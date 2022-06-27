After Roe, in photos: Abortion protests from the Supreme Court to the LA freeway to the center of Paris

Abortion protests from the D.C. to LA to Paris: After Roe, in photos
Abortion rights activists march past the Washington Monument as they protest in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

The case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that ended a constitutional right to abortion may have been one of those rare events significant enough so that people — whatever their politics — will long remember where they were and what they did when they heard the news. And for many people — in the U.S. and around the world — what they did was head to public spaces to make their views known.

Here, we look at portraits of the response to the Dobbs ruling — from the steps of the Supreme Court itself to a Los Angeles freeway; from Austin, Texas, to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to Milford, Pennsylvania; from the U.S. Embassy in London to the Place de la Republique in Paris. Some people were more provocative than others, and in some places, the two sides came together. All these photographs amplify a point made often since the ruling came down: Passions and emotions are running high.

A woman with a megaphone stands in front of a group of protestors holding signs that say "we won't go back" and "land of the free?"

Abortion rights activists hold placards and chant slogans as they protest in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. (Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images)

Protestors walk by the Washington Monument holding a large sign that says My Body My Choice

Abortion rights activists march past the Washington Monument as they protest in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. (Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman stands outside the supreme court with "abort the court" written on her collar bone

An abortion rights activist with the words "Abort the Court" painted on her chest protests in front of the Supreme Court building on June 25 in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

An anti-abortion activist holding a rosary is surrounded by abortion-rights activists holding signs.

An anti-abortion advocate prays while surrounded by abortion rights activists in front of the Supreme Court on Sunday in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

A protestor places a megaphone on the ear of another protestor

Anti-abortion and abortion rights demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 25. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

An abortion-rights activist argues with an anti-abortion activist holding a sign that says "human beings are not disposable. justice for the five."

Abortion rights activists argue with anti-abortion activists in front of the Supreme Court on June 25 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A young woman sits on the curb crying during a candlelight vigil.

Julia Scovil, 22, cries during a candlelight vigil in front of the Supreme Court to denounce the decision to end federal abortion rights protections on Sunday in Washington, D.C. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

LAPD officers line up in front of a group of protestors on the freeway

LAPD officers hold back activists after they attempted to walk onto the 110 freeway to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 25 in Los Angeles. (Qian Weizhong/VCG/Getty Images)

Abortion rights demonstrators march near the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on June 25. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images)

A line of policemen with bikes block a road with policemen on horses behind

Police block the street to prevent abortion rights demonstrators from nearing the police station in Austin, Texas, on June 25. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images)

Three protestors hold printed-out signs that read "vasectomies prevent abortions," "abortion is a human right" and "if abortions aren't safe, neither are you" in front of a crowd of other protestors.

Abortion rights protesters hold signs in front of the State Capitol in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on June 24. (Mati Milstein/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

A woman in a hat stands outside holding a sign that reads as a former fetus I oppose abortion.

A woman holds a placard that says "As a former fetus I oppose abortion" at an abortion rights rally in Milford, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. (Preston Ehrler/Getty Images)

A protestor holds a sign that says "never again" with a clothes hanger drawn on it.

A woman holds a placard showing a wire coat hanger and the words "Never Again" during a demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in London on June 24. (Vuk Valcic/Getty Images)

A large crowd of protestors holding up signs on the streets of Paris

Protesters hold an abortion and women's rights rally in Place de La Republique on Sunday in Paris. (Owen Franken/Corbis/Getty Images)

