The day in photos: Horror in Uvalde

For nearly three months, we have published collections of photographs that help convey the nature and impact of the war in Ukraine. Now, we dedicate this space to the harrowing news from Uvalde, Texas.

By now, the broad outlines of what happened are well known. Nineteen elementary school students and two teachers are dead. And Uvalde, population roughly 15,000, has joined Sandy Hook, Parkland, Columbine and so many more on the long and seemingly endless list of communities ripped open by gun violence. The attack on Robb Elementary School has sent Uvalde into paroxysms of grief, and the country into yet one more national conversation fraught with anger and sadness and political divisions.

We have published related coverage elsewhere; for now, a few photographs — from Uvalde, from Washington, and one show of solidarity from the other side of the world.

A man hugs a young girl outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling was offered in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images)

A family grieves outside of the civic center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday in Uvalde. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the civic center in Uvalde on Tuesday. (Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images)

A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde on Tuesday. (Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images)

Women raise their hands in the town square during a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday in Uvalde. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Three women gather in mourning outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde on Tuesday following an attack by a teenage gunman. (Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images)

Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School, the site of a mass shooting, on Tuesday in Uvalde. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A young girl holds flowers outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where people gather to mourn in Uvalde on Tuesday. (Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks concerning the mass shooting from the Roosevelt Room of the White House as first lady Jill Biden looks on in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)