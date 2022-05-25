The day in photos: Horror in Uvalde

For nearly three months, we have published collections of photographs that help convey the nature and impact of the war in Ukraine. Now, we dedicate this space to the harrowing news from Uvalde, Texas.
By now, the broad outlines of what happened are well known. Nineteen elementary school students and two teachers are dead. And Uvalde, population roughly 15,000, has joined Sandy Hook, Parkland, Columbine and so many more on the long and seemingly endless list of communities ripped open by gun violence. The attack on Robb Elementary School has sent Uvalde into paroxysms of grief, and the country into yet one more national conversation fraught with anger and sadness and political divisions.
We have published relatedcoverage elsewhere; for now, a few photographs — from Uvalde, from Washington, and one show of solidarity from the other side of the world.