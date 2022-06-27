After Roe, in photos: Abortion protests from the Supreme Court to the LA freeway to the center of Paris

The case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that ended a constitutional right to abortion may have been one of those rare events significant enough so that people — whatever their politics — will long remember where they were and what they did when they heard the news. And for many people — in the U.S. and around the world — what they did was head to public spaces to make their views known.
Here, we look at portraits of the response to the Dobbs ruling — from the steps of the Supreme Court itself to a Los Angeles freeway; from Austin, Texas, to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to Milford, Pennsylvania; from the U.S. Embassy in London to the Place de la Republique in Paris. Some people were more provocative than others, and in some places, the two sides came together. All these photographs amplify a point made often since the ruling came down: Passions and emotions are running high.