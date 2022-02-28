In Trump’s counterfactual, Putin never would have invaded Ukraine if he was still president

Donald Trump defiantly took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Saturday night and presented an astonishing counterfactual.

“This horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president,” Trump said, speaking of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as he took credit for being the “only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country.”

“When you have a weak president who is not respected by other nations, you have a very chaotic world,” Trump said. “The world hasn’t been this chaotic since World War II.”





Trump’s speech served as a sort of alternative State of the Union days ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech on Tuesday, one in which the former president got to portray himself as the strongman leader who maintained world peace by projecting strength and fending off threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s President Xi Jinping and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un by striking a balance between being “very tough” and getting along with them.

It was a sentiment echoed by other speakers at CPAC, who claimed Biden’s perceived foreign policy missteps over the past year, including the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, were used to portray him as a “weak” leader who they said was ultimately to blame for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Blaming Biden was a common theme over the course of the four-day-long right-wing event.

Trump’s stump speech came days after he praised Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, calling him a “genius” and saying it was a “smart” move, a claim that got significant play in Russian state media. He defended those comments on Saturday night.

“The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he’s smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb,” Trump said. “They’ve so far allowed him to get away with this travesty and assault on humanity that’s what it is, this is an assault on humanity, It’s so sad. Putin is playing Biden like a drum, and it’s not a pretty thing.”

“We’ve seen a Russian dictator now terrorize the Ukrainian people because American didn’t demonstrate the resolve that we did for the four years prior,” Trump’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo said Friday.

Most Republicans seem to agree. A poll conducted by the Harvard Center for American Political Studies found that 62 percent of mostly Republican respondents believed Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president, compared with 38 percent who said Putin would have invaded even if Trump was still president.

Trump implied he will run again and prevail in 2024 “a third time” — alluding to the “Big Lie” that he had actually won in 2020 — and warning that the left had waked a “sleeping giant” of conservatives tired of their liberal policies put in place over the last two years of the pandemic.

CPAC speakers brought Russia’s invasion of Ukraine back to Keystone XL

Speakers at CPAC bashed Biden for his decision to lift sanctions on the company building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would bring gas from Russia to Germany, a decision they claimed ultimately enriched Putin’s coffers and emboldened him to invade Ukraine.

Had Biden only nixed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and approved the Keystone XL, Putin might not have invaded Ukraine, they said. Biden’s decision to revoke a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which essentially killed the long-stalled $9 billion project Trump had sought to revive as president, was another reason why Putin decided to invade Ukraine, CPAC speakers claimed.

“Joe Biden and Democratic senators dropped the sanctions on Russia’s pipeline, creating the precise moment Putin saw American weakness,” said Ric Grenell, Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence.

“President Biden killed the Keystone XL and approved the Russian gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, which allowed Putin to go into Ukraine, it’s one of the pieces of the puzzle,” Carla Sands, Trump’s former ambassador to Denmark who is running for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, said Sunday.

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, also slammed Biden for pulling the plug on the Keystone XL pipeline and tied it to Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

“The last 48 hours have shown us what happens when America projects weakness, that is exactly what President Biden has done,” Noem said. “A strong … president would put their citizens first, and they would take these actions right away. No. 1, they’d start and expedite the Keystone XL pipeline immediately.”

The White House has already tried to get in front of some of Republicans’ criticism from CPAC, calling their pleas to beef up the country’s fossil fuel production as a way to respond to Russia’s actions a “misdiagnosis.”

Though the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine had been looming for weeks, no foreign policy session on Russia or Ukraine was scheduled during the conference. There was, however, a session on China’s encroaching power.

It’s all about China

Instead, Republicans focused on sounding the alarms on China as the biggest threat to the United States.

Pompeo reminded CPAC attendees that he ordered the Chinese Consulate in Houston be closed for allegedly stealing intellectual property.

“I wish I could tell you that the China problem is just all over there, it was something we could all just turn away from, it’s what, frankly, the bipartisan establishment — Democrats and Republicans alike — had believed for decades, ‘We sell them a little bit more and life will be good,’” Pompeo said.

“I wish it were so, but what happens in Beijing does not stay in Beijing. It’s why I made the decision to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston, Texas,” he continued.

Pompeo didn’t mention that there has been bipartisan consensus on competing more directly with China; the House of Representatives recently passed a bill to improve economic competitiveness with China.

Several speakers suggested it was only a matter of time before China would invade Taiwan.

“What we can’t disagree about is the disgrace that happened In Afghanistan a few short months ago,” Donald Trump Jr. said Sunday. “It’s not just about that disgrace, it’s what everyone sees. You think Vladimir Putin didn’t see that and said: ‘Excellent.’”

“You think that Xi over in China wasn’t saying, ‘Hey, whatever my timeline for taking over Taiwan was, accelerate it!’ There’s a reason it didn’t happen under Trump. People understand strength,” Trump Jr. continued.

China has been walking a diplomatic tightrope when it comes to whether the country should condemn its strategic partner, Russia, for invading Ukraine. Taiwan may be connected to China’s decision to walk this tightrope because they want Russia’s support if they choose to “reunify” Taiwan with mainland China.

On an Asia Society panel on Monday, foreign policy experts from the U.S., Singapore, India and Australia all rebutted the notion that the invasion of Ukraine would hasten a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The experts argued that the conflict in Ukraine has actually underscored how difficult and messy an invasion may be.