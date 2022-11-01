As U.S. voters head to the polls — or don’t — in the weeks leading up to the 2022 midterms, it’s worth pausing to think about the purpose of voting for many Americans.

For partisans, the stakes of voting couldn’t be higher. Many Democrats think the future of national abortion policy — and democracy itself — is on the line. Many Republicans think the 2020 election was stolen (which is false) and the only way to stop President Joe Biden is to check him with a Republican Congress.

But lots of people don’t necessarily view voting in those terms. People aren’t just voting on candidates’ strengths or their preferred policies. Voting is a complex set of considerations — both an individual and a collective act, an exercise of a right and a wielding of political power. Understanding how regular voters think about the process is important to understanding the outcomes of the elections.

As a professor of political science who has been researching and teaching about elections and democracy for over a decade, I think it’s important to look at the many ways we think about voting. Elections are about individual behavior, but they’re also a group activity — they reflect our social identities, and we look to them to get a sense of the national mood.

And in the end, the collection of those motivations makes voting patterns durable, even in extraordinary circumstances.

Research has shown that voters respond to methods of mobilization that are more social in nature, and that those who feel more empowered in politics already are more likely to show up at the polls. Others argue that adverse conditions can spur citizens to vote under the right conditions. But the United States finds itself in a unique and perilous moment as the midterms approach: So much is at stake, a widespread sense of democratic crisis pervades political discussions. At the same time, the same conversations about the election seem to come down to the same things: predictable voting patterns, alongside the usual questions about turnout and campaign strategy.

Voting as a form of self-expression

The slogans that defined voter turnout efforts in the 1980s and ’90s — “rock the vote,” “your vote is your voice,” “your vote, your choice” — all get across one big idea: Voting is an individual right, and democracy is a form of self-expression.

To be sure, the idea of “individuality” defined American constitutions long before the 1980s. The legal infrastructure around voting has an individualist bent, incorporated into the Constitution as amendments in the vein of the Bill of Rights. The secret ballot and the imagery of the voting booth, space for a single occupant, concealed by a curtain, underscore that no one joins you unless you specifically ask for assistance — not your family, friends or community. In the 1950s, the individuality of the vote reflected the tepid partisan politics of the 1950s, in which couples canceled out each other’s votes and people kept their political affiliations private.

Clearly, we are in a different era, in which political affiliations map onto other aspects of culture and identity and are frequently used for expressions of that identity.

These days, voting to express individualism feels inadequate to deal with the challenges of 2022. “Vote harder” has become a sarcastic term of disparagement among activists on social media, with the implicit claim that electoral power is insufficient to hold power to account. These claims became especially pointed in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in June, which demonstrated the limits of electoral power. Voters might have put Democrats in congressional majorities and the White House, but it was a conservative Supreme Court, not subject to electoral accountability, that drastically altered abortion rights. Individualism also undercuts party identity, making it incongruous with the polarization of 2022.

Yet the idea that voting is an act of individuality isn’t dead. You still get candidates like Rep. Tim Ryan — the Democratic nominee for the Ohio senate race — who highlight their independence from their parties and present themselves as the candidate for voters who think for themselves. And for many voters, support for Donald Trump beyond their party affiliation is an expression of their identities.

Voting as a civic duty

Framing voting as a civic duty is a bit of an acknowledgment that your vote won’t matter, exactly.

Rather, you vote as an obligation and as a way of being part of something larger than yourself. The clearest modern example might be the stickers given out at the polls proclaiming, “I voted today,” allowing those who participate to boast about it.

This conceptualization of voting is also, in some ways, subversive, given that history is full of examples of Americans struggling to obtain that right. In each of these struggles, groups have made the case for their worthiness as citizens. Military service has been central to the African American struggle for citizenship, first in the Civil War and then as service in World War II became part of 20th-century arguments for civil rights. Proponents of lowering the voting age to 18 also started after World War II, claiming, “old enough to fight, old enough to vote.” This phrase took on new significance in the Vietnam War era. For women, arguments were made about their appropriateness for the public, political sphere and capacity for independent thought. Questions about intelligence and maturity frequently came up in these quests for inclusion.

In other words, the “civic” element of voting resides at the intersection of politics as usual — that is, times when democracy doesn’t seem to hang in the balance — and deeper questions of citizenship and belonging. In the harrowing period following the 2020 election, deniers of the result made implicit arguments that voters in Philadelphia, Detroit and Milwaukee were not qualified or appropriate voters. Another fraud accusation (lacking in evidence) concerns unlawful votes cast by noncitizens, something rarely seen but often invoked to justify stricter voting laws.

But the movement at the state level has not all been in a single direction. While some states have passed restrictions, others have passed automatic registration and expanded access to absentee and early voting. Several localities are experimenting with allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections and extending the vote to 16- to 17-year-olds.

Thinking about voting as a civic act speaks directly to ongoing fights about citizenship and belonging. In Florida, the two conflicting sides have clashed in a public and consequential way. In 2018, the state voted overwhelmingly to restore voting rights to some convicted felons. Twenty Floridians who had registered under the new law and had their registration accepted by the state were later arrested by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes office. Reports say all of these voters may have been ineligible — but some have said that the state set them up to fail.

