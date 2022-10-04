Can scandal sink Herschel Walker? October surprises don't always work.

The Georgia Senate changed overnight.

One factor is that the Daily Beast reported that Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee, had once paid a woman to have an abortion, an allegation that Walker denies. But it was also, and perhaps more critically, the response of his son, a conservative social media influencer who took issue with his father’s refusal to admit blame.

“I’m done — done — everything has been a lie,” Christian Walker said in a now-viral video, in which he called his father’s behavior “atrocious,” accusing him of abandoning the four mothers of his four children to pursue sexual relationships and even accusing him of domestic violence in subsequent tweets.

The race is far from over, but it’s hard not to see this as a pivotal moment in a very close race. With control of the Senate hanging in the balance, Walker’s fate is very much the Republican Party’s own.

These moments — when an unexpected, sometimes manufactured piece of news casts an embattled candidate in a newly poor light — often surface in October, during the final weeks of a campaign.

“October surprises” don’t always end up changing the result. Just look to Donald Trump and the “Access Hollywood” tape, a politically embarrassing moment that ultimately, as Steve Bannon put it in 2017, “had no lasting impact on the campaign.” That year, James Comey’s letter to Congress saying the FBI was investigating Hillary Clinton a week before the election may well have changed the outcome.

And sometimes, a candidate simply runs into bad luck: Trump spent much of October 2020 in quarantine with covid-19 before losing to Joe Biden.

It’s not necessarily the facts of the case that doom the candidate. It’s the context, spanning from the response of supporters to the preexisting messaging in the campaign.

As we get further into October, candidates begin batting down new negative stories as campaigns unleash political opposition research, nominees are examined and reexamined by national political outlets with more resources than the many local outlets, and some candidates simply crack under pressure.

Here’s when those things actually matter:

The party doesn’t want to be associated with the candidate anymore

For the late Todd Akin, it might always go down in campaign history that what cost him the 2012 Missouri Senate race was his assertion that in cases of “legitimate rape, the female body has ways to shut the whole thing down.” It took just a couple months for Richard Mourdock, the Republican nominee in Indiana, to face a similar trial, when he said in an October debate that “even when life begins in that horrible situation of rape, that it is something that God intended to happen.”

But that’s not the entire story. The Akin gaffe occurred months before the general election, in August, and it was Republicans’ withdrawal of support that ultimately cost him a chance of winning.

Mourdock, meanwhile, had just defeated then-Sen. Richard Lugar in the primary, who had support from major Republican figures like John McCain. It had been a tied race before the comments, and Mourdock lost his momentum.

In 2017, when #MeToo was having a moment, Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore lost crucial Republican allies — including Mitch McConnell and the National Republican Senatorial Committee — after multiple women came forward and accused him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Without this backing, and too late to remove his name from the ballot, Moore lost the senate race to Doug Jones, the first Democratic senator elected in Alabama in a quarter-century.

In Georgia, the early signs are that Republicans plan to stick with Walker, despite airing concerns before he entered the race that his past could cause problems down the line. Trump voiced his support for Walker in a statement issued on Tuesday, noting that “it’s very important for our Country and the Great State of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this Election.”

Senate Leadership Fund, the McConnell-aligned super PAC tasked with flipping the Senate, said that it remains “full speed ahead in Georgia,” according to the New York Times’ Shane Goldmacher. The National Republican Senatorial Committee, led by Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), released a statement maintaining its support for Walker too, saying he denies the allegations. And Marianne LeVine of Politico reports that Sen. John Cornyn of Texas stands by Walker, lamenting that the story is a “diversion from the threats to Georgia’s economic, personal, and national security.”

Daniel Scarpinato, a Republican strategist who declined to speak about Georgia specifically, said that when staff starts leaving, people pull endorsements or events start getting canceled, he calls it “the smell of death” for campaigns.

“Those are things I would put in that category where a campaign is collapsing,” Scarpinato said.

The new accusations cement a familiar narrative

During the 2012 Republican presidential race, Rick Santorum resurfaced Mitt Romney’s infamous “dog on the car roof” story — that 30 years prior, during an hourslong family drive, a 36-year-old Romney strapped his family’s dog crate to the top of their overstuffed station wagon. Seamus, the family Irish setter sitting inside the crate, got sick during the ride.





Most Romney supporters played down the story, while opponents — including Newt Gingrich and Barack Obama — took the opportunity to demean the senator’s character while bolstering their own, referencing the story in political ads and social media posts.

“There are certain events that happen over the course of someone’s life that play into a larger story line and feed into a caricature,” Democratic strategist Chris Lehane told the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker at the time. “Seamus the dog story just plays into a negative story line about a guy who you may not completely trust.”

For Republicans sticking with Walker, the narrative hasn’t changed: Walker is a vehicle through which to oust Raphael Warnock and to stymie Biden’s agenda in a Republican-leaning state. But it does fit with the message from Warnock’s supporters, who have already aired multiple ads about Walker’s alleged history of domestic violence.

The events of the last 24 hours, however, may make voters internalize some of the accusations that they’ve been hearing about for months, said Reed Galen, political strategist and co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an organization formed by Republican critics of Trump.

“We’re in a post-shame, post-consequences world for a lot of candidates,” Galen said, adding, “I think it’s the culmination of an unserious candidate running an unserious campaign where political gravity finally caught up with him.”

The revelation completely changes the way the candidate is perceived

It was no secret that Trump had an unsavory history with women when the “Access Hollywood” tape came out. In fact, Trump’s bumbling character continues to act as Teflon for him, allowing him to take even the most damaging stories about him and turn them into badges of honor.

But for candidates whose campaigns are based on a squeaky-clean image, a nasty story can turn things upside down. Just look to Cal Cunningham, the 2020 North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate whom Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reportedly blamed for the Democratic Party’s failure to capture the Senate outright on Election Day 2020. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee remained supportive of him after he admitted to an extramarital affair. But Republicans pounced, airing ads asking “what else” he was hiding and questioning his overall character.

There’s been a slow trickle of stories about Walker’s personal history that doesn’t make this turn of events an entirely new narrative — rather, it pumps of the intensity of an attack line that’s existed for months. While Walker had denied ever breaking the law and denied previous accusations of threatening behavior, he’s also said he wanted to be “accountable” for his past.

It’s a must-win race

Both parties have set a precedent for rescinding support for candidates — albeit usually with lower stakes.

When Jeff van Drew, at the time a prized Democratic recruit in a competitive South Jersey district, ran in 2018, Republicans disavowed his opponent, Seth Grossman, citing years of racist and sexist remarks. “Bigotry has no place in society — let alone the U.S. House of Representatives,” National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers said in a statement after the GOP withdrew its endorsement. (Van Drew switched to the Republican Party after winning the general election.) And in 2012, the Tennessee Democratic Party disavowed senate nominee Mark Clayton for his ties with Public Advocate of the United States, a conservative hate group, though Democrats were not seriously competing there anyway — Republican incumbent Bob Corker won with 65 percent of the vote.

But with a 50-50 Senate, Georgia is a must-win race for both parties. Without Georgia, the path to a Senate majority is “narrow and treacherous,” said Jacob Rubashkin, a reporter and analyst with Inside Elections. Republicans will need to hold every red state, including Pennsylvania, and flip Nevada or Arizona, to achieve a majority that once looked inevitable.

“For a [Republican] Party that six months ago thought they were heading toward a red wave, that is a narrow gap to shoot,” Rubashkin said. “The path still exists, but it’s much more difficult without Georgia.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.