Democratic governors adjust their ‘follow the science’ mantra on mask mandates

Democratic governors seem to be abandoning their “trust the science” mantra in dropping mask mandates.

On Monday, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced he would sunset mask mandates in schools and day care centers on March 7. Delaware, Connecticut and Oregon soon followed, and California relaxed its indoor mask mandate for those who are vaccinated but kept its mandate for schoolchildren in place.

Then on Wednesday, New York announced it would end its indoor mask mandate for businesses, and the Republican governor of Massachusetts said it would end its school mask mandate by the end of the month.





Democratic governors pointed to the decline in new cases of omicron as a reason to readjust.

“Numbers are coming down, and it is time to adapt,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday in announcing the state’s plans.

But federal health officials have pushed back on the notion that the country needs to get back to normal so soon, urging states instead to hold out before lifting restrictions. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said in an interview with Reuters Tuesday that because cases are still so high across the country, “now is not the moment” to lift mask mandates in schools and public settings.

It’s a seemingly strange decision on the part of governors: Why break from the advice of the experts?

The answer becomes clear when you sift through the polls. Democrats are overwhelmingly in favor of covid restrictions, but their support has waned. In an election year, Democratic governors are trying to balance their approach.

“Dr. Walensky is doing exactly what she should be doing. She doesn’t need to be concerned with public sentiment because that’s not her job,” said Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau, a co-founder and partner at Rokk Solutions. “Her job is to look at this from a medical and scientific standpoint and to advocate on that, but she’s not the governor of a state, she’s not the person that’s going to have to deal with the frustrations and the loss of patience of constituents and these governors have to.”

What the polling really says about the public’s tolerance for masks

Democrats implemented stringent public health measures at the beginning of the pandemic as Republicans pushed to get back to normal faster. Red states like Texas and Mississippi lifted their mask mandates after vaccines became widely available in 2021.

For some time now, Americans have been broadly supportive of covid restrictions, according to public opinion polling. However, these attitudes tend to split among party lines. An Axios/Ipsos poll conducted in August found that 88 percent of Democrats surveyed said they supported their state or local government’s mask mandates, while 40 percent of Republicans said they supported them. Support for local mandates was also dependent on where people lived, with 71 percent of people living in urban areas supporting compared with 49 percent of people in rural areas.

But support has started to dip recently.

A Monmouth University poll released in December 2021 found that 6 in 10 Americans felt “worn out” by the pandemic-related changes they had to adjust to, including nearly half of respondents who felt “angry” about how covid had an impact on their lives. The sentiment was shared across party lines, with 64 percent of Republicans and 63 percent of Democrats agreeing that they felt worn out.

That same poll found that support for state governors had dropped — from 60 percent reporting their governors were doing a good job and 35 percent saying they did a bad job in November 2021 to 50 percent good and 41 percent bad in December. In states President Joe Biden won, positive governor ratings had dropped from 61 percent to 49 percent.

“We just came out of an off-year election in Virginia and New Jersey where blue states did not look so blue. The failure to get Covid under control may be playing a role there, especially for independent voters, in a growing sense of frustration with the party in power,” the director of Monmouth University Polling Institute, Patrick Murray, said at the time of the poll’s release.

More recent surveys have confirmed the Monmouth polling. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 46 percent of Americans surveyed agreed that the country needed to “learn to live with” covid and “get back to normal.” On the flip side, 43 percent of people polled in the same survey agreed “we need to do more to vaccinate, wear masks and test.”

Meanwhile, a conservative-leaning poll found that 55 percent of voters felt that covid needed to be treated as an endemic disease that may never go away.

“The whole thing about science is you try to figure it out, you make your best judgment based on evidence, if you see different things, you’re allowed to change and adapt. That’s not what politics is, right?” said longtime Democratic strategist Peter Kauffmann, who served as a senior adviser to then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at the height of the pandemic.

But predicting how voters will feel in the future is difficult to predict, especially in an unprecedented time.

“Our polling is showing that folks support vaccine mandates, they’re generally not hostile to wearing masks,” said Danielle Deiseroth, a senior polling analyst at the progressive think tank Data for Progress. “These governors cannot predict the future, and they might have to institute another mask mandate if another variant comes around later in the summer, who knows?”