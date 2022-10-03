How we think of our reproductive lives changed in a post-Roe world

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health changed how Americans think about abortion. We know because of how they are Googling it.

The day the Dobbs decision landed, June 24, search engines saw a surge in the term “abortion” along with medical terms like “miscarriage” and “dilation and curettage,” also known as a D and C procedure, which clears tissue from the uterus and is often performed following a miscarriage or an abortion.

Over the last year, one of the fastest-growing related search topics for people who Googled “Roe” has been “ectopic pregnancy,” a condition that causes a miscarriage and that, according to Google, prior to this writing “had few (if any) prior searches” for people who searched the term “Roe.”

“Manslaughter,” also as of this writing, has become the second-fastest-growing related search term — rising by more than 4,000 percent — for those who search the term “miscarriage,” followed by “Roe v. Wade,” “criminal charge” and “abortion law.” It seems to be tied to a case in which an Oklahoma woman lost her pregnancy after admitting to using drugs was charged with that crime. (The top related query for those who searched “miscarriage” was “Oklahoma woman miscarriage.”)

The issue is prescient; experts estimate that 10 to 26 percent of all pregnancies end in miscarriage.

Anti-abortion advocates and Republican officials have sought to assure women that treatment for miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy is not the same as abortion and shouldn’t be treated the same under new restrictions. Others have simply tried to change the subject.

What Americans think about abortion can be captured through official channels like polling and focus groups, but because miscarriage and abortion are still stigmatized and personal, some of it can be gleaned only through the privacy of personal conversations with friends and medical professionals. Searches give us a glimpse into those private thoughts. These insights suggest that the Dobbs decision has opened people’s eyes to the role of abortion in female reproductive healthcare, something that to the broad public seemed like a separate issue only a few months ago.

Same topic, different concerns

Even as conversations around reproductive health — including menstruation and pregnancy — have become less taboo in recent years, much of the conversation around the consequences of the Dobbs decision still revolves around language that glosses over the complexities of wide-reaching medical concerns.

What’s changed and by how much in a post-Dobbs world is something strategists on both sides of the aisle are trying to measure ahead of the midterms.

“One question I think in this moment, is how does it align women who were not active on reproductive rights issues … now that they may see themselves in that camp of people whose rights would be restricted?” said Kelly Dittmar, director of research and scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics at the Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics.

Historically, abortion doesn’t rank near the top of voters’ concerns. Issues like the economy or immigration tend to be cited as top issues. But the Dobbs decision clearly has Democratic voters motivated. Consultants notice it in their focus groups, pollsters are astounded by the shift in numbers that suddenly seem to favor Democrats in what should be a tough year, and campaigns are surfacing the issue in a way they haven’t in recent memory.

In a forthcoming paper, two law professors — Greer Donley of the University of Pittsburgh and Jill Wieber Lens of the University of Arkansas — argue in favor of recognizing “pregnancy loss within abortion narratives” as a method to secure abortion rights in a “post-Roe world in which abortion and pregnancy loss are inexorably intertwined.”

“I think there’s finally a realization of how much abortion was part of routine obstetrical care,” Lens told Grid.

Under the umbrella of medical terminology, miscarriage is a type of abortion — a “spontaneous abortion.” What we typically call abortions are technically “induced abortions.” In either case, doctors will often perform a D and C procedure to lower the risk of potentially deadly complication like infection.

“A D and C is still the same, whether it’s for an induced abortion or a spontaneous abortion — also known as miscarriage, also known as early pregnancy loss,” said Aishat Olatunde, a Pennsylvania OBGYN and fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health, which supports abortion rights. She called care for both spontaneous abortion and induced abortion “part of basic reproductive healthcare.”

In focus groups — where about a dozen strangers gather, often in front of a camera — there is rarely an appetite to discuss personal details, according to Democratic strategists.

But in recent months, Democratic strategists have seen flashpoints routinely come up involving individual cases that have been centered in the news. In July, a Texas woman came forward that her doctor denied her a D and C due to the state’s abortion restrictions, ultimately causing her to carry her fetus for two weeks after a sonogram showed that she had lost her pregnancy. The New York Times reported that another Texas woman was denied a D and C after miscarrying and sent home in pain.

When women talk about abortion in these groups, they “tend to talk about it on behalf of others,” Democratic pollster Celinda Lake said. There’s lots of talk about “my daughter” or “my grandchildren,” according to Democratic operatives who spoke to Grid. They’ve observed a sense of indignation about the way women have been singled out, with male politicians taking the lead. And there are signs of concern of a slippery slope that could mean other rights — like same-sex marriage or access to birth control — are at risk.

