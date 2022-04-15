‘Why was this a good way to enforce the law?’: Evaluating the tragedy of Patrick Lyoya

Early Thursday morning, a video of a fatal police shooting rocked the internet. Police dash- and bodycam footage captured the events leading up to the death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, a Black immigrant who was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, earlier this month.

The case is another example of the hundreds of cases over the last five years where a traffic stop ended with the death of an unarmed driver or passenger, according to a report by the New York Times.

In the video, a police officer pulls over Lyoya on a rainy morning because his license plates didn’t match his car. Lyoya steps out of the silver vehicle, and the officer yells at him a few times to “stay in the car.”

The officer asks Lyoya if he speaks English, to which Lyoya says that he does, but he looks confused. After a brief back-and-forth, the situation escalates. Lyoya appears to try to walk away. The officer tries to grab him, prompting Lyoya to break into a run.

The footage cuts to a different camera angle as the officer tries to tase Lyoya, and it ends with the officer lying on Lyoya’s back before shooting him in the head.

The unnamed police officer involved has been placed on paid leave.

Grid spoke with David Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh who studies police behavior, law enforcement and race, after he reviewed the footage. He unpacked the steps that set the stage for the officer to lose control of the situation and escalate it, rather than de-escalating and potentially avoiding the fatal outcome. He also raised a bigger question: Given the well-documented outcomes, should armed police officers enforce traffic infractions at all?

Grid: You've reviewed the footage. What stuck out to you as fatal mistakes?

Grid: You’ve reviewed the footage. What stuck out to you as fatal mistakes?

David Harris: Well, the things that stood out to me were the immediate miscommunication, and misunderstanding that you could see, when the man got out of his car and the officer ordered him to get back in. This is something that I came across years ago. For folks raised in this country, or who spent their driving lives in this country, we understand without anybody telling us that when you’re pulled over, you stay in the car. But for folks who were raised in other parts of the world, particularly in parts of the African continent, there are other ways of dealing with police.

For one, the police in many countries are corrupt and brutal. But more than that, it’s considered a sign of respect to get out of your car when stopped and approached the police officer. And that was what I immediately wondered. I know this gentleman was from the Congo and had been in this country five or six years. I don’t know what he knew or didn’t know or what the customs were where he grew up. But right away, we have this misunderstanding. And you can also see that while he does speak English, there are some language difficulties he [has]; it’s obviously not his first language. And this is a sign that things, if we’re not careful, can go sideways.

No. 2, the officer tells him, “You have a license, I’ll get the license.” And at this point, the officer doesn’t know anything about him. He doesn’t know who he is. He doesn’t know if he might be armed. And yet, he’s telling them, you know, reach into the car and get your license. We know that there’s another person in the car, presumably, the officer would have known that [they] would have been able to see the other person from the back, you know, as he pulled them over.

Second thing, and this is unclear from the video. But you see, very quickly after the man is getting his wallet or something, he walks the other direction. And this was a little hard to tell what happened. But suddenly, they’re in a physical tussle. And really, from that point on, things go downhill very, very quickly. Why did that happen? The officer clearly didn’t have control of the situation. He had ordered the man to get back in the car; the man had not gotten back in the car. The officer hadn’t insisted on it. It is not clear that the officer explained himself well.

ADVERTISEMENT

G: There’s a term that criminologists use to describe tactical mistakes officers make that increase the chances of a deadly encounter: officer-created jeopardy. Do you think that term could be applied to this situation?

DH: We hear a lot about de-escalation. But its opposite is when officers do things that increase the risk, unnecessarily. Sometimes there’s no choice, but sometimes they do things that amp things up. And it’s just not necessary. And when you look at the situation, like I said, just let this guy run away. I mean, how far can he get? And where could he possibly go? He’s not going to run away and never want his car again. You see this sort of thing happen in all kinds of situations, where an officer will approach in ways that are not good tactics or will talk to people in ways that raise the temperature. All that increases the risk that something is going to go catastrophically wrong. They get into this situation where they’re grappling with each other; the officer chases them, calls for backup and is yelling at him, “Stop resisting, put your hands behind your back.” And he can’t seem to physically control the guy.

G: What, in your opinion, would have been the best way to handle the traffic stop without resorting to violence?

DH: Well, I guess I have a question about that: Why did the physical tussle start? It’s sort of unclear. As I said, when looking at the video, it’s hard to tell why they start struggling next to the car, what was it that the man did that caused the officer to say, “Oh, no, no, no” and start to grab him, which starts the physical altercation? Alright, so that’s what I want to know before I can really tell.

But certainly, you could let him run away. It’s against police officer instinct, but what’s the worst that happens? He gets away. And then you find him because you already know this is the car he drives, right?





Why do we need armed police officers pulling people over for having the wrong license plate? Now, ask yourself that question. Certainly, we can see how these things can go catastrophically wrong. Think about Walter Scott down in South Carolina. Remember him? He’s pulled over for some minor traffic offense. And he might know that he’s got a warrant for child support or something like that. So, he decides to run. Because he gets chased, and the person chasing him is a police officer, and because that police officer thinks it’s OK to shoot running people in the back, this guy is dead, right? But why did we need an armed officer to enforce that very minor criminal law in traffic code? We need to be asking questions like that.

Now, part of it is because we have these catastrophes. But the other part is because these kinds of minor traffic enforcement things are much more often used against people of color. It’s often used as a pretext to ask them questions about guns and drugs, and so they can search your car and so forth. And that problem has persisted.

People know that they wouldn’t be stopped for a cracked taillight lens, except for the fact that it’s in this neighborhood, or it’s a Black driver. And the numbers bear it out. So you have both the possibility for a catastrophe like this and the drip, drip, drip everyday feeling of injustice that people get when they experienced this over and over. We need to ask ourselves not just what led to violence in this situation, but why was this a good way to enforce the law?

