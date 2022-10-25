A Republican victory for the race for the House and Senate on election night could signal the start of a very different Washington from the past two years, as Republicans promise to fight inflation, secure the border and “ensure that only women can compete in women’s sports.”

Yet Democrats will still control the White House, and cracks within the Republican Party may make governing difficult, as pro-Trump conservatives like the House Freedom Caucus try to push their party to the right. Instead, their most effective strategy may be obstruction.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the most likely next speaker of the House, hinted as much last week in an interview with the Beltway newsletter Punchbowl News. The debt limit, which will need to be raised in 2023, will become a key leverage point for Republicans as they try to force cuts to spending, McCarthy indicated — a high-stakes negotiating tactic that could lead to government shutdowns or even a default on the debt.

“Republicans have made it clear that if they win control of the Congress, they will shut down the government, refuse to pay our bills, and it will be the first time in the history of America that we will default, unless I yield and cut Social Security and Medicare,” President Joe Biden said during a speech Monday at the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Odds are high that Biden will be dealing with a Republican majority in some form. The prediction model at FiveThirtyEight currently gives Republicans an 8 in 10 chance of reclaiming the chamber, and Democrats are only “slightly favored” to win the Senate.

Big-ticket fights ahead

At a moment when partisan rancor is at an all-time high, a newly divided government looks increasingly likely to mark the return of high-stakes fights in Washington.

McCarthy outlined three priorities in his interview last week with Punchbowl News: negotiating spending cuts, curbing illegal immigration by upping funding to the border and potentially curbing the billions of dollars in aide that the U.S. has been sending to Ukraine in the form of one-time emergency spending measures.

Multiple Republicans who are vying for the chairmanship of the powerful House Budget Committee want to take those spending fights a step further by reforming entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicaid, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

One thing is for sure: Lawmakers will have to vote on an increase to the debt ceiling, which will reach its cap in 2023.

The debt ceiling is already becoming the source of attention because there are serious consequences to delaying raising the limit, and economists believe defaulting on the United States’ debt would be catastrophic.

After the 2013 debt ceiling standoff and government shutdown, a White House analysis found week-by-week economic data from the time were “consistent with a 0.25 percentage point reduction in the annualized GDP growth rate in the fourth quarter and a reduction of about 120,000 private sector jobs in the first two weeks of October,” when the government shut down. The Treasury Department’s borrowing costs also went up by about $1.3 billion the following year, the department estimated.

But using the debt ceiling as a leverage point would likely be one of Republicans’ few opportunities to force cuts to government spending that McCarthy said are needed. For this reason, it is likely to be the source of major debate in 2022, regardless of whether Republicans retake the House.

“Unless they can do something in the lame duck session, and I don’t think there will be 60 votes to pass an increase then, I see this leading to a major, major revisitation of the past fights in 1995, 1985, 2011,” said G. William Hoagland, former staff director of the Senate Budget Committee. “Republicans in the House will make this a stand.”

An empowered right wing

How Republicans operate next year will also depend on the size of a potential majority, and how many incoming members of Congress have aligned themselves closely with Trump and the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

Trump-endorsed candidates were overwhelming favorites in primary races across the country this year, and some potential new members of Congress have backed Trump’s statements that the 2020 election was stolen.

Anticipating both a surge in support in the House and an ally in McCarthy, the House Freedom Caucus has been agitating for more power. Multiple members of the Freedom Caucus — which could make it exceedingly difficult for Republicans to strike deals with Biden — are hoping to chair committees in 2022, and others are arguing to changes to the House rules to shift power away from leaders toward rank-and-file members.

Some Freedom Caucus members have spoken strongly about the next Congress as a major opportunity to conduct oversight of the Biden administration: probing Hunter Biden’s laptop, the Internal Revenue Service and the administration’s handling of the covid-19 pandemic. Others are animated by curbing illegal immigration and asserting “parents’ rights” over children’s schooling, not unlike the culture war priorities driving Republican governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis, a former Freedom Caucus congressman himself.

The House Freedom Caucus has advocated for more power in the House of Representatives in the past with only moderate success. But current and former lawmakers and aides expect next year could be different: McCarthy has forged close ties to the Freedom Caucus, and its members are leading allies of Trump, who remains the standard-bearer of the Republican Party.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.