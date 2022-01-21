Why the filibuster is still going to die eventually

To understand why Congress constantly seems deadlocked on important issues, you need to understand the filibuster.

The 60-vote threshold in the Senate is nowhere in the Constitution, but the filibuster is part of the house rules in the Senate. These days, it is a barrier to passing almost any ambitious piece of legislation. Since Senate majorities tend to be so slim, the minority party is assured to be able to block any legislation of consequence. The filibuster has already undergone significant change; in 2013, then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., lowered the threshold to 51 votes for confirming nominees to the federal judiciary. In 2017, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., lowered it to 51 votes for Supreme Court nominees. And there are already exceptions for bills that concern only budgetary matters.

The filibuster faced its biggest threat yet on Wednesday, when Democrats voted on making voting rights an exception to the filibuster. The proposal was to make voting rights legislation subject to a “talking filibuster” — that anyone wanting to hold up the bill would have to take to the floor for as long as they could to block the bill — and then make ultimate passage subject to a 51-vote threshold. That measure ultimately failed when Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona joined with Republicans to reject the rule change.





Sarah Binder, a professor of political science at George Washington University who studies Senate procedure, argued in a recent academic article called “Marching (Senate Style) Towards Majority Rule” that it is only a matter of time before the filibuster is eliminated. The pressures of partisanship are too great for a 60-vote threshold to stand in the way of the majority party’s agenda. Eventually, the Senate will have to “go nuclear” and let the majority rule.

So while the filibuster lives today, its death is likely not far off. It’s also no accident that it was something as central as voting rights that prompted the push. Historically, changes to Senate rules are “always tightly tied to some pivotal issue,” Binder said.

Binder talked to Grid about what happened this past week and the long-term pressures on the filibuster. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was out there talking about how he got 48 senators to vote against the filibuster, which seemed impossible a few years ago. What changed for Democrats?

Sarah Binder: So, a couple of things. First, the more each party goes nuclear, I do think it lowers the political costs, or your need to defend what you’re doing. All you have to do is point to the other party and show that everybody does it. So it’s far less explosive than it might have been a decade ago [or more].

It’s hard to make this argument without sounding like a partisan to the Democrats, but I do think it’s the case that McConnell really has weaponized Senate rules into a tough weapon of obstruction that leads to deadlock on priorities for the Democrats. He’s certainly played a pivotal role in fine-tuning or honing obstructionism.

I think senators have now realized party control doesn’t last very long. The more unified your party is the more important it is to strike while you have the means to do it.

G: You talk about the increasing influence of outside groups. Does that help explain what we saw here?

SB: It’s sort of an existential issue for Democrats who see the efforts by Republicans as stacking the deck against them in elections in what Democrats perceived to be unfair ways. It’s certainly a cause for the Democratic base, but also for Black voters and Black activists within the party.

It’s just not that salient to non-activists, but it’s really of critical importance to the party base. And so in a world where the more groups like EMILY’s List [a group whose mission is to elect Democratic women to office] is stepping out of its issue niche and threatening Sinema on her primary by withdrawing financial support. That’s a sign that voting rights has become this paramount issue within the party.

G: Your article very clearly explained the role of filibuster change and how it intersects with polarization and party politics over time. What’s the take-away for thinking about how the filibuster has changed over time?

SB: This isn’t the first majority that found its agendas stymied by opposition and parties that use the filibuster to block ambitious majorities. It’s just that it’s coming to a head in recent years, largely because of the ways in which we have, at the same time, ideological polarization. Intense partisanship and then layer on top of that electoral competition, so that party control seems to matter more than it used to. I don’t know if it’s a perfect storm, but it’s helping to fuel these moments in which the Senate majority says, “We’ve had enough.” And they don’t fear the consequences of what the other party is going to do.

G: I just thought we would get to a point where the majority party — whether it’s Democrats or Republicans — would run into something that they really wanted to do, but the filibuster was in the way and everybody agreed it would go away. But not quite all the senators agreed.

SB: Typically, no one wages wars about the filibuster just on procedural grounds, right? It is almost always tightly connected to a particular policy that’s frustrated. Whether it’s [Progressive Republican Sen. Robert La Follette] in World War I, [who was part of] a group of senators filibustering a measure to equip the U.S. to go into war. Or civil rights. Filibusters over much of the 20th century or end of the 19th century were fighting about putting federal troops to monitor elections in the South, that precipitated a huge filibuster and efforts at reform. So it’s always tightly tied to some pivotal issue.

G: One thing also you point out in your writing is that nobody ever goes back to a higher threshold to pass something once it has turned to majority rule. We saw that with judicial nominees in 2013. And then with the Supreme Court nominees in 2017. Could you just explain why they don’t go back?

SB: Where you stand depends on where you sit. So now, the Republicans who are in the minority in 2013, and ’14, when they find themselves in control in 2015, they actually had a conference debate about what to do about the lower threshold. And of course, it didn’t matter so much to them, because there was a Democrat in the White House. But eventually, of course, when they win a unified Republican control, they’re perfectly happy to benefit from using their simple majority to put the young conservatives onto the bench.

They adjusted, they had new strategies.

G: You also quote Manchin saying, “Any time there’s a carve out, you eat the whole turkey,” [meaning that if you start making exceptions to the filibuster, pretty soon everything is an exception]. Is this the best way to understand how defenders of the filibuster, however few of them there are left, think about it?

SB: In some ways, Manchin is reflecting the broader argument, which is that every time we [make an exception] it becomes easier for the next majority to do it again, or to do it on a different policy area. And that was really his point, right? Suddenly, there’s nothing left. Supporters of keeping the filibuster have an incentive to not even let these little nibbles take place.

G: To those against the filibuster, it seems like it’s dying a very slow death. So why do you think it has taken an incremental approach?

SB: We know you need certain conditions in place, and those conditions don’t come up all that often. We think it probably requires unified party control. We think it’s easier when there’s a policy issue that’s crystallized where there’s almost uniformity within your party. And, you know, it’s not easy to have uniform parties in our sort of federal system, where there are all sorts of divisions.

G: I have just been thinking a lot about trust in institutions. Critics of the filibuster say that eliminating it will restore faith in Congress, because you have more accountability. Do you find credence in that argument?

SB: I do think eliminating the filibuster could bolster accountability. Meaning that in theory, we will have more votes on substance that we don’t get today. As a kind of mechanism of transparency and accountability, it’s a good thing for a legislative body. I think that itself justifies reforming the filibuster and will improve trust in the Senate.

[But] I just think our institutions are seemingly so broken, that there’s such public distrust in what goes on, especially in Washington, that just a single rule change, as big as it could be, [isn’t enough]. I think the problems are much, much deeper and harder than can be solved by banning the filibuster.