Appeals to civic duty and virtue might seem like platitudes. But they speak to very thorny questions about what exactly makes a good citizen, and many groups of Americans have had to fight to prove they have the right qualities to exercise this civic duty. In 2022, with many groups and individuals convinced that “democracy is on the ballot,” participating in a civic process is not a cheesy trope but an assertion about what democracy means.

Voting as a means of using collective political power

Voting is generally seen as working within the system. Anarchist Emma Goldman is reported to have said once, “If voting changed anything, they’d make it illegal.” But it can also be harnessed collectively to wield political power.





Individual and even civic conceptualizations of voting are ultimately expressive: They are about abstract ideas like “having a voice” or “participating in the civic process.” Thinking about voting in terms of power, on the other hand, is instrumental and transactional. Your vote may be your voice — but when your vote is potentially combined with others who share your concerns, it can be the basis for shaking the foundations of politics and policy.

That’s how conservatives managed to end federal abortion rights — by building a political movement that sought power in all levels of government and framing the debate around their terms — “pro-life,” “partial-birth abortion.” At critical moments of change in American democracy, social movements have linked up with political parties to change not only the people in power but the system itself. These instances include the abolition movement joining in the formation of the Republican Party to fundamentally alter the politics of slavery, ultimately ending the practice through the Civil War. The formation of the New Deal coalition saw the labor movement, along with farmers and urban intellectuals, align with the Democratic Party to alter the power landscape in American politics at a crisis moment. The “great migration” of African Americans to the North gave Black voters new power in American politics, pushing the Democratic Party toward more liberal positions on civil rights.

Movements to expand voting rights that carry this promise of collective political power are met with mixed success. Women, given the vote, were supposed to advance the temperance movement (the 18th Amendment, Prohibition, was ratified before the 19th Amendment gave women the vote). Martin Luther King Jr. connected Black voting rights to the advancement of civil rights and the attainment of economic equality. Appeals to extend the vote to 18- to 21-year-olds noted their interest in pushing back against fighting overseas wars.

Eitan Hersh lays out the stakes of this in his book, “Politics Is for Power,” arguing that a particular subset of Americans — Democratic-leaning white college-educated voters — fail to work together with others to build power, and that this is due in part to their comfort with the status quo. National movements to gain the vote, however, are often linked to intentions to change the status quo — to obtain greater civil rights protections and economic equality (as with Black suffrage), to change social policy (as with woman suffrage) or to reconsider war (as with 18- to 21-year-old votes). These movements weren’t just about individual rights; they were about the collective power of different groups.

This tension between voting for individual and expressive purposes and voting as a means to exercise political power has animated some important contemporary political debates. Take the groups mentioned above — women and young voters failed to materialize as cohesive voting blocs. Of those groups that fought to empower themselves through the franchise, only one — African Americans — has had the cohesion to do so. And even this has proved to be a double-edged sword: Black voters are a key voting bloc for Democrats, but they are also what political scientists call an electorally “captured” group, whose votes are counted on rather than courted.

Voting in 2022

These different ways of thinking about voting also underlie some of the internal conflicts and developments within each party. The Bernie Sanders/Elizabeth Warren/“Squad” wing of the Democratic Party has formed coalitions on the basis of shared marginalization, in order to take political power and change the status quo. Sanders, a Vermont Independent, has a specific way of thinking about this kind of coalition building, often emphasizing economic considerations over what he has sometimes labeled “identity politics,” most recently warning Democrats against overemphasizing abortion in the 2022 midterms.

Within the Republican Party, voting has an even more fraught status. Partisan differences over the trade-off between election security and voting rights go back several decades now, with Republicans peeling back support for the Voting Rights Act and insisting on voter ID provisions added to the Help America Vote Act in 2002. The past few years have seen a strong increase in these kinds of measures, from voter ID laws at the state level to comments about too much “rank democracy” from the “it’s-a-republic” crowd. These kinds of comments suggest that what defines the American system of government is something other than the will of the people; that the forces in American politic that would explicitly thwart the will of the majority are just as important as those that would carry it out. These moves implicitly acknowledge the power that can be wielded at the ballot box by limiting the access in a way that disproportionately affects poor and nonwhite communities.

Perhaps no other move in contemporary politics reflects the contradictions of voting than the presence of “election deniers” as candidates for state-level positions in 2022. A FiveThirtyEight study found 200 such candidates among the over 500 Republicans running for office. In addition to Congress, several of these candidates are running for governor, state attorney general or secretary of state, potentially allowing them considerable power over election certification in 2024. In other words, the voting process is a raw power game — one that can be won by taking control of the counting and certification once ballots are cast.

Many of these races will be fought along the usual issues that divide Americans — environment and climate, crime, the economy, abortion rights — but their results may have a much more fundamental impact. Every election contains some elements of the different ways we can think of voting — as an individual right, an act of citizenship and belonging and a way of exercising collective power. But in 2022, the tug of war among these different facets of voting has deep implications for the future of American democracy.

