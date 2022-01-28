Stephen Breyer’s retirement gives Biden an opportunity

Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, officially announced that he will be retiring at the end of this term after 28 years on the bench. For liberals, it’s a big moment. The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave then-President Donald Trump a third Supreme Court appointment in 2020, which gave conservative legal advocates the advantage on hot-button issues from abortion rights to gun control to affirmative action. In response, liberal activists have called for Breyer’s retirement to consolidate power in the court from the left. His announcement has given President Joe Biden that chance.

Grid turned to Maya Sen, a Harvard political scientist who has been a longtime observer and researcher of the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, to help us understand this moment. Her most recent book co-authored with Stanford professor Adam Bonica, “The Judicial Tug of War: How Lawyers, Politicians, and Ideological Incentives Shape the American Judiciary,” looks at how the legal profession likes to view itself as above partisan politics, but is actually an increasingly explicit expression of partisan politics.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.





This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: Who do you think Biden will nominate for the vacancy?

Maya Sen: I think he’s going to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s currently a circuit judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals, which is like, in terms of the important courts of the United States, it’s probably second only to the Supreme Court. Couple of reasons why: One is that I think from very early on, even like one year ago, she was being talked about as a likely replacement for Justice Breyer. She actually clerked for Justice Breyer, so I think that he would be particularly excited for such a nomination, but I just think the overwhelming consensus has been that she is the front-runner, and it’s really rare that I think presidents buck that consensus.

But I also think she’d be an outstanding nominee. She’d be really great. For someone like me, she doesn’t raise any red flags, she has the right credentials, she fulfills his promise that [Biden] made of appointing a Black woman justice, people have talked about her very positively, so it seems like all signs point to her.

G: Do you think Jackson would see a contentious confirmation hearing?

MS: Yes and no: I think we’re at the point in our political climate where every confirmation is going to be confrontational and aggressive and politicized, so to kind of stipulate that, we’re in this world where everything is politicized and Supreme Court nominations are particularly politicized. But let’s also be real about whether or to what extent this nomination would change the landscape of the Supreme Court — it won’t. It’s a 6-to-3 Republican-controlled majority.

We’re talking about a seat that’s held by one of the three liberals, and so replacing a liberal, kind of a center-left candidate, with someone who’s maybe more to the left isn’t really going to change the dynamics of the court. It’s still going to be a 6-to-3 very conservative majority, so I think if you’re a Republican senator, do you really want to make this the hill that you die on? Do you really want to fight to the death on this one if it’s not going to change kind of the outcomes that you care about?

I think we’re at the point where most Republicans are falling in line and kind of refusing to do anything that would publicly be viewed as support for Biden, so I think you’re going to see a vote largely along party lines, but I don’t think you’re going to see the claws come out in a way that would signal a real fight, because I just don’t think things are quite there in terms of this not being a pivotal seat on the Supreme Court.

G: Are there any ideological stakes of this vacancy?

MS: So, we can all count to five, right? Supreme Court politics is so much about that: Can you get to the majority? Can you build a majority coalition? And right now, all of the power is in the conservative voting bloc. Only now they have a supermajority, right? They can even afford to lose an occasional vote by having John Roberts vote with the liberals. That’s the breadth of the conservative’s position on the Supreme Court right now. But one thing that distinguishes the Supreme Court from Congress, from other important political parties, is that it’s really small, so one vote out of nine is still really important.

And one thing that’s true about someone like Ketanji Brown Jackson is that she has a different background than the traditional straight corporate-practice-to-appellate-judge kind of pipeline that a lot of judges have followed. So, for example, I know she has experience as a public defender in her background, and she’s been really active with sentencing and things like that. And that’s a perspective that right now we don’t really have on the court, not to mention her status as a Black woman if Biden goes with her as his nominee. And that’s important, too. It’s important descriptively; it’s important for the legitimacy of the courts; it’s going to do a lot to shore up the reputation of the court for certain components of the population that are very important to the Democratic coalition. Those things are very meaningful, so I think at the end of the day, I don’t think much is going to change in terms of 6-3 or 5-4 votes, but we should hope that bringing in more diverse perspectives will result in those perspectives being considered by the court.

I want to be pragmatic and honest that we’re still going to be in a situation where affirmative action in higher ed is probably going to be declared unlawful, we’re probably going to see substantial erosion in voting and reproductive rights, relaxing of gun control legislation, things like that, because the Republicans are in such a strong position right now, but we might see very refreshing interjections of different points of view of the liberal voting bloc.

G: Liberal activists and commentators are chalking Breyer’s retirement up as a win, so I imagine they’ll start pushing the Biden administration on another goal of theirs: packing the courts. Do you see any signs that the administration could pack the court to balance out the conservative majority?

MS: I think there are many people within the Democratic Party coalition that would love to see serious attempts by this administration to engage with court reform, and court reform, there’s a couple of different directions it could go. It could be something like court-packing, it could be something more pragmatic like term limits, or it could be even imposing jurisdictional restrictions on what the court can and can’t hear, and whether it would need, for example, a supermajority vote to overturn an act of Congress. So, it runs the gamut of what court reform looks like. And court-packing is sort of on one side of that but tends to be less popular among the American public, so it’s different functions that would be available to Biden and sort of like the one that has the most tenuous support.

And Biden himself, he’s sort of an old-school institutionalist. He was in the Senate for decades. He has a lot of respect for the operation of institutions of government, and I get the impression that he’s not particularly interested in shaking up the institutions that to him have worked well. And that’s a sentiment not just from him but from people like Dianne Feinstein, Joe Manchin, people who would have to be on board to change something that radically, like considering adding a number of seats to the court. So based on what I’ve seen, that part of the Democratic Party, people who’ve been around for a long time, are very committed to institutions, and court expansion is not something that I see a whole lot of excitement for.

I would be surprised if this administration took up the topic of court reform very seriously, but I think people that I’ve talked to who work in the space, I think they realize that, and they’re trying to lay the groundwork with the public and making it an issue that the public can connect with, so we’re maybe rewriting the script for future presidents to consider the issue. Right now, we’re looking at a conservative majority on the court for a long time, so the court being out of sync with the American public is going to be an issue that’s going to be very salient for like the next couple of decades. So, I think what advocates are trying to do is lay the intellectual groundwork down now even if this administration isn’t super receptive to the message.