Here’s what’s in the bipartisan omnibus package

Congress passed a bill of $1.7 trillion in government funding, just ahead of the deadline set to expire Friday night.

Connecticut Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s office noted in a statement that this bill includes “the highest level for non-defense funding ever and a larger increase in both dollar and percentage than fiscal year 2022.” That increase comes as prices have risen just over 7 percent compared with last year.

Congress typically folds other programs into its annual government spending bill, and this year is no exception. The bill provides funding for programs and initiatives across the government, including emergency funding for communities hit by extreme weather, according to a bill summary provided by Sen. Patrick Leahy’s (D-Vt.) office.

And nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, Congress has agreed upon an additional $44.9 billion to go toward emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

Retirement

Congress added on the Secure 2.0 Act as part of the omnibus legislation, which looks to make major advances for retirement savings by “expanding coverage and increasing retirement savings.”

“Today, many Americans are facing financial challenges amid high inflation, rising interest rates and market volatility, jeopardizing their ability to save and prepare for retirement,” said Thasunda Brown Duckett, president and CEO of TIAA, a retirement and investment management organization.

“SECURE 2.0 provides impactful provisions that can strengthen the retirement readiness of millions of Americans during these trying economic times and beyond,” she added in her statement.

Some of the retirement savings reforms include requiring some employers to automatically enroll employees in a 401(k) plan with a contribution of no less than 3 percent and no more than 10 percent, and raising the mandatory distributions age to 73 starting next year and to 75 in another 10 years.

The legislation also allows for employers to make matching contributions to retirement plans based on an individual’s qualified student loan payments.

Healthcare

Congress allocated additional funds this year to medical research and related agencies. The National Institutes of Health received $47.5 billion, a 5.6 percent increase in funding compared with the last fiscal year, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was allocated an additional $760 million, for a total of $9.2 billion. The bill also requires that the CDC directorship become a Senate-confirmed position in 2025 — after the next election.

The Health Resources and Services Administration, CDC and NIH will receive $324 million for programs focused on improving maternal health and “reducing the nation’s alarmingly high maternal mortality rate,” a bill summary provided by the Senate Appropriations Committee said. That’s a nearly 60 percent increase compared with the previous year.

The covid-19 pandemic proved to be a difficult couple of years for people’s mental health, specifically. Earlier this year, 988 was established as the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline so individuals across the country can access a trained crisis counselor 24/7. Now, Congress has dedicated $501.6 million for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline to “successfully transition” to 988 from the previous 10-digit phone number. According to a fact sheet, that’s a “nearly $400 million increase.”

The Department of Education will receive $111 million for mental health services in schools, like “expanding training programs to prepare new school counselors, social workers and psychologists,” according to a fact sheet. Project Aware, which specifically works to expand mental health resources in schools by working with states, is set to receive $140 million — a $20 million increase — for additional resources for helping identify children who need mental healthcare, a summary said.

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) President Moira Szilagyi applauded the legislation in a statement on Tuesday but also noted that the legislation left out an expanded child tax credit and said AAP would continue to push for it in the next Congress.

“The comprehensive spending bill unveiled by lawmakers this morning includes needed investments in children’s health, especially during such a stressful and uncertain time for families,” her statement said.

It later continued: “At a time when young people are enduring crisis after crisis, we must make sure their needs are reflected and prioritized in spending decisions made by lawmakers.”

Housing

The bill funds multiple affordable housing initiatives and allocates a total of $58.2 billion to the Department of Housing and Urban Development — that’s a $4.5 billion increase compared with last year, according to a committee fact sheet.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NHILC), an organization that advocates for affordable housing, expressed that it was satisfied with the funding increases for HUD’s affordable housing programs — but also acknowledged that it wasn’t enough to address a massive problem.

“While the final FY23 spending bill provides meaningful increases for vital HUD programs, far more resources are needed to address the nation’s growing affordable housing and homelessness crisis,” according to the NHILC, which earlier this week hailed the Biden administration’s work alongside the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness to reduce homelessness in the U.S. by 25 percent in the next two years.





Some other notable figures from the bill’s summary include: “$3.63 billion for Homeless Assistance Grants, a $420 million increase from fiscal year 2022” and “$130 million for new incremental Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers to support over 11,700 additional low-income households.”

Education and college affordability

The Biden administration has found itself embroiled in legal battles over its plan to cancel some federal student debt, but Democrats are still pushing to expand college affordability.

In the omnibus legislation, Congress is increasing the maximum Pell Grant award by $500, which is the largest increase since the 2009-2010 school year, according to the summary. The new maximum award will be $7,395 for next school year.

In addition to college affordability, the bipartisan legislation also dedicates $18.4 billion for the Title I-A grants to the local educational agencies program and $15.1 billion for special education state grant programs that support services to an estimated 9 million students and children with a disability — a 5 percent and 6 percent increase for each, respectively.

“By including important increases for cornerstone federal investments like healthcare and public education, and funding critical national priorities that keep our country secure, safeguard our democracy, and protect our safety at home and abroad, this bill puts money behind the promise to make our government truly of, by and for the people,” said American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten in a statement supporting the passage of the bill in the Senate.

Food insecurity

With inflation hitting grocery bills particularly hard, the legislation looks to specifically help families make ends meet, including allocating $154 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.

This is an increase of $13.4 billion, according to the bill’s summary. Congress also proposed $28.5 billion for child nutrition programs and $6 billion for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

According to the bill summary, the $6 billion “fully funds anticipated participation and ensures that over 4 million low-income women and children do not see their benefits reduced.”

Child care

One area that took a massive hit during the pandemic was child care. This bill aims to expand access to affordable child care by providing “$8 billion for the Child Care and Development Block Grant,” which is distributed to state, territory and tribal governments through the Office of Childcare within Health and Human Services. According to HHS, the Child Care and Development Fund “is the primary federal funding source for child care subsidies to help eligible low-income working families access child care and to improve the quality of child care for all children.”

It also provides an almost 9 percent funding increase for Head Start, a program that provides early child development resources for families, which is set to receive almost $12 billion.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.