Biden’s Supreme Court pick won’t change many votes, but she will change the court

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring. It’s later than some liberals wanted and sooner than some conservatives had hoped. But with a Supreme Court that has six conservative Republican appointees, the real question is: Does it matter?

The real answer is: We don’t know.

Of course, it won’t make a difference in the vote count in ideologically divided cases. The right will control the outcomes in those cases. Those — as we’re already seeing this term — include big issues like abortion and gun rights. The 6-3 imbalance of the current court will remain even should President Joe Biden nominate and the Senate confirm a relatively liberal successor.





But that’s not — by any stretch — the end of the story.

There are a lot of cases and issues where the divide is less clearly ideological and those three votes on the left matter. For those cases, such as when there are institutional or pragmatic reasons to oppose the most conservative position, Chief Justice John Roberts and another Republican appointee could join with the Democratic appointees to form a majority. The most recent example of this was the court’s decision to allow the Biden administration’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate to go into effect (even as the conservative six justices blocked the large-employer vaccinate-or-test mandate). In the healthcare-worker case, Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with Roberts and the more liberal justices in allowing the Health and Human Services Department’s rule.

There are also less tangible elements involving what each individual justice brings to the court that ultimately can make a big difference and surely will be significant here.

In announcing Breyer’s retirement at the White House on Thursday, Biden reaffirmed a campaign commitment regarding his first Supreme Court nominee, saying “that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.” While he also said he hadn’t yet decided on his nominee, the news does mean that, if she is confirmed, this will be a history-making appointment.

As Kim Tignor, a co-founder of the She Will Rise campaign to press Biden to abide by his pledge, told Grid on Thursday after Biden’s remarks, “Biden’s statement is the first step in renewing the trust of Black communities in a democracy that is in grave danger.”

That certainly means something to the president and to Democratic Party leaders, but it will also mean something to the Supreme Court — one of the smallest and most powerful institutions in our country, and therefore the world. Enhancing its power is that, unlike even the president, justices serve for life. The nine members of the court operate as sort of co-captains of a large ocean liner. Five of them have to agree for it to go anywhere, but, within that, smaller decisions — about speed and timing, how sharp a turn to make — are negotiations among the nine.

Change one justice, in other words, and everything changes at least a little. Here, with Breyer’s retirement and Biden’s future nominee, there are two key aspects of that change to consider.

First is Breyer’s departure. He’s been a co-captain for nearly three decades, joining the Supreme Court in 1994. Before then, he had already been a federal appellate judge for more than a dozen years. In deciding cases over all those years, he has worked to press the court and his fellow justices toward his view of the law. At this point, only Justice Clarence Thomas has been serving on the Supreme Court for longer. In other words, Breyer was already there when every other justice joined. He’s learned what issues they particularly care about and how they work — how they write opinions, for example — and can draw from that context in attempting either to secure a majority or to minimize what he sees as the harm from a majority opinion he disagrees with.

A new Biden appointee, if she is nominated and confirmed, will come in with significant knowledge of the law, the Supreme Court and possibly even some insider knowledge of the court’s workings as a former clerk (depending on the nominee), but she will be starting from scratch as a colleague. As is the case with any new justice, it will take her some time to get settled in. Even judges who move from a lower-level appeals court must shift their mindset from being on a court that still answers to the Supreme Court to being one of the nine judges who make the final decision. The six-justice conservative majority, however, makes this less relevant than it might have been four or five years ago. So the loss of institutional knowledge could matter, but not in a way that is likely to be nation-altering.

The other key aspect of the change is what the new justice will bring to the court. There will be at least three big differences between Breyer and his successor, assuming Biden’s nominee is confirmed.

She will be younger, potentially dramatically so. Breyer is 83. He was born in the 1930s, during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second term as president. Biden’s two most likely picks to replace Breyer, D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, were born in the 1970s. This generational change could have a significant effect on cases involving technology and tech-related developments in areas as wide-ranging as criminal law and antitrust law. More broadly, a Democratic appointee born in the ’70s — a decade or more younger than Justice Elena Kagan, herself six years younger than Justice Sonia Sotomayor — will inevitably bring a totally new viewpoint to the court.

She will be Black. Only the third Black justice, she will be the first Black Democratic appointee since Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to the Supreme Court in 1967. Given the importance of Black voters to the Democratic Party, this is astonishing, and it is something Biden says he is set on addressing. Given the court’s decision to hear two cases on collegiate affirmative action, issues of race could be front and center early in the new justice’s tenure. (The court has not announced when it will hear the affirmative action cases, but they are not yet scheduled to be heard this term.)

And those are two cases on just one topic. The addition of a Black liberal voice to the court — for the first time since Marshall’s retirement in 1991 — will add a key national perspective on a multitude of issues, one that has been absent for more than 30 years. Her addition also will mean that the justice’s private conferences will get the benefit of that voice.

She will be a woman. The sixth female justice in the nation’s history, she will also make the court a four-woman court for the first time. All of the Democratic appointees, for the first time, will be women. And while Justice Amy Coney Barrett is likely to be a part of — if not an essential vote in — any decision overturning Roe v. Wade, having a three-woman liberal side of the court pushing back against that decision could be a powerful image, politically, for Democrats.

Of course, and as Biden highlighted on Thursday, this will also be the first time that a Black woman is on the Supreme Court, the first time that a Black woman has been one of those nine co-captains. This is a key point for the Biden administration, particularly as the midterm elections approach, but it also could play out in important ways on the court and across the country. When cases are considered that address issues of particular concern to Black women, new concerns will find their ways into the justices’ private conferences, for example. More broadly, too, the ways in which the new justice places herself among her colleagues in arguments, in decisions about which cases are heard and in a hundred other ways, will have effects big and small.

As Tignor wrote to Grid, “The Court decides issues that disparately impact marginalized communities — voting rights, maternal health, reproductive rights, criminal justice, etc. — this is especially true for those living at the intersection of race and gender. As a deliberative body, it is important that the Court benefit from the perspective of Justices that can share that lived experience.”

Having such a voice — literally at arguments and on the page in opinions — will bring forward discussions and possibilities that have never happened in the country’s history.

All of that could lead to important, historic writings about the law; new legal arguments; and changes in how people see the law and the Supreme Court. That’s important and can’t be overstated.

Regardless of the history the new justice will make, though, she will still start by joining only two other Democratic appointees. Her ability to have much say over the ship’s direction will be limited. The conservatives are running things.