The problem with no-knock raids

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, a SWAT team burst into a downtown Minneapolis apartment complex in search of a homicide suspect. Nine seconds later, a young Black man was shot and killed.

The team didn’t let anyone in the building know they were coming. The St. Paul Police Department asked Minneapolis law enforcement to grant them a search warrant to find a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a shooting incident. The Minneapolis Police Department instead issued a no-knock warrant, allowing them to surprise the suspect before dawn.

The morning of the incident, a SWAT team used a key to quietly unlock the front door and enter the apartment, where they found 22-year-old Amir Locke sleeping on a couch.





When news broke of his death, the MPD issued a statement saying that officers had “encountered a male who was armed with a handgun pointed in the direction of the officers.” Body camera footage released that Friday showed a different story: Locke was holding a gun (that he owned legally), but it wasn’t pointed at the officers.

The footage instead shows a confused Locke, roused from his sleep when an officer kicks the couch, peeking out from under a white blanket with his gun pointed toward a wall off-screen. He was immediately shot multiple times by Officer Mark Hannemen and died in a nearby hospital. Hanneman has been placed on administrative leave.

Minneapolis’ SWAT team was searching for his 17-year-old cousin Mekhi Speed, who was allegedly involved in a homicide in St. Paul. That suspect wasn’t even there when the police arrived.

For many, Locke’s killing was eerily familiar. The Louisville, Kentucky, officers who killed Breonna Taylor were also seeking a suspect that wasn’t there. Their warrant stated that the suspect, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover — who was later convicted of cocaine trafficking — worked with someone who used cameras to protect against police who may try to approach the location.

America has been undergoing a reckoning over its aggressive policing tactics since Taylor’s death garnered national attention. But despite that national conversation, no-knock warrants are still widely used.

Why police say they need no-knock warrants

No-knock raids allow officers to forcibly enter a private residence to apprehend a high-risk suspect. If an officer has collected enough intelligence showing that the suspect may flee, destroy evidence or put lives at risk, a judge may grant the officer a no-knock warrant to pursue them.

They are a product of the 1970s, when President Richard Nixon declared his “war on crime.” As a result, the following decades saw a dramatic increase in police militarization: Between 1980 and 2000, the number of police precincts that gained SWAT teams increased by 1,500 percent.

They’re typically used in cases involving organized crime or terrorist activities, when “it’s perceived that the element of surprise is necessary in order to be successful,” Nancy La Vigne, the executive director of the Council on Criminal Justice’s Task Force on Policing, told Grid.

They’re also used to protect police and civilian lives in touchy situations. “The ability to bypass notice allows officers to move in quickly in a way that essentially takes away the individual’s ability to either ambush or attack the officers,” said Jim Burch, president of the National Police Foundation, “or in some cases that could injure a person that isn’t there under their own desires.”

Among the more infamous no-knock raids in recent years was conducted in 2017, when federal agents descended on former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s home in Alexandria, Virginia. Critics at the time decried the use of raids on white-collar criminals. They were “designed primarily for dangerous drug dealers,” Jonathan Turley, a professor at the George Washington University School of Law, said at the time.

Manafort’s case was considered successful: He remained unharmed, and the raid was conducted smoothly. But a few months later, New York Police Department officers burst into a home in the Bronx at around 4 a.m. and killed a 69-year-old Honduran immigrant in his home.

Disoriented, Mario Sanabria approached the officers, assuming they were burglars. Police said that he approached them with a machete; his 92-year-old roommate Natalio Conde said that was a lie, that the machete was in the apartment but not in Sanabria’s hands.

Machete or no, Sanabria couldn’t understand their warnings because he didn’t speak English. An officer shot him once in the chest, and he died in the hospital soon after. The team was in pursuit of his nephew for a narcotics investigation, but the nephew hadn’t lived there for seven months.

“But that language seems to have been copied erroneously from applications to search other locations,” David Sklansky, a professor of criminal law at Stanford Law School, told Grid. It was unclear whether Glover ever used cameras to protect himself against the police. But even that didn’t matter: Glover didn’t live with Taylor.

The warrant violated the Fourth Amendment by using “intentional or reckless falsehoods,” Sklansky said.

Critics are calling to end the use of no-knock warrants

Burch said that the intelligence leading to past no-knock raids has been flawed. “I think the question we have to ask ourselves is, how do we make sure that we’re going to the right place, that we know who’s in the place?” he said. “How do we make sure we know that and plan for that?”

He said that no-knock warrants should be used rarely, carefully and with modern considerations in mind. “There are a couple of pieces that we haven’t thought through enough,” he said. “And that is that more homeowners have firearms for protection.”

Americans are renowned for our gun ownership: 4 in 10 U.S. adults live in a household with a gun, and 30 percent of them legally own one. Amir Locke was one of them.

“I’m a gun owner myself,” Burch said. “If there was someone coming into my house who didn’t announce themselves in the middle of the night, my first reaction is to reach for a firearm. It’s just natural for us to do.”

But Locke isn’t the only Black gun owner who was shot by the police for having the weapon on hand. In 2019, 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson was shot in her home by officers doing a wellness check in Fort Worth, Texas, at 2:25 a.m. After hearing a disturbance outside, she pointed her gun toward the window; seconds later, she was shot with no time to comply and no warning.

While there are no databases tracking no-knock warrants used for state and local jurisdictions, the American Civil Liberties Union reviewed records of over 800 SWAT deployments conducted by 20 law enforcement agencies across 11 states between 2011 and 2012 to measure their impact. What it found was that 42 percent of the households targeted for deployment were Black.

“Like the case of Breonna Taylor, the killing of Amir Locke shows a pattern of no-knock warrants having deadly consequences for Black Americans,” attorney Ben Crump, who’s representing Locke’s family, said in a statement.

In response to Locke’s shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants while investigators reexamine the policy. Since November 2020, he’d restricted their usage unless in “exigent circumstances.”

But an exigent circumstance is just an emergency, Sklansky said. “When we’re talking about no-knock warrants, we’re not talking about situations where the police need to enter a house because there’s an emergency and somebody in the house may be in danger,” he said. “In those situations, the police don’t need a warrant.”

He also pointed out that when officers request a warrant, “there’s no defense attorney in the room. Nobody arguing the case against it.”

Burch said that the moratorium puts officers’ lives at risk: “I think it’s important for us to keep the tool available but potentially place greater control on how it’s used.”

He suggested slowing down the use of no-knock warrants until investigators can conduct an urgent and thorough study. “And when I say study, I don’t necessarily mean some five-year research project,” he said. “I’m talking about a rapid assessment.”

La Vigne believes there should be some tools put in place to monitor all kinds of warrant requests, including no-knock warrants, for greater public transparency. “You can do it while protecting the identity, their outcomes and who signed off on them,” she said, “but that kind of transparency leads to accountability.”

But she aligns with advocates who have called for no-knock warrants to be banned completely. The risk to human lives outweighs the benefits, she said.

“Warrants in the middle of the night are a recipe for disaster,” La Vigne said. “There’s too much that can go wrong.”