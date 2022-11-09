Medicare destined to be in the spotlight in the next Congress

Republicans will likely take over the majority in the House. And despite a campaign season about crime and inflation, a surefire standoff next year will be over the debt ceiling, an attempt to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security spending.

As Jack Fitzpatrick first reported for Bloomberg in early October, leading House Republicans say they want to take an all-cuts approach to deficit reduction. These members have not outlined a specific plan, but the Republican Study Committee in the House put forward a budget proposal that contains large cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Republicans say they will tell President Joe Biden to accept reductions or they won’t vote to raise the debt ceiling. The problem with not raising the debt ceiling is doing so would make it illegal for the federal government to pay bills it’s legally obliged to pay — theoretically prompting a default on the national debt and a global financial meltdown — so it’s a true game of chicken.

Democrats could theoretically defuse this plot by passing a debt ceiling increase during the lame-duck session of Congress. But congressional leadership’s public stance is they have other priorities for the limited floor time, and quietly several Democrats on the Hill tell me they welcome the coming fight over entitlements so they have no real desire to avert a standoff.

Many Democrats believe a GOP push to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will be a political fiasco for Republicans — just as it was when they tried the same thing in 1995, 2005, 2012 and 2018. These are very popular programs.

And while Democrats are divided along many cultural and demographic lines, one thing that still unites them is a belief in preserving the core achievements of FDR, LBJ and Barack Obama.

The question is who, if anyone, will blink.

Scenario one: Republicans cave again

At the heart of the entitlements issue is that the aging of the population and the tendency of the healthcare sector to grow faster than the economy ensures that Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid keep growing steadily as a share of GDP.

Republicans, the party that is more supportive of low taxes and less supportive of high levels of government spending, tend to dislike this trend. Over the past quarter century, every time a new GOP administration has taken office and every time a new GOP congressional majority has emerged to check a Democratic president, they have tried to slow the growth of these programs. Every time, they’ve failed.

In 1995, then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich refused to pass routine appropriations bills — shutting down the federal government — unless then-President Bill Clinton would agree to big changes in these programs. Clinton refused, and Gingrich backed down.

Later, during George W. Bush’s presidency, the White House staked its political fortunes to a proposal to privatize Social Security. This died in Congress in a storm of political unpopularity, and Bush backed down.

Then, during Obama’s presidency, House Budget Committee Chair Paul Ryan pressed for a plan that would privatize Medicare while slashing Medicaid spending. Ryan failed, but Mitt Romney continued to press this agenda in the 2012 campaign, going so far as to pick Ryan to be his vice presidential nominee. Romney lost in part due to Obama’s heavy spending on campaign ads highlighting his proposed Medicare cuts.

During the 2020 primary, Donald Trump did a lot of shocking and spectacular things. He also broke with the GOP donor base and promised not to cut Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security as president. After Trump’s victory, Ryan — by now speaker of the House — continued to push for cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. He tried to argue to Trump that he promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, and since Obamacare expanded Medicaid eligibility and Medicare access, that meant addressing those programs should be part of Affordable Care Act repeal.

With regard to Medicare, Trump stood his ground. But with regard to Medicaid, Trump embraced Obamacare repeal legislation that would have sharply cut the program. This was very unpopular, it failed in Congress, and in the final two years of his administration, Trump largely stopped talking about Medicaid cuts and certainly never revisited pre-Trump Republican orthodoxy that Social Security and Medicare need to be cut.

Yet this continues to be an important idea for many influential Republicans.

Republicans have not given up on the dream of restraining spending, and while Trump never talks about cutting these programs, he also doesn’t criticize fellow Republicans unless they criticize him personally. Current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said for years that his plan in the post-Trump GOP is not to give up on cutting the programs but to insist on trying to do it in a bipartisan way. That’s a deal McConnell could have made with Obama — who offered to cut entitlement spending if Republicans would balance it with higher taxes on the rich — but Republicans have consistently opposed tax increases over the years.

Scenario two: Republicans actually get it done

Republicans have slim odds of success, which is why Democrats probably struggled to turn this into a voting issue in the midterms. Americans have time and again heard warnings from Democrats that GOP majorities are putting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid at risk, but it somehow never seems to happen.

What’s important to understand about the year to come is that even though it never happens, that’s not for lack of trying, and Republicans seem likely to take another run at it. And though unlikely, they could make it work.

This is, after all, their party’s fundamental ideological commitment. The repeated failures on this score are reason to be pessimistic about Republicans’ odds of success, but the sheer number of times they’ve tried underscores the depth of their commitment. Famously, the GOP commissioned an “autopsy” on the party after Romney’s defeat that recommended moderating on immigration. Equally famously, Trump found political success by ignoring this advice. But Republican elites didn’t offer this idea for no reason or because they’re stupid. They offered it because they didn’t like the substance of the alternate approach — the one Trump eventually took — which was to moderate on Social Security and Medicare instead.





Scenario three: Compromise breaks out

When Obama was president, his position wasn’t to oppose all cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Instead, he simply insisted that cuts should be balanced evenly with tax increases on the wealthy to achieve deficit reduction in a fair way.

This was a divisive proposal among Democrats, but Republicans rejected it out of hand, which made it easy for Obama to unify his team in opposition to an all-cuts approach. Republicans didn’t even counter the 50-50 proposal with a 75-25 offer — they held out for no revenue at all. That’s consistent with GOP ideological priorities (after complaining for eight years about deficits under Obama, they swiftly cut taxes under Trump) but it makes it genuinely very hard to actually accomplish spending reductions.

It seems hard to imagine a wild midterm campaign leading to something as earnest and dull as a bipartisan agreement on deficit reduction. But in theory, Republicans could replay their debt ceiling tactics from 2011 but then display more flexibility in the actual negotiation. Would this be weird and kind of surprising? Yes. But Republicans precisely replicated strategies that have failed in the past with no change of approach would also be kind of weird. And the other way this might break could be really scary.

Scenario four: Apocalypse now?

The truth is nobody really knows what will happen if neither side backs down in a debt ceiling standoff. Treasury officials and outside experts have traditionally framed a possible breach in apocalyptic terms — a default on the national debt, a collapse of the full faith and credit of the United States, and a global financial meltdown.

But what if, in a moment of extreme emergency, the president just ignored the debt ceiling and had the Treasury continue to roll over bonds as they came due, to issue Social Security checks as provided by law and to spend the money Congress has duly appropriated? In theory, this would be illegal. But the president could argue that it’s also illegal to not pay people the money they are legally owed. And he could cite the obscure fourth section of the 14th Amendment, which states that “the validity of the public debt of the United States … shall not be questioned.”

What would happen then? Well, investors might be leery of the new questionably legal bonds, and interest rates might rise. But the Federal Reserve is trying to raise interest rates to control inflation anyway. And who is going to sue to stop the continued payment of the bills? Who would even have standing to argue that they were harmed? What judge would dare throw the world into financial chaos?

Nobody has ever wanted to find out the answers to these questions. But next year we might.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.