Kavanaugh and Barrett were mentioned 30 times during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing

During the confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Republicans reminded Democrats they are still furious about what they see as gross mistreatment of their last two conservative nominees, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

According to transcripts of the first three days of Jackson’s confirmation hearings, Republicans mentioned Kavanaugh and Barrett by name 30 times.

In Kavanaugh’s case, Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina led the charge. Graham was one of Kavanaugh’s fiercest defenders during his 2018 confirmation hearings when an allegation by Christine Blasey Ford that he had sexually assaulted her during high school became an unexpected, central question about his fitness for the court. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.





“[Kavanaugh] was ambushed,” Graham said to Jackson. “How would you feel if we did that to you?”

Jackson began to respond, saying: “Senator, I’ve appreciated the kindness that each of you have shown me to see me in your offices, to talk with me about my approach,” but was interrupted by Graham, who said, “I would never do that to you,” before he charged ahead with reminding Democrats of how disruptive the Kavanaugh hearings were. Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, intervened, reminding Graham that Jackson “had nothing to do with the Kavanaugh hearing.”

“No, but I’m asking her about how she may feel about what y’all did!” Graham said.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa brought up the contentious hearing too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re off to a very good start, unlike the start to the Kavanaugh hearings. We didn’t have repeated choreographed interruptions of Chairman Durbin during his opening statements like Democrats interrupted me for more than an hour during my opening statement on the Kavanaugh hearings,” Grassley said.

In Barrett’s case, Republicans said her faith was unduly scrutinized during her confirmation hearings. Barrett, who describes herself as an active Catholic, is affiliated with a conservative religious group that supports strict gender norms and disapproves of openly gay people. She served on the board of a religious school with similar conservative values. She was questioned about her stance on these issues.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas asked Jackson about her position as a board member at the Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., which includes curriculum on race and an emphasis on “social justice” that Cruz finds objectionable ideologically.

Cruz pointed out that there was a lot of focus on Barrett for having served on a board of a religious private school that had reportedly prohibited admission to children of same-sex couples and did not allow gay and lesbian teachers to teach there.

“As you may recall, during the confirmation hearings of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, there was a great deal of attention paid to the fact that Justice Barrett served as a board member on the board of trustees of a religious private school, and the press focused very intensely on the views of that school,” Cruz said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because Barrett’s religious views had been an area of great focus during her confirmation hearings, Graham made it a point to aggressively question Jackson’s faith too.

“You’re reluctant to talk about [your faith] because it’s uncomfortable,” Graham said Tuesday. “Just imagine what would happen if people on late night television called you an effing nut, speaking in tongues, because you’ve practiced the Catholic faith in a way they couldn’t relate to or found uncomfortable. So, Judge, you should be proud of your faith. I am convinced that whatever faith you have and how often you go to church, it will not affect your ability to be fair. And I just hope going in the future that we all can accept that, and that Judge Barrett, I thought, was treated very, very poorly. So, I just wanted to get that out.”

Jackson could be confirmed as early as Monday, NPR reported.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this story.