Democrats see an opportunity

Midterm turnout is hard to predict even in comparatively uneventful years, though the broad expectation is that the president’s party is less motivated to vote than the opposing party. There have been only a few exceptions to the rule in modern electoral history. The fact that the party out of power got a major victory out of the Supreme Court — even while Democrats control the White House and Congress — could disturb the usual historical trends.





We know the issue has motivated Democratic voters. There are reports that women in states holding competitive races in November have been registering to vote in higher numbers. Polls show Democrats are elevating abortion to one of their top concerns. And a series of Democratic victories in special elections — plus the failure of a Kansas referendum that would have further limited abortion rights — indicates the terrain might have improved for Democrats.

“These will definitely be remembered as the post-Roe midterms, and Democratic ads reflect that, with a huge portion of our advertising focusing on the real and present danger that Republicans pose to women and their healthcare and freedoms,” said Meredith Kelly, a Democratic strategist. “It’s no longer hypothetical and this makes the issue all the more powerful.”

There’s also a question of how to talk about abortion. New questions have popped up as states attempt to implement restrictions about how the pro-life ideology looks like in practice. “These new pieces of legislation could affect procedures that until now, I think, many people haven’t necessarily considered under the umbrella of abortion rights,” Dittmar said.

Biden continues to use terminology around “choice,” not just about abortion but about the direction of the country in general. And earlier this year in Kansas, much of the messaging for abortion rights was centered on government overreach. But the latest TV ad from Kansas, the first from Protect Kentucky Access against a constitutional amendment on the ballot, features a woman whose pregnancy put her and the fetus at risk. “It’s an impossible decision,” she says.

The anti-abortion movement has often framed the “pro-choice” as selfish, led by women who don’t want to care for a child, said Dittmar. But this new framing makes the choice about medical decisions specifically.

“So many of the decisions we’re talking about are not choices by women who don’t want to have children — they’re also the choices by women who desperately want to have children,” Dittmar said.

Deborah Tannen, a linguist who’s written about how women communicate, said she had proposed the term “coerced birth” instead of “pro-choice” and was satisfied to see that “forced birth” became popularized after the Dobbs decision. The term spiked in Google searches the day that the Dobbs decision leaked in May and again the day the decision was formally given.

Republicans defining their terms

For decades, Republicans have been able to out-pro-life one another in competitive races in the most abstract sense; the right to abortion was guaranteed at the federal level. But now that Dobbs has thrown the legality of abortion back to the states, the “pro-life” badge doesn’t cut it anymore.

Now, Republicans are grappling with the details.

In South Carolina, Republican State Sen. Katrina Shealy expressed disgust at her colleagues’ definition of “pro-life.”

“Bet you ask, why is she talking about this? Isn’t she pro-life?” Shealy asked the legislature, after bringing up a local case where a 10-year-old girl who was raped was forced to give birth. “Yes, I’m pro-life, I’m also pro-life for the mother, the life she has with their children who are already born.”

Some have pushed back against the idea that there’s a connection between a miscarriage and abortion. When Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, was asked about the relationship between an abortion and a D and C, she said she was “offended,” adding, “to equate that with an abortion is sick. I would never keep a D and C procedure from a woman having an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage.”

Recently, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas took issue with Chrissy Teigen, a cookbook author and social media star, for clarifying that her very public miscarriage last year ended with an abortion.

“If there’s a medical procedure in that context, it’s not an abortion,” Cruz said on his podcast, “Verdict.” He called into question Teigen’s decision to “characterize” her pregnancy loss as “abortion in this political context.”

“She described it at the time as a miscarriage, and it certainly sounds like that was an accurate description,” he said.

Some of the Republicans in the most competitive races in 2022 are taking a different approach, however — scrubbing their campaign websites of any previous mention of their views on abortion.

Complicating ‘pro-choice’

The political conversation around abortion has always been anesthetized and, at least publicly, largely remains so. But for Democrats, the conversation around abortion is also more complex — albeit vague. The term “pro-choice” centers on the person receiving an abortion, who might be in favor of abortion rights for a multitude of reasons.

There are signs that for some it’s a matter of simple access and logistics. Democratic strategists say a few flash points continue to come up. Women routinely bring up the 10-year-old Ohio girl who couldn’t get an abortion in her own state after being raped by a man in his 20s. Access to birth control often comes up as a concern, and some younger women might occasionally express concern about access to abortion pills.

But as long as stigma around abortion and even miscarriage persists, women keep many of their concerns about reproductive care and the Dobbs decision behind closed doors.

Lens, the law professor who lives in Arkansas, has attended support groups after she lost her own pregnancy at 37 weeks. For some, she noticed, it’s impossible to face the stigma that their pregnancy loss was in fact an abortion.

“I’ve heard so many stories in support groups and people describe what happened to them, and people would be horrified by the idea they had an abortion,” Lens said, adding that “there’s so much stigma where I get why people don’t want to use that word.”

