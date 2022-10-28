The attack targeting Nancy Pelosi illustrates rising political threats

The attack targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning left her husband Paul Pelosi with serious injuries and sent shock waves of alarm resonating across the country.

But given the political environment — along with decades of many on the right vilifying the California Democrat — the attack fits into a larger trend, topping off two years of vitriolic partisan attacks between the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and the 2022 midterms.

There’s evidence that a steadily increasing number of people are willing to tolerate political violence even before 2020. Threats against members of Congress increased 855 percent from 2016 to 2020, a dramatic escalation that experts and observers say is tied to increasingly violent content in political rhetoric across platforms, but especially prominent on social media.

David Depape, 42, was arrested in connection with the attack, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Online posts attributed to Depape on a blog and website are rife with political conspiracy theories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There have been many years of individuals calling for political violence, and a lot of that has been directed specifically at Speaker Pelosi, calling her dangerous or crazy or implying she’s not human,” said Heather Williams, a former intelligence officer and senior policy researcher at the Rand Corporation. “I don’t find it surprising that someone acted on that.”

Williams attributed the trend, in large part, to violent online rhetoric on social media, especially far-right sites such as Gab that have a culture of extreme rhetoric among their users.

There were 902 threats against members of Congress in 2016, according to a February report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. That figure more than quadrupled in 2017 to 3,939. In 2020, there were 8,613 threats against Congress members.

Friday’s attempted attack is not the first instance of threats materializing into real-world attacks against congressmembers.

In June 2017, six people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., were shot during a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game by a left-wing political activist from Illinois.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Jan. 6, members of Congress were just feet away from members of a violent mob that had broken into the Capitol building following a speech by then-President Donald Trump, who had falsely told them the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Some have tied the growth in threats to political rhetoric that is increasingly permissive of violence.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere,” Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in response to the attack on Paul Pelosi during a campaign event on Friday, “but we’re gonna send [Nancy Pelosi] back to be with [Paul Pelosi] in California.”

In November 2021, one threat against a member of Congress came from another member of Congress. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., posted a cartoon video that depicted him killing a cartoon figure bearing the face of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Some House members brushed off the threat, saying it was a regular, expected occurrence. “Unfortunately, in the world we’re in right now, we all get death threats, no matter what the issue is,” said Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a speech on the House floor in November 2021 in support of a resolution to censor Gosar, Pelosi condemned the Arizona congressman and those who excused his behavior.

“If you are viewing this and thinking, ‘Well, when you run for Congress, you get threats and the rest’ — you don’t expect to get them from your colleagues,” Pelosi said. “The example set in this House is one that is viewed across the country. Women across the country particularly feel vulnerable if insults of the nature that exist in this House are allowed to stand.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.