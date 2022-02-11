Trump wants to have it both ways on vaccines

Donald Trump might be hemmed in by an anti-vaccine base.

Lately, he has been trying to thread a needle on the covid vaccine: He opposes covid mandates while simultaneously taking credit for the historic achievement of developing the covid vaccine under his watch. He’s even been upfront about the fact that he’s vaccinated and boosted before certain audiences.

“If you don’t want to take [the vaccine], you shouldn’t be forced to take it, no mandates,” Trump said during an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly in December. “But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives.” He was met with boos during that same appearance when he revealed he had received his covid booster shot.





Trump’s eagerness to take credit for the vaccine is running headlong into a vaccine-resistant conservative base. A recent analysis by Pew suggests Republicans have the highest resistance to the vaccine.

A longtime associate of Trump, Michael Caputo, a former top official in Trump’s Health and Human Services Department who says he is still close to Trump, said the former president has been a supporter of vaccines all along and that the Trump administration did not anticipate Republicans would be so vaccine-hesitant. Caputo blames the media for not highlighting Trump’s position. Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. The platform was his main avenue for getting his unfettered messages out to the public, so without it, we now hear from Trump only on occasion at political rallies, through limited press statements his team puts out and through interviews on conservative media. Caputo said that any time Trump was asked about vaccines, “he responded positively immediately.”

Though Trump has made positive statements toward the vaccine, he’s also been choosy about when he brings it up. At a rally in Texas at the end of January, he didn’t mention he was vaccinated at all.

Other Republicans agree that Trump likely didn’t anticipate how anti-vaccine the base might be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He wanted to cure this disease, and he wanted to take credit for the one that drove the cure,” said Republican strategist and former New Hampshire attorney general Tom Rath. “He didn’t expect there would be people who were going to say, ‘Not so fast, you’re not going to make us do something that we don’t want to do.’”

Trump is clearly responding to a base that has been enamored with the anti-vaccine movement

As the first doses of vaccines touched down in states across the country in December 2020, it was still unclear if Trump, whose administration oversaw the production of vaccines and planned the United States’ response to the pandemic, would get inoculated.

He did not appear with Vice President Mike Pence when he got vaccinated publicly that same month. The reason for this, according to Caputo, is that Trump didn’t want a photo op like Pence and saw it as Pence’s role because he was the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. “The idea that Donald Trump would bare his arm for all the world to see while he gets the shot and the first lady gets the shot, if you think that that was ever going to happen, you don’t understand Donald Trump,” he said.

Officials in his administration told reporters at the time that Trump, who had recently received a monoclonal antibody cocktail while recovering from covid that fall, wanted to wait until the vaccine was recommended by White House doctors first and let front-line medical workers get vaccinated before him.

The public learned later that Trump and first lady Melania Trump had quietly received the vaccine before they left Washington in January 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump publicly urged supporters to get vaccinated for the first time at the end of February 2021, at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. He spoke at length about vaccines and unabashedly took credit for their development and success around the world.

“Never let them forget this was us,” Trump told a crowd at CPAC, speaking of his administration’s success in producing vaccines. “We did this, and the distribution is moving along according to our plan, and it’s moving along really well.” Trump quipped that if President Joe Biden was able to get vaccinated, it proves “how unpainful” the shot is and subtly in the same sentence said: “Everybody, go get your shot.”

But at the same event, another speaker got cheers when he pointed out the U.S. was falling far short of its vaccination goals.

Though Trump was starting to acknowledge vaccination, he was far from becoming a pitchman for it. As Republican senators started tweeting publicly about their choice to get vaccinated over the summer, as the delta wave was ripping through the South, Trump was nowhere to be found.

It wasn’t until he held a rally with supporters in Alabama last August that he promoted getting vaccinated, where he was met with boos. By then, the anti-vaccine movement had already taken hold on the right. An NPR analysis last fall found that people living in counties that voted more heavily for Trump in the 2020 presidential election have been about three times as likely to die from covid as those living in areas that voted for Biden. The analysis also found that the higher the vote share was for Trump, the lower the vaccination rate was.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September, Trump told the Wall Street Journal it was unlikely he would get a booster shot. In December, he was jeered by an audience in Dallas when he revealed he was boosted. Later that month, Trump hailed vaccines as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind,” during an interview with conservative talk show host Candace Owens.

But at a January rally in Texas, Trump stayed focused solely on “Operation Warp Speed” — a focus that Caputo said had been the playbook from the beginning.

“It was a smart move to talk about [Operation Warp Speed] because it was Trump’s innovation, but, get the vaccine? Pfizer is gonna be ready in three weeks? That would have killed [vaccines]. Because Biden and Harris would have crapped all over it on the campaign trail. By keeping it the way we did, the vaccines did not become an election issue,” Caputo said.

Trump’s vaccine message may be politically opportunistic

Caputo said the former president has been consistent in his messaging and that when it came time for Trump to get the vaccine, it was “never going to be a no.”

Up until Trump left the White House, Caputo said, officials had encouraged Trump to focus his messaging on Operation Warp Speed and not vaccines because they had not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and at that point, “anything could go wrong” with vaccines. (The FDA authorized the vaccine for emergency use in December 2020, but did not fully approve the first vaccine until August 2021).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump’s messaging on vaccines has been very mixed. He’s really only supported them insofar as he could take credit for them or use taking credit for them to undermine his political rivals,” said Aaron Rupar, author of the Public Notice newsletter and a longtime Trump watcher. “During his most recent rally, his comments about vaccines were entirely devoted to railing against mandates. So, I don’t really think he deserves any credit for being pro-vaccine — his approach has been very cynical.”

Caputo insisted the administration did not want to politicize vaccines and make them a campaign issue before the November election — even though Trump is clearly eager to take credit.

“The calculus for someone trying to ride the fence between anti-vaxxers and the vaccine faith community is going to be challenging because it’s inherently contradictory,” said Terry Holt, a longtime Republican strategist who served as the national spokesman for President George W. Bush and Dick Cheney’s 2004 reelection campaign.

The main problem for Trump embracing credit for developing the vaccines is that if he does decide to run in 2024, another Republican, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has openly flouted vaccine mandates, seems like an obvious potential primary challenger.

But if no one challenges Trump in a primary, he could simply run on his presidency pushing vaccine development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump has every opportunity to distinguish himself from someone like DeSantis by emphasizing his role in the vaccines’ rollout. He was uniquely in a position to claim credit for Operation Warp Speed, for example,” said Oklahoma State University Political Science Professor Matthew Motta, who studies public opinions on vaccines.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis responded immediately to request for comment. Officially, the two are allied. Trump endorsed DeSantis when he ran for governor of Florida in 2017, at a time when he was a lesser-known congressman representing the Sunshine State. Trump has denied any rumors that the two are feuding.

Trump is still Republicans’ favored candidate if he is to run in 2024. However, there is growing evidence to suggest that Republicans are potentially ready for a fresh face.

Still, 2024 is a lifetime away in politics, and it’s hard to predict whether vaccines will still be at the top of the public’s minds.

“I think by the time we get to the presidential election, the conversation won’t be about whether or not we should get vaccinated. We will have moved on to bigger things,” Holt said.