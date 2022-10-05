Why Congress hasn't banned members from trading stocks — yet

Late last week, House lawmakers were expected to cast their votes on a bill that would have banned members of Congress from buying and selling individual stocks while holding office. But suddenly, at the last minute, it died.

Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Md.) said stock trading “is complicated” and delayed the vote.

An overwhelming majority of voters believe lawmakers in Congress should not be allowed to buy and sell individual stocks where they hold office. Lawmakers in both parties have introduced a spate of bills to ban the practice, and both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have both called for limiting lawmaker stock trading in the last year.

But lawmakers have yet to actually do anything to change stock trading — and many continue to buy and sell stock in companies that they regulate from their committees. Congress’ failure to hold a vote on such a bill is a lesson in how difficult it has been to pass ethics reform in Congress, even at a moment when public trust in lawmakers is at an all-time low.

“This is another significant piece of ethics legislation that you know most members of Congress really don’t want to pass,” said Craig Holman, governmental affairs lobbyist at the good government organization Public Citizen who has been lobbying on the stock trading issue for more than a decade. “They felt the public pressure, and they were almost embarrassed into doing the right thing.”

So why is an overwhelmingly popular piece of legislation stalling out in Congress?

The time should be now for banning stock trading in Congress

By law, high-ranking White House employees have to recuse themselves or sell off stock holdings that could create a conflict of interest with their work. With the exception of President Donald Trump, who shifted his business to his children while he was in the White House, every president since Lyndon Johnson has also opted to do the same.

The rules are different for members of Congress. Congress formally barred itself from insider trading in 2012, but lawmakers are allowed to buy and sell stocks while in office — a practice that ethics experts warn gives them latitude to profit off of the expertise they gain while sitting on committees, attending private briefings and conducting investigations.

When the pandemic rocked markets in 2020, lawmakers rushed to update their portfolios — in some cases, while they were receiving private briefings about the pandemic from government officials. Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) came under scrutiny when they received closed-door briefings about the coronavirus then sold stocks in the days that followed. Both wound up losing their races — a coup for Democrats that handed the party total control of Washington.

But they weren’t alone. A Politico report at the time found several other lawmakers and aides sold stock in airlines and cruises as Congress began to grapple with covid, and purchased stock in companies like Moderna and Clorox that would play a key role in the pandemic. (Ethics probes into Loeffler and Burr were later dropped.)

Some lawmakers are active traders. Earlier this year, the New York Times found 183 current lawmakers had reported that they or an immediate family member bought or sold stocks, and more than half of those lawmakers bought or sold a stock in a company related to their work on Capitol Hill.

Late last year, public pressure pushed House leaders to consider making a change. Pelosi — who buys and sells stock along with her husband — said during a press conference that it’s a “free market economy” and lawmakers should be able to buy and sell stock. Republicans seized on the issue, saying they would pass a stock trading ban if they retake the House this November.

It was a surprising surge of interest in an otherwise sleepy issue. Pelosi conceded and assigned a close ally in the House to review the law around buying and selling stocks. They started working on a stock trading ban that Pelosi and others said would get a vote in the House.

“I just don’t buy into it, but if members want to do that, I’m OK with that,” Pelosi said in January.

What public opinion says

The idea of banning stock trading is overwhelmingly popular with voters. Eighty percent of Democrats and 75 percent of Republicans said they favor Congress banning its members from trading stocks, according to a September poll by the progressive Data for Progress. Corruption is a major concern: 84 percent of voters said the “corrupt political establishment” is a problem facing the country, a 2020 poll by the Hill and HarrisX found, which put corruption ahead of healthcare and gun violence on voters’ lists of concerns. That result wasn’t an outlier: Other polls in recent years have echoed this result.

But politicians haven’t paid a price for failing to act. This is likely because there are so many pressing issues dominating their attention: During this year’s midterms, concerns about inflation, crime, gas prices and abortion have all been leading issues in polls.

Voters also say they are very concerned about the government — but they tend to be most worried about what the opposing party is doing, not about reforming congressional ethics. Some worry about how Democrats are governing in the majority; others are angry at congressional gridlock. Much of voters’ dissatisfaction with the government is “knee-jerk partisanship,” Jeffrey Jones, senior polling editor at Gallup, told Grid.

Still, lawmakers from both parties have taken an interest in reforming stock trading law. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and conservatives like Rep. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have publicly supported banning stock trading among members of Congress. Bills focused on lawmaker stock trading have garnered endorsements not just from ethics groups, but from groups like the conservative National Taxpayers Union and the Elizabeth Warren-aligned Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

That level of support isn’t enough. While some high-profile lawmakers support reform, others have quietly resisted it. The biggest hurdle, aides told Grid, comes from rank-and-file lawmakers who do not want to have to change their finances. “This is a significant step,” one Hill aide said. “It requires lawmakers to take new effort.”





Banning stock trading should be good politics — or at least some think so

In some competitive races, lawmakers have tried using the sleepy-sounding issue of lawmaker stock trading to give them an edge. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), who has been pushing the issue since 2020, has been skeptical of the Pelosi-led effort. As it took on new importance this year, Spanberger has put stock trading at the heart of her reelection campaign in a competitive Virginia swing district, using it to frame her as an iconoclast who is ready to clean up Washington, D.C.

Spanberger conducted a survey of Virginia voters asking for their opinions on lawmaker stock trading —respondents overwhelmingly said both lawmakers and their spouses should be banned from trading individual stocks. She mentions the issue in ads and stump speeches.

And on more than one occasion, she has made comments that seem more fit for a Republican like McCarthy than a House Democrat, accusing Pelosi of being disingenuous and slow-walking the push to update stock trading law. Spanberger lashed out at Pelosi after the vote last week feel through, firing off a lengthy statement that called for a change in House leadership.

She and others had witnessed “repeated delay tactics, hand-waving gestures, and blatant instances of Lucy pulling the football” when it came to the ethics reform, Spanberger said. “It’s apparent that House leadership does not have its heart in this effort, because the package released earlier this week was designed to fail.” (Asked about Spanberger’s remarks during a press conference on Friday, Pelosi maintained that she was focused on getting a bill through the legislative process. Spanberger wrote an “interesting press release,” Pelosi said, “but it’s more important to write a bill.”)

Fighting over ethics with Pelosi could benefit Spanberger significantly, said Tucker Martin, a Virginia-based Republican strategist and former communications director for former Virginia governor Bob McDonnell.

“Honestly I think it’s a brilliant fight she’s picked. Somewhat for the issue, more for the fact she gets to fight with Nancy Pelosi publicly just weeks before a close vote in a tough district,” Martin wrote in an email. That focus, he added, “lets her simultaneously demonstrate an interest in good government and an independent streak.”

The path forward

Proponents of reforming the law are now mostly back to the drawing board. House Democrats have said they will revisit the issue during the lame duck session, but there are many priorities that will compete for lawmakers’ attention during that time. In the Senate, Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) is spearheading another initiative.

But proponents for changing the law aren’t sure how to overcome its biggest hurdle: lawmakers’ hesitancy to police themselves. For now, the people publicly pushing to ban stocks are still in the minority until something compels them to act.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.