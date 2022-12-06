Why having 51 vs. 50 senators matters way more for Democrats than you think

The Senate runoff election in Georgia has arrived. So: What would be the difference if the Democrats had one more senator, a 51-49 Senate?

The consequences might seem minor. After all, the Democrats already control the Senate even if Sen. Raphael Warnock loses, and chances for significant legislating alongside a Republican House majority are not promising. But there’s more at stake than just one extra vote for legislation in a Congress with divided government.

The current 50-50 power-sharing agreement in the Senate was brokered by leadership after the 2020 election. But if the Democrats win an additional seat, the new organizing rules for the chamber would give Democrats firm control over committee action. In particular, it would allow for more judicial nominations and more investigations. In contrast, a 51st vote for the Democrats would be less significant for legislating.

The 50-50 Senate has been operating under a power-sharing agreement this Congress, for the first time in 20 years. The most consequential portion of that agreement deals with the partisan composition of Senate committees. Under the current agreement, committees are evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, reflecting the 50-50 composition of the Senate. Most committees need a majority support to issue a subpoena, meaning at least some bipartisan cooperation is required in order to advance an investigation. The power-sharing agreement also makes floor scheduling of legislation and treaties more difficult, with nominees in particular being most affected.

Vice President Kamala Harris has the potential to break tie votes, but deadlocked committees have caused delays in advancing nominees to the Senate floor. Her vote on legislation holds real power with legislation arising under a procedure called reconciliation (legislation that cannot be filibustered, arising from reconciliation instructions in the budget resolution for the fiscal year) — as such the only votes she’s taken on for legislation have been for the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act (both coming from reconciliation); the rest have been for nominees.

Judicial nominees

If the Senate gains a Democrat, the party’s control over committees will pay dividends for confirming presidential nominations. The most significant difference is likely to be for the speed, and thus potential total number, of judicial nominations. There are currently 88 vacancies of 890 authorized judgeships. To be sure, individual senators have held up administration nominees, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) opposing all Justice Department nominees earlier this year. But lifetime judicial appointments and the importance of major issues such as elections, abortion and others are hard to overstate.

Senate investigations

Republican House party leadership has been clear about its wide-ranging plans for investigations. A Democratic Senate unhampered by a power-sharing agreement would be able to issue subpoenas for investigations on a wide range of issues. While historically Senate committees have been more bipartisan than their House counterparts, we are living in unusual times for electoral security, conduct of Supreme Court justices and other issues. While Congress is expected to pursue bipartisan issues such as Big Tech, crypto, covid-19 funding and Afghanistan, the Senate could continue the work of the expiring House’s Jan. 6 committee as the House investigates the Bidens.

Legislation

In contrast to greater potential for nominations and investigations, a Warnock victory may have a smaller effect on legislation. Bringing legislation to the Senate floor, without tied committees, would be easier for Democrats. Again, Harris’ influence on legislation is important: She cast tiebreaking votes only for bills passed under reconciliation. With a Republican House and no reconciliation legislation on the horizon, the potential influence of a single extra Democratic vote on signature legislation is dim; for example, there is no theoretical possibility of “what could Build Back Better have been if Democrats didn’t need Sen. Joe Manchin’s vote.” To be sure, Democratic leadership would appreciate the additional wiggle room, and extremely modest potential differences are possible.

Bigger what-ifs

It’s unlikely but always possible that a senator might pass away, and that balance of power might affect politics. Sometimes this can be foreseen: Ted Kennedy’s death and his subsequent replacement by Republican Sen. Scott Brown in Massachusetts meant that the Senate went from a filibuster-proof 60 Democratic Senators to 59, so the Affordable Care Act needed to pass the second piece of legislation that comprises it under a special procedure (reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority).

Other health issues can also affect Senate function: Earlier this year, New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s stroke caught the nation by surprise, putting Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation briefly in doubt. A 51-49 Senate makes any such problems even less likely, of course.

The chamber to keep an eye on is the House with its razor-thin majority. The House is very rarely at full capacity, given deaths and resignations. It’s rare but not unprecedented for member deaths to result in a change of House majority party (witness 1930). That year, 14 Republican members died between the election and the beginning of the next Congress, with subsequent special elections handing control of the House to the Democrats.

Other what-ifs of note concern Democratic senators’ ability to “go nuclear” and change Senate procedure with 51 votes — but with both Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s previous statements against eliminating the legislative filibuster, the major big-ticket item is off the table. A Senate without a legislative filibuster wouldn’t get far with a Republican House, in any event.

Finally, the largest legislative risk Congress faces in 2023 is raising the debt ceiling. While the biggest danger to defaulting on our national debt is the brinkmanship threats of House Republicans, there is some small chance that an additional Senate Democrat makes the process of passing an increase faster in the Senate. Of course, both chambers need to vote for an increase, just like any other statute, but given how close these have come historically to actual default, anything that would make this faster or easier is important. Remember that it took a filibuster carve-out with zero Republican Senate votes in December 2021 to raise the debt ceiling.

Should Sen. Warnock secure reelection in the runoff, more federal judges nominated faster is expected. So, too are potential dueling banjos of investigation, as Senate Democrats and House Republicans pursue different partisan agendas. Introspection as to whether Herschel Walker’s nomination merits a course correction, or how that might manifest, is anyone’s guess.

