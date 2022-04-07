Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic confirmation puts white men on the Supreme Court in a new position: The minority

Ketanji Brown Jackson is a part of U.S. history now. She will be the next associate justice of the Supreme Court, following Thursday’s 53-47 Senate confirmation vote.

The moment is historic. Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the court. She’ll be the court’s sixth female justice — and the fourth serving at the same time. When Jackson — the D.C.-born double Harvard University graduate — takes the place of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer this summer, she’ll be the third Black justice. With Justice Clarence Thomas, it will be the first time the court has two Black justices at once. It also will be the first time the court hasn’t been majority white and male.

Jackson made it through tough confirmation hearings, where she faced criticism and heated questions from Republican senators about her sentencing in child pornography cases, in particular. Three Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah, ultimately joined the full Democratic caucus in supporting her nomination.

“Black women still have to fight, doggedly, for their rightful positions in this democracy, for respect, for recognition of their contributions and their accomplishments,” said Janai Nelson, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF).

And yet, Jackson’s confirmation, she said, gives her a “feeling of victory, the feeling that no matter how much they tried to suppress our promise and the recognition of our capabilities, that, ultimately, they are so strong, they are so undeniable, that — when process works right — we prevail. And that’s a very satisfying feeling.”

A conservative court

Jackson will soon have a vote at the Supreme Court, but it is one that likely will be on the losing side of many ideological disputes that come before the court, given its 6-3 conservative majority.

As Nelson put it, she’s under “no illusion” that Jackson is going to “tip the scales” immediately, but Nelson did say that she thinks there will be specific cases “where [Jackson’s] presence is going to actually make a difference.”

The court is a small, semi-permanent body with great power. When a new justice joins the court, that person basically has eight co-workers for the rest of their career. Over time, who those eight are can change, but how often and how much is a function of time and chance. In other words, each of those nine people matter — sometimes significantly, depending on how they interact with, influence and affect their colleagues.

Jackson will soon become the 116th justice — a part of the nation’s history and a part of what has been a quickly changing court.

Since January 2016, the Supreme Court has undergone repeated, at times dramatic, change. When Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly in February 2016, it appeared the court was headed toward an ascendant liberal majority. That, of course, isn’t what happened. Instead, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) decided not to consider then-President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace Scalia. And then Donald Trump won the presidency, and a conservative-leaning court has turned into a far-right majority court.

The court has kept changing over the past six years, first with Scalia’s death, then with Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, and then with Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. As new justices have replaced them, the court has been transformed. It has moved far to the right, so much so that Chief Justice John Roberts has on several occasions found himself on the losing side of votes, including as recently as this week.

When Jackson joins the court this summer, the Supreme Court will change again.

The three Democratic appointees — the entire liberal wing of the court — will all be women. Sonia Sotomayor is the only Latina justice in the court’s history. When Breyer retires, Elena Kagan will be the court’s only Jewish member. And then there will be Jackson, a Black woman on the Supreme Court. Along with Thomas and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, for the first time in the nation’s history, white men will not make up the majority of its highest court.

“We do the tally, but what does it really mean?” Nelson said. Of the diversity of the court, she added, “I really do believe that it’s the shape of things to come — and it is, and it should be something that we embrace.”

Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets staff members of Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) on Monday in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A new voice

Jackson will be bringing a new voice to the court, its discussions and its decisions.

As Nelson put it, “There’s so many ways in which she brings a very unique story that has never been part of the background of justices on the Supreme Court.”

She will be younger — the fourth member of the court in their 50s — on a court whose last three justices to leave, including the justice she is replacing, were in their 80s. (The younger court also makes it more likely that these justices will be working together for a longer time, some for multiple decades.)

With Jackson’s experience as a public defender, with her time on the Sentencing Commission and with her nearly 10 years as a judge, including significant time as a trial court judge, Jackson will be bringing a depth of experience — and types of experience — to the court that is unusual in a new justice.





“The fact that the last person to defend criminal defendants was Thurgood Marshall and he left the bench in the 1990s — that’s been a huge void, considering the number of cases that this court decides that impact the lives and safety and health of persons convicted of crimes,” Nelson said of the first Black justice and founder of the organization she now leads.

And, of course, Jackson will be bringing her perspective as a Black woman. As Nelson explained, even that includes further nuance: “The fact that her parents grew up and went to segregated schools and she went to some of the most elite institutions in this country has to inform her outlook on equity and has to inform her outlook on opportunity and access.”

Jackson will become a justice in the aftermath of however the current Supreme Court resolves the Dobbs abortion case — a case in which the majority appears likely to overturn Roe v. Wade and upend abortion laws across the nation. She also will be doing so as the court prepares to hear a pair of cases over the future of affirmative action — although she announced at her confirmation hearings that she planned to recuse herself from a case involving Harvard because she sits on the school’s board of overseers.

There will also be criminal cases — both high-level constitutional cases and nitty-gritty cases about how confusing, interrelated laws are to be interpreted — where Jackson will undoubtedly make her mark.

And there will be cases and entire areas of the law that we can’t imagine now that will likely reach the court during Jackson’s time as a justice.

Nelson pointed to that future, as well as LDF’s past work and legacy, saying that her hope is that Jackson “begin[s] to write — even if it’s in dissenting opinions — a way forward doctrinally for a different conception of civil rights and racial justice and access to the courts … so that when the balance of power on the court shifts there’s an intellectual body of work to draw from.

“We have to remain ready for that opportunity.”

As Jackson prepares to take her seat on the Supreme Court, she will do so knowing that she is a historic figure. The question that remains for her, and history, to answer is who that figure — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — will be and what legacy she will leave.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.