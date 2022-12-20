What the end of Title 42 means for the US immigration system

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts granted the immigration system a brief reprieve as it looks toward its biggest challenge at the southern border since the pandemic began.

On Monday, Roberts temporarily blocked the termination of Title 42, a Trump-era policy put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the spread of covid-19. Title 42 was set to be lifted on Wednesday after a ruling from District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, who, in a 49-page opinion last month, described the public health order as “arbitrary and capricious,” and in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. That decision put pressure on the federal government and local organizations near the southern border to prepare for an influx of migrants.

Roberts’ brief order follows an effort by 19 Republican state leaders to appeal the decision, claiming the end of Title 42 would cause an “enormous disaster” on the U.S.-Mexico border, CBS News reported. The states took their plea to a federal appeals court, and then eventually filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Roberts has asked the Biden administration to respond by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

When the policy will be permanently lifted remains to be seen. But in the meantime, local government and faith-based nonprofits have been preparing for a surge of migrants at the southern border, if or when the pandemic-era immigration restriction does expire this week.

Authorities have publicly said that if Title 42 is lifted, they expect to see a surge, though how big that surge will be remains unclear. News outlets have reported sources predicting anywhere from 14,000 migrants a day to 18,000 a day. And at times last year, there have been 8,000 migrants per day at the southern border, CNN reported.

For context, on a typical day in 2015, according to government data, there were 924 apprehensions between U.S. ports of entry. Between 2016 and 2020, that number hovered between 1,000 and 2,000 apprehensions per day.

“12,000 to 14,000 migrant encounters would be a level we have never before seen at the border and would be about double the number we are currently seeing encountered each day,” said Danilo Zak, assistant vice president of policy and advocacy for the National Immigration Forum. “That number would absolutely pose significant processing and logistical challenges for the government and for local communities.”

In a statement last week, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said that following the lifting of Title 42, “a significant increase in migrant encounters will strain our [immigration] even further.”

Federal response

The Biden administration has been preparing for the end of Title 42 by developing rapid response resources and working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to quickly set up Border Patrol facilities to hold and process people.

That processing takes place after Border Patrol encounters a migrant who lacks authorization. Border Patrol brings migrants to a facility to be searched for drugs and contraband. Zak noted that during processing, migrants will also “undergo biographic and biometric screening, real-time record checks, and then [will be] placed into one of several possible processing routes depending on who they are and if they make a claim for humanitarian protection.”

Beyond FEMA, earlier this year the Biden administration implemented the Southwest Border Coordination Center (SBCC), a coordinating body with representatives from different agencies, including FEMA, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the Department of Defense and the Department of Justice, which houses immigration courts under the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) to respond to arrivals at the border.

“All these federal organizations/agencies play a role in responding to migration at the border — whether by assisting in migrant and asylum processing, standing up infrastructure or securing the border,” he said. “All these agencies — and SBCC — are likely to be strained by increasing migrant arrivals.”

According to reporting from NBC, the Department of Homeland Security is seeking more than $3 billion from Congress in anticipation of a migrant surge. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, in an interview for CBS News, expressed concern about the consequences of “the increase in illegal migration,” including human smuggling and drug smuggling.

The Department of Homeland Security also released its own plan to prepare for an increase in immigration at the southern border. The plan includes goals for increasing resources at the border, like CBP agents and officers, transportation, medical support and facilities. DHS is hoping to increase CBP processing efficiency, implement consequences for unlawful entry, expand nongovernmental organization capacity, target transnational criminal organizations and coordinate with other countries throughout the Western Hemisphere.

“Border Patrol is often the first point of contact for arriving migrants and is responsible for initially housing and screening arrivals,” Zak said. “They lack capacity to respond to massive numbers and have struggled even with current arrival rates.”

Straining the system

When it comes to social services, it will likely be local groups that experience the greatest stress.

Pedro Rios, director of the American Friends Service Committee’s U.S.-Mexico Border Program, said civil society groups in both the United States and in Mexico have “borne the brunt” of providing much of the social services, legal, medical and travel support to migrants.

Similarly, Zak said there are significant local efforts to support migrants, from local government and faith-based shelter networks. In El Paso, Texas, for example, he said, Annunciation House provides shelter for migrants, usually in faith-based spaces, after they are released from Border Control custody.





The asylum and immigration court system will be impacted too. The system lacks sufficient resources, specifically enough immigration judges and asylum officers. Asylum cases can also take years to process, creating a backlog in an already-slow system.

Humanitarian infrastructure, lacking adequate resources on both sides of the border, will be strained. Rios believes there must be a new priority from the Biden administration, moving away from measures that would prevent and block access to asylum and instead focusing on the humanitarian needs that migrants have.

But the Biden administration is putting pressure on Congress, asking it to fund $3.4 billion to prepare for the potential surge. White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms said on “Face the Nation” on Monday that the funding will be used to help provide “the resources that will be needed to process these migrants, to make sure that people are treated humanely, to make sure that the bordering communities have the resources that they need.”

