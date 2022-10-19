A GOP House majority and the debt ceiling may destabilize the economy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed this week Republicans would use the debt ceiling, which needs to be raised next year, as a bargaining chip to cut spending.

The repeated, explosive debt ceiling fights of recent years have become one of lawmakers’ only opportunities for tamping down on spending, but they’ve failed to make substantial cuts. It might be McCarthy’s best option to make a short-term dent in spending, but, if history is any guide, it’s still unlikely to result in lasting change in the federal government’s $5.8 trillion budget.

“I can’t pinpoint any time in my history where we did something that reduced spending that wasn’t associated with increasing the debt limit. But while using a debt limit may force the issue, it doesn’t accomplish anything that’s major,” said G. William Hoagland, former staff director of the Senate Budget Committee.

Debt limit battles are harrowing and high-stakes. Economists at Moody’s last year argued in a report that the United States defaulting on the debt would cause a “cataclysmic” recession, costing the country 6 million jobs and $15 trillion in household wealth. “No one would be spared,” another analyst warned.

But for Republicans, these fights have become valuable tools to force debate over the federal budget. Highflying debt ceiling debates have become political fodder, starting in the 1980s and continuing through debt limit fights in 1995, 2011, 2013, 2021 and, potentially, in 2023.

The only major reductions to spending that Congress has made over the last 20 years were the spending caps that lawmakers negotiated during the 2011 debt ceiling fight. Those cuts, better known as sequestration, set out to cut $1.2 trillion from the budget over the course of a decade. But its impact would be far more limited: Lawmakers quickly negotiated ways around the sequester’s caps, while two of the government’s largest programs — Medicare and Social Security — were mostly untouched.

“The only effective way to control spending is to take on the third rails. You have to take on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security,” Hoagland said.

A replay of past debt limit fights

The dynamic in 2011 was similar to what will take place if Republicans retake the House in November: a newly Republican-led House of Representatives, arguing that the government needed to cut spending by the same amount of the proposed increase, refused to raise the debt limit when it was requested by the Democratic president. Months of debate ensued — often between then-Vice President Joe Biden and congressional leaders including Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — that eventually led to a compromise, the Budget Control Act of 2011.

The Budget Control Act raised the debt ceiling while creating the sequestration mechanism that later slashed government spending. Sequestration led to cuts that were especially harsh for policy areas like medical research and infrastructure. These programs, referred to as a whole as nondefense discretionary spending, had flat funding for several years after sequestration started.

But the federal deficit only briefly declined. Within five years, the deficit was close to what it had been before the 2011 debt ceiling showdown, in part because the spending cuts didn’t do much to reduce goliath safety net programs Medicare and Social Security, and in part because lawmakers started passing laws that bypassed sequestration.

Some Republicans say Congress should tackle Social Security and Medicare spending next year. McCarthy has declined to say if he’d try to make cuts to these programs. Just the possibility has become fodder for Democrats on the campaign trail; Biden warned last week that Republicans would put such programs “on the chopping block” if they retake the House.

Long-term economic effects

Even when debt ceiling crises are resolved without any default on the U.S. debt or any delays in legally mandated payments, there can be lasting economic effects.

During the 2013 debt ceiling standoff and government shutdown, the White House at the time expected “a substantial negative impact on the economy,” thanks to government services disappearing for two weeks of the shutdown, like closed national parks hitting the travel industry or the inability to issue oil and gas drilling permits. While the actual government shutdown occurred in October, the fight over the debt limit and authorizing new federal spending actually started in late December of the previous year, with the shutdown occurring due to an effort by some Republicans, led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, to try to defund the Affordable Care Act.

Overall, the White House analysis found that week-by-week economic data from the time were “consistent with a 0.25 percentage point reduction in the annualized GDP growth rate in the fourth quarter and a reduction of about 120,000 private sector jobs in the first two weeks of October,” when the government shut down.

The 2013 showdown was just a sequel to the 2011 debt ceiling fight, which has set the template for subsequent conflicts between Democrats and Republicans on whether the debt limit is an appropriate way to force through reforms for government spending.

The White House still maintains that debt ceiling “breach” would be disastrous. The last time the debt ceiling needed to be raised, a team of White House economists wrote that the “federal government would be immediately impaired from carrying out its basic functions, including providing the financial assistance that tens of millions of Americans rely on.” The economists also warned of broader ramifications for trillions of dollars worth of assets tied to Treasury debt. “The global economy, which relies on a strong U.S. economy, would begin to slide into a financial crisis and likely, a recession,” the economists wrote.

While no debt ceiling fight has called into question directly the legal or practical abilities of the Treasury Department to pay debts the government has already accumulated, either in selling securities to investors or through legal obligations established by the legislative process, the Government Accountability Office estimated that “delays in raising the debt limit in 2011 led to an increase in Treasury’s borrowing costs of about $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2011.” In other words, the debt ceiling fight, the GAO estimated, led to the accumulation of more debt by increasing what the Treasury had to pay investors to hold government debt.

There’s also the time and effort dedicated to moving money around before the debt ceiling becomes truly binding, what the GAO describes as “the increased focus on debt limit-related operations” that “required more time and Treasury resources and diverted Treasury’s staff away from other important cash and debt management responsibilities.”

“I was a Treasury official during a government shutdown; it was not fun,” former Treasury official and current Morgan Stanley Global Chief Economist Seth Carpenter wrote in a note to clients last week. “Indeed, following the 2010 midterms, divided government led to debt ceiling standoffs, a government shutdown, and ultimately the Budget Control Act. We will see if anything similar happens; high inflation should lower resistance to contractionary policy, but with our U.S. team’s base case of only 0.5% growth next year, such a shock would clearly risk recession. Policy always matters,” Carpenter wrote.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.