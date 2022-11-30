Where the midterms haven’t ended yet

The 2022 midterm election is very over — nearly a whole month over. Except, where it isn’t.

In a largely unprecedented move, local elected officials and groups in a handful of counties across the United States have moved to delay the certification of 2022 midterm election results past statutory deadlines.

Arizona’s Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 on Monday not to certify the county’s votes and send them to the state secretary of state by the state’s deadline. And election denial activists in several Pennsylvania counties, following Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano’s loss by nearly 15 percentage points, have organized recount petitions premised on baseless election claims.

The general election roadblocks follow efforts in some jurisdictions to delay certifying primary vote results. New Mexico Otero County commissioners, for example, certified the results of the June 7 primary votes in the county only in response to a court order.

Those behind the efforts to delay election results — fueled in large part by a surge in the election denial and skepticism following then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election — take advantage of a sprawling patchwork of state laws that set forth a different process for finalizing the votes in each state. In many states, elected officials in county governments are given responsibility for formally approving the vote tallies and sending them on to the state.

This is the second cycle in a row that has dealt with some degree of delayed certification, but historically it’s a rare event. Quinn Yeargain, assistant professor at Widener University Commonwealth School of Law, said state and local officials delaying the certification of votes has occurred rarely in the 20th century and has typically been reserved only for instances where there is a legitimate integrity issue.

“What’s happening in Arizona, what happened in New Mexico before — what may happen in some other counties, it’s really hard to tell — that’s relatively unprecedented in declining to certify their own election results because of some vague problem that they think might exist,” Yeargain said.

In Cochise County, Arizona, the two Republican members of the county’s board of supervisors have said they have concerns about the proof state and federal agencies provided them that the electronic voting machines used were properly certified and accredited.

During a public meeting earlier this month to discuss certifying the election results, Republican Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby expressed a lack of trust in the voting machines used by voters in his county.

“It is either effectively illegal or otherwise impossible to confirm the accuracy — the 100 percent accuracy — of our voting machines,” he said, reflecting an often-repeated conspiracy theory about voting machines.

Speaking at the same meeting, fellow Republican Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd also expressed concerns about the electronic voting machines.

“I, myself, have trouble trusting any computer,” she said. “I don’t even trust my cellphone, and it’s a flip phone, and I don’t trust it,” she said. “It doesn’t always give me results.” The Tucson Sentinel reported that Judd, a former state representative, had attended the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally but said she did not enter the Capitol.

The dispute in Cochise County — which has a population of 125,000 and sits along the U.S.-Mexico border — is likely to be resolved the same way many of these disputes are: in the courts.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors stating that the county’s delay is “based on demonstrably false allegations about the testing, certification, and accreditation of electronic voting equipment” and asking a state court to compel the county to certify its votes.

Absent the court’s intervention, Hobbs’ lawsuit against Cochise County states, her office “will have no choice but to complete the statewide canvass by December 8 without Cochise County’s votes included.”

Hobbs, a Democrat, is also the state’s governor-elect following her defeat of Republican candidate Kari Lake, who has yet to concede.

The certification of midterm election results in Pennsylvania has also been sidetracked by groups of activists in several counties who took advantage of a provision of state law under which anyone can submit petitions requesting a recount.

More than 100 petitions were filed in at least a dozen counties, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, in an effort “to sow confusion about the validity of this month’s election.”

In addition to the activist-driven petitions, the county board of elections and voter registration in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, voted not to certify the results following concerns about Election Day paper ballot shortages.





Yeargain said most elections in other parts of the world are administered by nonpartisan professional bureaucrats, leaving matters like certifying the votes out of the hands of local elected officials.

“Why we feel the need to do this this way,” they said, “is absolutely bonkers.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.