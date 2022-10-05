NWSL finds misconduct and abuse beyond the three investigated coaches

The news: Following an investigative report by the Athletic that revealed a pattern of shocking abuse and sexual coercion from one of the National Women’s Soccer League’s (NWSL) most decorated coaches, U.S. Soccer commissioned its own investigation — the findings were released Monday.

The case: The report, led by former deputy attorney general Sally Q. Yates, corroborated the behavior uncovered by the Athletic, as well as other allegations of abuse. It laid out in detail the institutional failures that allowed abusive coaches to fly under the radar at the NWSL for years. While the investigation focused primarily on three teams, the Portland Thorns, Racing Louisville FC and the Chicago Red Stars, it concluded that the problem is systemic throughout the sport — even at the lower levels of play.

“Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players,” the report states. “The verbal and emotional abuse players describe in the NWSL is not merely ‘tough’ coaching. And the players affected are not shrinking violets. They are among the best athletes in the world.”

Sports : The NWSL and U.S. Soccer’s role in ignoring and obscuring abuse

Last year, when the Athletic’s article detailing Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley’s abuse came out, games were canceled for the following weekend. When teams competed in their next games, they stopped play during the sixth minute to link arms in the center of the field — the sixth minute signifying the six years it took for the abuse to be acknowledged.

By then, Riley had already been fired from his current role as head coach of the North Carolina Courage, and the league’s commissioner, Lisa Baird, and general counsel, Lisa Levine, were also ousted.

But the investigation found that many of the people who knew of the allegations and did nothing remain in power today, including Merritt Paulson, owner and CEO of the Thorns, where Riley was sexually abusive to at least two players, and Stephen Malik, owner and CEO of the North Carolina Courage, where Riley coached until his termination. Paulson announced he would step away from his leadership role with the Thorns on Tuesday, and other members of Thorns leadership were fired.

In fact, Riley’s sexual misconduct, controlling behavior and abuse was well documented, according to both the investigation and the Athletic article. Riley’s sexual misconduct was reported to both the NWSL and U.S. Soccer every year from 2015 to 2021, according to the investigation.

Now, players and fans are calling for Paulson and other leadership to sell their stakes in the teams or resign. In the last two seasons, at least nine coaches, including Riley, across seven teams have resigned or been suspended or dismissed over misconduct allegations. Two of the five teams that haven’t dismissed a coach recently are expansion clubs that just joined the league this season.

Back story : Building from the wreckage of two past leagues

The NWSL has had a shaky foundation from the get-go, lacking even basic workplace policies. In 2012, it emerged as the third iteration of a professional women’s soccer league. The first, the Women’s United Soccer Association (WUSA), was sparked by the momentum of historic attendance and enthusiasm around the U.S.-based 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the U.S. Women’s National Team’s final victory at the Rose Bowl, attended by more than 90,000 fans. The WUSA folded in 2003 after flailing financially for three seasons.

The second league, Women’s Professional Soccer, folded in 2012, also after three seasons. Notably, there were indications of sexual misconduct from at least one team owner, Dan Borislow.

Shortly after that league dissolved, U.S. Soccer moved to start another league, the NWSL, which has had a much longer run than the previous two, finishing out regular season play of its 10th year this past weekend.

Yates’ investigation described the relationship between the league and U.S. Soccer as “a source of both confusion and consternation.”

The NWSL relied heavily on U.S. Soccer’s management until as recently as 2020. As a result, the NWSL didn’t establish its own “basic workplace policies” like anti-harassment policies or workplace conduct trainings until at least 2017.

Economics : Low compensation and no institutional protection

Without the policies in place (or formal channels to investigate inappropriate behaviors) there was no recourse when players were faced with abuse, harassment and other misconduct.

Most Americans know the faces of women’s soccer — Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe; Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm before them. But the majority of the league is composed of players who lack such high-profile platforms — and the confidence to speak up that presumably comes with them.

Most players had to deal with the real possibility that reporting abuse may rob them of playing time or the career they’ve been building since youth soccer. And if they left their spot, there was another one right behind them to take their place. It’s a competitive field: Just 2.4 percent of women’s high school soccer players make it to a Division I NCAA school, and just over 7 percent play at an NCAA school at all. There are nearly 30,000 women playing soccer at NCAA schools and just 200 players in the NWSL. The odds of being one of the few players getting her salary paid by U.S. Soccer are even more infinitesimal.

The players lucky enough to make it into the NWSL ranks were earning as little as $22,000 annually until this year when the league signed its first collective bargaining agreement with the NWSL Players Association, which formed in 2017. That contract brought minimum salary to just $35,000.

Still, many players have reported abuse, despite the possible consequences, only to be ignored or belittled. Even higher-profile players, like Morgan, who backed Mana Shim when she reported Riley’s abuse, were ignored by the NWSL’s leadership.

When World Cup champion Christen Press reported abuse from Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames in 2014, the Red Stars current owner, Arnim Whisler, who is also stepping away from his leadership role with the club, characterized her and other national team players as having an “axe to grind.” Press raised concerns again in 2018, after she was traded from the Red Stars, and U.S. Soccer retained a law firm to conduct a review. Press and other players expressed fear of retaliation for speaking up, and though the review corroborated the abuse they reported, the review had “no impact,” according to Yates’ investigation, released Monday.





Youth and education : Not just an NWSL Problem

The investigation’s look into Dames uncovered wide-ranging allegations of abuse both during his tenure as coach of the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars and at the youth club he owned in suburban Chicago. He was hired at the Red Stars based in large part on the reputation of his youth club, the Eclipse, where he promised parents their children would get scholarships. One former Eclipse player told investigators that he was “like a God.”

It was perhaps that reputation that allowed Dames to abuse youth players for decades, according to both reporting in the Washington Post and the Yates investigation. Other investigations have found evidence of known abuse at the collegiate level. The problems found by Yates’ investigation are not limited to professional women’s soccer but extend beyond it, across athletics in the U.S. more broadly.

