. While Matt and Laura agree that this is a bad take, they point to glaring examples of what should have been learned but hasn’t. In fact, pack journalism and group mentality are getting worse.

