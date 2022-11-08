A 2022 Midterms elections results guide to races around the country

There’s a lot to keep track of on election night: 36 gubernatorial races, 35 Senate races and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives. And as results trickle in, there are always distractions — remember when the internet determined in the early hours of election night in 2018 that Ron DeSantis’ victory in Florida meant that there wouldn’t be a blue wave? It was simply too early in the night to tell — and Florida wasn’t the right bellwether for the evening.

As an analyst for Inside Elections, a nonpartisan newsletter in Washington, D.C., I’ve spent the last two years studying and reporting on the most competitive elections from Alaska to South Florida, and on election night, I’ll be keeping tabs on races across the country.

There are a few key states and districts that will serve as benchmarks for both parties as the night progresses. Pay attention to those, and you’ll get a good sense of whether Democrats or Republicans are having a good night, even if there isn’t a final call for the House or Senate majorities.

6-8 p.m. Some initial hints from Florida and Indiana about whether a red wave is building — with a chance to rule it out in Ohio

The first polls close at 6 p.m. Eastern time in eastern Kentucky and in most of Indiana. But results for the first competitive race won’t come in until 7 p.m.

Indiana encompasses two time zones, and polls in the Gary-based 1st District, the only competitive House race in the state, have an extra hour. Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan is attempting to hold on to a working-class seat that’s shifted away from Democrats over the past decade. Republican super PACs have spent millions against Mrvan and to boost their candidate, Jennifer-Ruth Greene, a retired Air Force pilot who could become just the second Black Republican woman to serve in Congress. If Mrvan holds on, it might be an early sign that Democrats could hold on to other working-class districts throughout the evening — but it’s not a guarantee.

Polls also close in Florida at 7 p.m. Because the Sunshine State counts most of its votes very quickly, only the closest races in the state should be uncalled even just two hours after polls close. That’s because the experts at the Associated Press and the networks will have all the data they need to determine that counting additional votes late into the night won’t change the outcome.

While few if any of the state’s congressional districts are expected to be competitive, the speed of calls should give a sense of how things are going. In Florida’s 13th, 15th and 27th Districts, fast calls for GOP candidates Anna Paulina Luna, Laurel Lee and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar will indicate that Republicans are on pace for a good night. If Democrats don’t get a quick call in the 23rd District — a safely Democratic district where Jared Moskowitz is expected to succeed former Democratic representative Ted Deutch — it might be a long night for Team Blue.

Early calls for DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio should make Republicans happy as well. In 2020, the AP did not call Donald Trump’s victory until after midnight — he ultimately won by just 3 percent, a smaller margin than polls suggest DeSantis or Rubio will win by.

New Hampshire might be the first state that Senate Democrats are defending where we get results. If Sen. Maggie Hassan loses, it’s probably going to be a rough night for Democrats across the board.

In Virginia, the two races to watch are Rep. Elaine Luria in the 2nd District and Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District. Early calls for either Democrat would be a good sign for their party. But if Jennifer Wexton, the Democrat who represents the D.C. suburbs in Northern Virginia, is struggling early on, it could indicate that the gains Democrats made in the suburbs in 2018 and 2020 are slipping away.

Polls also close in Georgia at 7 p.m., but don’t expect to know final outcomes early on. That’s because Georgia requires candidates to win an absolute majority — 50 percent plus one vote — to win outright on Election Day. Polls currently show neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker, at 50 percent, and show incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp hovering at just over 50 percent. There’s a real chance that at least the Senate race progresses to a runoff on Dec. 6, potentially with control of the entire Senate on the line.

At 7:30, polls close in Ohio and North Carolina, both of which are playing host to competitive Senate races and a handful of House races. Polls show both Senate races close but with the Republican candidates slightly ahead. In 2020, Joe Biden sported early leads in the counting in both states but ultimately lost both, including by a wide margin in Ohio.

A close race could take some time to call in North Carolina — 2020′s 2-point contest wasn’t called for a week after Election Day — but in Ohio, if Republican J.D. Vance has pulled ahead, as Republican strategists believe, that race could be called more quickly. If Democrat Tim Ryan manages to pull off an upset, it’s a sign that a red wave might not be in the works after all, opening up multiple pathways for Democrats to maintain or even expand their Senate majority as results from other states trickle in.

8 p.m. Look for clues about the House majority in Rhode Island, Virginia, New Jersey and Michigan — and about the future of politics in Texas

As 8 p.m. rolls around, polls close in part or all of 20 more states; by this point, every state on the East Coast except New York will have finished voting.

Just one major Senate race will be among the 8 p.m. batch: Pennsylvania, where Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is fending off a late surge from celebrity surgeon Mehmet Oz. If that race is as close as some polling suggests, it could take some time to call (though probably not as long as Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania took to call in 2020). In the gubernatorial race, Democrat Josh Shapiro is expected to win a dominant victory over Republican Doug Mastriano.

If that’s the case, that race should be called relatively quickly; in 2018, Democrats Bob Casey and Tom Wolf won big in the Senate and gubernatorial contests, both of which were called just an hour after polls closed.

By this time, polls will have closed in 278 congressional districts, including a number of seats Democrats have to hold if they want to maintain their majority. Rhode Island’s 2nd District and Connecticut’s 5th District are Democratic territory; Biden would have carried both seats by double digits in 2020. But Republicans Allan Fung and George Logan, respectively, are mounting strong campaigns. If they score wins early in the night, it will be a sign that a red wave has breached blue country.

