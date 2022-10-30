Why many conservatives won’t call the attack on Pelosi’s husband political violence

Many conservatives are asking Americans to believe that the likely motive for the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their home Friday wasn’t politics.

On Fox’s The Five Friday, Jesse Waters suggested the event should be treated like a case of random violence.

“I want this alleged perpetrator to be treated the exact same way if he had attacked anybody else. Because a lot of people get hit with hammers. A lot of people get attacked,” Waters said.

Reliable national data on the types of weapons used in non-lethal assaults isn’t available, but Second Amendment activists have argued in the past that hammers kill more Americans than guns, a statistic national homicide data has debunked.

Fox contributor Caitlyn Jenner said in a segment Friday that the Pelosis should have more security at their home, as violence is a problem for all public figures and celebrities.

For others, it was business as usual, keeping up standard political attacks on the House speaker, despite the events.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere,” Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in response to the attack on Paul Pelosi during a campaign event on Friday, “but we’re gonna send [Nancy Pelosi] back to be with [Paul Pelosi] in California.”

Journalist Greta Van Susteren asked Youngkin in an interview on Newsmax if he’d like a “do over” on his comment. Youngkin declined to answer.

The alleged attacker’s online presence shows a man who’d drifted into the far-right world in recent months, according to a review of his accounts by the Los Angeles Times. He accepted bigoted views and right-wing conspiracy theories, including the false belief that Joe Biden stole the 2020 election.

Pelosi has been the most-targeted Democratic figure by the right for years, often with violent rhetoric and imagery. To acknowledge even the potential for a political motivation for the attack would require a reckoning with a concerted, decades-long campaign to vilify the House speaker.

Experts point to rhetoric as a likely motive

“There have been many years of individuals calling for political violence, and a lot of that has been directed specifically at Speaker Pelosi, calling her dangerous or crazy or implying she’s not human,” said Heather Williams, a former intelligence officer and senior policy researcher at the Rand Corporation. “I don’t find it surprising that someone acted on that.”

Juliette Kayyem, a former assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, said conservatives don’t need to be specific to threaten violence against Pelosi.

“All you need to do is create enough nurturing of the kind of violence that it is undeniable that someone will act on it,” Kayyem said. “But the vagueness of the language used by Trump and others lets them claim plausible deniability, which is what’s happening today.”

Conservatives have made Pelosi the focal point of political attacks for a decade

In 2014 and 2016, Republicans featured Pelosi in 13 percent and 9 percent of their attack ads, according to an analysis by Kantar Media. That number jumped to a third by 2018. This year, Pelosi along with Joe Biden, appear the most frequently.

Many of the ads feature violent imagery and themes; some are explicit. A western-style gunfight with GOP ticket hopeful Jim Lamon shooting at actors playing Pelosi, President Biden and Mark Kelly (husband of former Arizona House Representative Gabby Giffords – who was shot in the head in 2011) was the premise of a February 2022 ad.

Republican Senate candidate in Arizona Blake Masters refers to Pelosi as a “psychopath” in an ad he ran this summer. “Psychopaths are running the country right now,” he says, naming Biden, Pelosi and his Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly. At the end, Masters says “to save this country, we have to get rid of these psychopaths.”

In 2020, former president Donald Trump egged on a crowd of his supporters as they chanted “Lock her up,” after he mentioned Pelosi by name.

After the attack on Paul Pelosi, a video Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted to her Facebook account in 2019 resurfaced, where she’s heard accusing Pelosi of being a “traitor,” a crime she says is “punishable by death.”

Pelosi is often the villain in far-right conspiracy theories, including one that falsely claims a global cabal of powerful liberals runs a child trafficking ring. The conspiracy theory, known as “Pizzagate” inspired a shooter to open fire at a pizza restaurant in Washington in 2017.





In the case of the alleged Pelosi attacker, he believed many of the common far right conspiracies, including that the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden and Pizzagate, according to his social media posts.

Some Republicans have shown concern, but many have swiveled the focus to crime

Since news of the attack on Paul Pelosi broke Friday, there have been Republicans who expressed concern, including Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who said on Twitter he was horrified by the news and was “grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case.”

But many conservatives spun the news away from the crime itself to the campaign issue of crime, a focus for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

Only rare Republican voices have linked conservative rhetoric to the event: “[W]hen you convince people that politicians are rigging elections, drink babies blood, etc, you will get violence. This must be rejected,” said Republican Aaron Kinzinger.

Sen. Rand Paul, (R-Ky.) did express concern for Paul Pelosi, but not without including an insult aimed at Pelosi’s daughter, noting that Christine Pelosi “celebrated” the time when Rand was assaulted by a neighbor.

“No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr Pelosi a speedy recovery,” Paul tweeted.

Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza blamed the attack on the speaker’s politics — “the result of Democratic public policy — the kind of policy that Nancy Pelosi supports. I’m less sympathetic when it boomerangs on her family.’’

Political violence has been on the rise in the United States since for several years

According to a February report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, threats against members of Congress increased 855 percent from 2016 to 2020, a dramatic escalation that experts and observers say is tied to increasingly violent content in political rhetoric across platforms, but especially prominent on social media.

There were 902 threats against members of Congress in 2016, according to the report. That figure more than quadrupled in 2017 to 3,939. In 2020, there were 8,613 threats against Congress members.

In June 2017, six people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) were shot during a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game by a left-wing political activist from Illinois. In November 2021, one threat against a member of Congress came from another member of Congress. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) posted a cartoon video that depicted him killing a cartoon figure bearing the face of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Some House members brushed off the threat, saying it was a regular, expected occurrence. “Unfortunately, in the world we’re in right now, we all get death threats, no matter what the issue is,” said Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) at the time.