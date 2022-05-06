The religious right is shrinking. What does that mean for the future of the anti-abortion movement?

The religious right, which has fought for more than 40 years against legalized abortion, is on the precipice of securing a historic victory if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this year. Yet all is not well among religious conservatives: The white evangelicals who make up its core are quickly declining in numbers, faster than other religious groups in America.

This tension of the significant power this declining population holds is top of mind for Robert P. Jones, who was born to Southern Baptist parents and today leads a nonprofit polling organization, Public Religion Research Institute, that tracks religious affiliation and beliefs in America. Jones has extensively researched the demographics and political views of religious groups, especially white evangelical Protestants who were crucial in securing electoral victories for Republicans like former president Donald Trump.

Jones has made surprising observations about the nature of the anti-abortion movement today. Though their church staunchly opposes abortion, Catholics are actually divided on the issue. Nearly 6 in 10 white Catholics believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and a similar share of Latino Catholics agree. Fifty-nine percent of moderate and liberal Republicans are also supportive.

These dynamics don’t just influence the abortion debate: White evangelicals are also staunchly opposed to same-sex marriage and immigration at a time when the country’s overall population has moved to the left on these issues. And because they vote overwhelmingly for Republican candidates, this group — which makes up only 14 percent of the overall population — has outsized influence in the Republican Party.

Yet overturning Roe, as the leaked draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito indicates is coming, could represent a high watermark of political influence for a conservative movement that is otherwise on the decline, Jones told Grid.

“The future does not look like a lot of new foot soldiers for the movement,” Jones said. “And I think that’s one thing that is fueling the radicalness of this moment.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: Who opposes abortion today? How does anti-abortion sentiment break down by religion?

Robert P. Jones: There’s really only one major religious group that is strongly opposed to abortion, and it’s not Catholics. It’s white evangelical Protestants. That’s always a surprise to folks: Even Latino Protestants, who are pretty conservative and lean Republican — that group voted 6 in 10 for Trump — even that group is divided on this issue. And when you look at not just white Catholics but at Latino Catholics, 6 in 10 favor the legality of abortion.

G: White Evangelicals make up the base of anti-abortion voters. What influence do they have in U.S. politics?

RJ: The question of power and size are actually different. I think that’s what’s interesting here.

In many ways, Trump and his administration opened the door to power in a way that was wildly out of step with the size and proportion of the evangelical population. For example, while George W. Bush and Barack Obama had the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, which was an interfaith council; Trump didn’t renew that. He instead just informally pulled together — and it’s notable — an evangelical advisory council. He dispensed with the whole interfaith thing, and his advisors were all evangelicals.

That’s a symbolic way of illustrating how much he concentrated on his base.

G: What’s the future of white evangelicals as a voting block?

RJ: The interesting thing about the white evangelical movement is it has been both shrinking and aging over the last decade. As of 2006 or so, white evangelicals were over 20 percent of the population. They’re down to 14 percent of the population today.

However, one of the reasons why they do wield as much power in political space is because 8 in 10 white evangelicals are inside the Republican camp. They make up nearly one-third of self-identified Republicans. Despite that fact, they’re shrinking — their median age today is 56, the median age of the country is 47. They’re considerably older than the population because they’re losing young people — but because they’re so heavily loaded into one political party, they still retain influence.

G: If white evangelicals are declining as a religious group, what are the potential ramifications in American politics?

RJ: It means that on decisions like abortion or same-sex marriage — white evangelicals are also the only major religious group that opposes same-sex marriage — they are increasingly outliers. But they have a disproportionate power inside of one political party.

To the extent [similar] rulings like the [leaked draft opinion] go forward, one of the major groups but one of the smaller ones now — 14 percent of the population — is then essentially dictating policy for a party and dictating policy for a country. And that party has a majority [on the Supreme Court], even the slim one.





G: How do evangelicals’ views on the country differ from the population overall?

RJ: Differences are across the board. It’s quite striking. In a whole range of issues, the views of white evangelicals are 30, sometimes 40 percent different from the rest of the country.

Sixty-nine percent believe abortion should be illegal in almost all cases. That is almost the opposite of the country, which 2-1 believes it should be legal.

Fifty-nine percent of them oppose same-sex marriage, 70 percent disagree with the idea that past discrimination against African Americans affects outcomes for those people today, 68 percent believe being a Christian is truly important to being “truly American,” 69 percent believe American culture has been in decline since the 1950′s.

Majorities of white evangelicals believe newcomers threaten American values, while the majority of Americans believe they strengthen the country. So it’s race, immigration, LGBT rights, abortion rights and the idea of a pluralistic country — white evangelicals are just at odds [with] the public in a way that wasn’t true several decades ago.

G: What happened? How have their views become so different?

RJ: Even at the beginning of Barack Obama’s first term, the country was divided on same-sex marriage then. So [white evangelicals] have moved to the right on some of these issues as the country moved left, and the gap now is bigger than ever. They are living really in a different cultural world and one that looks like a white, Christian-dominated America in the 1950s.

G: Yet white evangelicals weren’t always the core of the anti-abortion movement. How did that come to be?

RJ: The largest denomination of white evangelicals are the Southern Baptist Convention. They are a pretty good benchmark to look at. And it’s notable that, even at the annual meeting of Southern Baptist Convention after Roe, they basically only had affirming things to say about the decision. George H.W. Bush was a supporter of Planned Parenthood and supported limited abortion rights until he moved to the right as he eyed the presidency and needed the support of the Christian right.

It wasn’t until this political movement that Jerry Falwell and Paul Weyrich — who was a Catholic — started, that this began to change.

Essentially, Weyrich suggested to Falwell that this could be a politically polarizing issue, a wedge issue and one that could get white evangelicals active in a political movement. That injected it into the water.

Before that, white evangelicals looked at contraception and abortion as issues that Catholics were concerned about. That changed as the white evangelical movement gets off the ground.

G: If there are fewer white evangelicals in the future, how will that impact the abortion debate?

RJ: In every age group, there’s a majority supporting the legality of abortion. Even seniors — 63 percent favor the legality of abortion in all or most cases. And 35 percent say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

If you look at Americans, those numbers are really consistent. But there is this difference with young people: Among young people the split is, 72 percent say abortion should be legal in all or most cases and 27 percent say it should be illegal. Another real difference is that among Americans under the age of 30, 37 percent of them say it should be legal in all cases — that’s more than among seniors.

You see this intensity difference among Americans under the age of 30. The anti-abortion movement has obviously built a lot of institutions, advocacy organizations, a political apparatus that it can draw on. But if you’re looking at, ‘Who is its base?’, its base is white evangelicals who are shrinking and aging, and conservative Catholics who are also shrinking and aging. And it loses ground with younger Americans, particularly Gen Z.

The future does not look like a lot of new foot soldiers for the movement — and I think that’s one thing that is fueling the radicalness of this moment. Everyone can see the writing on the wall that 10, 20, 30 years from now, support for abortion rights is going to go up, based on demographics. There’s this opening now to do something, but that window will likely close.

That’s why we’re seeing a willingness to be so sweeping: It is a kind of last stand move as the country is liberalizing on these issues.

Robert P. Jones is the CEO and founder of Public Religion Research Institute and the author of “White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity,” which won a 2021 American Book Award.