In New Jersey’s 7th District, Rep. Tom Malinowski is one of Democrats’ most endangered members. Republicans will want this race to come off of the board early in the evening. But if Kean does win, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see a massive wave. However, if the 3rd District’s Rep. Andy Kim also looks like he’s in trouble, that’s a much worse sign for Democrats — Kim’s seat was redrawn to be much more favorable to him.

Some of Democrats’ strongest incumbents are in Michigan, where 7th District Rep. Elissa Slotkin and 8th District Rep. Dan Kildee both represent evenly divided districts but look poised to win reelection, Kildee by a potentially wide margin. For Democrats to have any chance at holding the House, they need those two incumbents to win and for nominee Hillary Scholten to flip the 3rd District.





And in South Texas, three Latina Republican candidates are looking to solidify GOP control over a region that has long been a Democratic stronghold. The GOP candidate in Texas’ 15th District, Monica De La Cruz, is already favored to flip that McAllen-based district. If she puts up a big win over Democrat Michelle Vallejo, and certainly if Republicans Cassy Garcia and Mayra Flores win in the 28th and 34th Districts, which are significantly more Democratic-leaning, it will be a sign that the GOP surge among Texas Latinos in 2020 was not a fluke.

9 p.m. Enjoy a long stay in New York, watch for an upset in Oklahoma, and track key House races in Arizona and Iowa

Another 10 states close their polls at 9 p.m., the biggest among them New York. The Empire State is notorious for counting ballots slowly, though the process should be faster this year now that counties can begin to process absentee ballots before Election Day due to a new law. New York has emerged as a trouble state for Democrats in the closing weeks of the election; the party could potentially lose as many as five House seats.

The governor’s race, where incumbent Kathy Hochul is facing a spirited challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin, also appears to have tightened. If that contest is called early on for Hochul, Democrats can breathe a sigh of relief. If it drags into the evening, even if Hochul ultimately wins, it will mean Republicans are having a pretty good night across the board.

One fun race to watch: In ruby red Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt is in the fight of his political life against Democrat Joy Hofmeister, with some polls showing Hofmeister several points ahead. In 2018, Stitt was called as the winner less than two hours after polls closed. If this race drags on beyond that, an upset could be brewing.

Polls will also close in the major Senate battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Arizona, but don’t expect to know final results in either of those two states for a while, especially if the races are as close as polling suggests. Wisconsin does not allow counties to canvass absentee ballots before Election Day. As a result, big Democratic counties like Dane and Milwaukee won’t report fully until later on in the evening, meaning Republicans could start out with a lead that later shrinks. In Arizona, it’s the opposite. Absentee ballots and early votes will report first, so don’t be surprised if Democrats jump out to a big early lead. But that gap will close as Election Day results are reported.

In the House, Republicans will want to put up early wins in Arizona’s 2nd District — which is one of the GOP’s best pickup opportunities in the country — and 6th District. For Democrats, an early call for Phoenix Rep. Greg Stanton in the mildly competitive 4th District would be another reassurance that Republicans aren’t headed for a jailbreak. So would a quick call for Sen. Michael Bennet in Colorado.

Another state where Democrats have rare pickup opportunities is Iowa, where they have three strong candidates in House races and a long-shot candidate in the Senate contest. The 3rd District’s Rep. Cindy Axne is one of the most endangered House incumbents, and the 2nd District Democratic nominee Liz Mathis is one of the party’s best. An early call for longtime incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley would make Republicans feel a lot better about the Hawkeye state.

10 p.m. Expect to wait for Nevada

At 10 p.m., polls close in three states including Nevada. With three hotly contested House races and a blockbuster Senate contest, the Silver State is a key piece of both parties’ midterm maps; according to data from media tracking firm Kantar/CMAG, more money was spent on TV ads in Las Vegas than any other media market nationwide. But results may take a while to trickle in.

11 p.m. California begins to count votes — it’ll last days

Polls close on the West Coast at 11 p.m., but don’t expect to know much out of California for quite some time. The most populous state in the union has shifted almost entirely to a mail-in ballot system, creating significant lag time in the vote counting. We may not know the outcomes of the most competitive races for a week or longer.

In Washington state, an early call for Sen. Patty Murray would put Democrats’ minds at ease. Along with Colorado, Washington is one of the GOP’s reach states in the Senate. While it might be a cold comfort for Democrats, a quick win in the Evergreen and Centennial states would cap GOP gains at a maximum of four seats.

And in Oregon, Democrats are fighting to maintain control of a state they’ve run for the past four decades. A key early indicator in that race will be how strong Independent candidate Betsy Johnson is running. It will be very difficult for Democrat Tina Kotek to win if Johnson, a former Democratic state senator, is capturing double-digit support.

Democrats could also lose three House districts in Oregon. The open 4th and 5th districts and the newly drawn 6th District are good benchmarks for savvy election-watchers. Republicans are well positioned to flip the 5th District, and if they win the 6th District, it’s a sign the GOP is having a good night. Winning the 4th District would put Republicans squarely in wave year territory.

California is playing host to a half-dozen competitive House races, but even relatively uncompetitive elections take a long time to call in the Golden State.

It’s past midnight now, and you’ve made it this far.

Congratulations! You’re practically a pro now — or at least you can talk to your friends like one.

But if there’s one thing to remember when you’re in the thick of it, counting counties and pinpointing precincts, it’s this: Elections take time, and that’s OK. The most important thing is that every eligible vote is counted and that the networks make correct, rather than speedy, calls.

Hopefully, we can all still agree on that.

