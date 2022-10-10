Indigenous Peoples Day is edging out Columbus Day. Here’s why.

To understand the debate over Indigenous Peoples Day potentially edging out Columbus Day in the U.S., here’s fact one: Columbus never actually set foot in North America after he sailed the ocean blue in the year of 1492. (He landed in the Bahamas.) And when he got there, he treated the people brutally.

So how did Columbus end up getting his own day in the first place? Here are five things you may not know on the backstory of Columbus Day and why there’s been a pretty successful movement to bump him off the holiday list in favor of celebrating Indigenous people.

Columbus Day got on the calendar, ironically, as a way to curb racism

Columbus Day wasn’t named a federal holiday until 1937 when it was recognized by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a way to celebrate Italian Americans’ contributions to the United States “at a time when ongoing racism against Italian Americans was very strong in this country,” said Shannon Speed, the director of the American Indian Studies Center at the University of California, Los Angeles, and special advisor to the chancellor on Native American and Indigenous Affairs.

It isn’t just a debate between Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day supporters

Whether Columbus should be the one to get his own day in the U.S. is also up for debate within the Italian American community and those with Italian heritage. Some want to hold on to the only famous Italian who has their own federal holiday, while others aren’t keen on putting someone up on a pedestal who had a controversial and brutal past. “A lot of people see it as a celebration of Italian American heritage and for that reason didn’t want it eliminated,” Speed said. “But, of course, a lot of other Italian Americans don’t actually want their heritage associated with the legacy of Christopher Columbus.”

Part of the impetus, Speed said, towards eliminating Columbus statues and creating Indigenous Peoples Day has been greater recognition of the problematic nature of Columbus as a historical figure as more history comes to light.

The solution hammered out in Los Angeles was to create a separate day celebrating Italian American heritage, she said.

The push for Indigenous Peoples Day didn’t gain traction until it was part of a protest movement

In the late ’70s, a United Nations delegation suggested replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. But the idea didn’t really take off until 1992, Speed said, with the quincentennial celebration of Columbus arriving in the Americas.

President Ronald Reagan planned to sail three replica ships from the East Coast to California’s Bay Area as part of the administration’s Christopher Columbus Quincentenary Jubilee celebration. In protest, Berkeley, California, became the first city to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.

Over the next few decades, more than a dozen states and 130 local governments have recognized Indigenous Peoples Day, either instead of or in addition to Columbus Day, with the wave really kicking off around 2014. Last year, the Biden administration proclaimed Indigenous Peoples Day to be the second Monday in October but stopped short of making it a federal holiday.

Indigenous Peoples Day is about recognizing that only one side of the story was told

Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day contests a harmful historical narrative, said Speed. It is also a celebration that raises awareness and fights misconceptions. “Implementing Indigenous Peoples Day in and of itself provides a way to celebrate not just indigenous people’s ancestral ties to these lands, but also to raise the profile of currently living native peoples in this country and our ongoing contributions to society,” she said.

Recognizing this holiday on the state or federal level can lead to other things, such as integrating education about Native cultures into school curriculum. “Indigenous Peoples Day offers an opportunity for educators to rethink how they teach what some have characterized as a ‘sanitized’ story of the arrival of Columbus,” Susan C. Faircloth, professor and director of the School of Education at Colorado State University, told the Conversation.

The push to keep Columbus Day will likely fade over time

Today, recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day is more widespread, with 23 percent of U.S. adults preferring to use that designation for the second Monday in October, according to YouGov polling data. As of last year, 33 percent said they preferred calling the holiday Columbus Day.

Support for Columbus is also waning, with 58 percent of Americans saying they had favorable views of Columbus in 2014, compared to 48 percent in 2021, according to YouGov polling data.

This split is largely a generational one, with younger adults saying they’re more likely to call the holiday Indigenous Peoples Day. They’re also less likely to have heard of Columbus, view him as a hero or to want to see statues of him displayed, the YouGov report said.

This shift away from Columbus Day isn’t happening without some pushback. Last year, parents in Parsippany, New Jersey, protested a local school board replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day over a “lack of community input, failure to honor the legacy of Italian immigrants and the need for a ‘more balanced picture of Columbus,’” Faircloth told the Conversation. In response the school board removed all holiday names from the school calendar.

The far right has also shown up in support of Columbus. In the last few years, dozens of monuments dedicated to Columbus have been removed, which has become a rallying point for far-right groups like the Proud Boys. In light of conservative pushback against critical race theory curricula being taught, Milwaukee public schools, for instance, have received public records requests for lesson plans on a handful of topics, one of which was Christopher Columbus, from conservative groups like Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said Bob Peterson, president and at-large representative of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors and a founding editor of Rethinking Schools.

“Some things never die in terms of wanting to protect an icon that doesn’t deserve the praise that it’s once gotten,” Peterson said.

Correction An earlier version of this article misidentified Indigenous Peoples Day as a federal holiday. This version has been corrected.

