The Supreme Court rules Title 42 border policy will stay in place — for now

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Title 42, a Trump-era policy put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the spread of covid-19, can remain in place — at least until the court makes a final ruling next year.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the state’s efforts to block Title 42 in February 2023, and a decision will be due in June, NBC reported. Until that point, the policy will remain in effect.

The 5-4 Supreme Court decision was a victory for 19 Republican attorneys general seeking to block the termination of Title 42, halting a November ruling from a lower court.

Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson voted against the Republican-led effort to keep Title 42 in place. In his dissent, Gorsuch, joined by Jackson, wrote that “the current border crisis is not a COVID crisis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency,” Gorsuch added. “We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort.”

Authorities have publicly said that if Title 42 is lifted, they expect to see a surge, though how big that surge will be remains unclear. With the suspension of policies that allow people to enter the country and request a legal process, often seeking asylum, there’s a backlog of migrants waiting to be processed at the border. News outlets have reported sources predicting anywhere from 14,000 migrants a day to 18,000 a day. And, at times last year, there have been 8,000 migrants per day at the southern border, CNN reported.

For context, on a typical day in 2015, according to government data, there were 924 apprehensions between U.S. ports of entry. Between 2016 and 2020, that number hovered between 1,000 and 2,000 apprehensions per day.

“12,000 to 14,000 migrant encounters would be a level we have never before seen at the border and would be about double the number we are currently seeing encountered each day,” said Danilo Zak, assistant vice president of policy and advocacy for the National Immigration Forum. “That number would absolutely pose significant processing and logistical challenges for the government and for local communities.”

The legal issues at play

Laurence Benenson, vice president of policy and advocacy at the National Immigration Forum, explained that the Supreme Court’s ruling is on this narrow issue: Whether these 19 states can intervene and attempt to get the higher courts to halt the decision that Title 42 is illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was surprising to see the Supreme Court step in to pause the lower court’s decision to end Title 42,” Benenson said. “The unique dynamic here is that the states suing in this lawsuit are not actually parties to the litigation.”

Pedro Rios, director of the American Friends Service Committee’s U.S.-Mexico Border Program, said this decision to keep Title 42 in place is not surprising given the current makeup of the Supreme Court.

“It’s quite unfortunate because I think what this means is that, over the course of months, more people will be denied their legal rights for asylum,” Rios said, “But more importantly, I think we will increase the dangers and harms that migrants face.”

Rios believes that the Biden administration should, however, prepare for the lifting of Title 42 and not acquiesce to the idea that Title 42 might become “the status quo.” By normalizing Title 42, Rios explained, the Biden administration “runs the risk of permanently damaging the basic premise and concept of the right to asylum that all countries including the U.S. should adhere to and respect.”

In a public statement following the court’s decision, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration will “comply with the order and prepare for the court’s review.” She added that the Biden administration is still “advancing our preparations to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts.”

When or whether the policy is permanently lifted remains to be seen. But, in the meantime, local government and faith-based nonprofits have been preparing for a surge of migrants at the southern border.

Federal response

The Biden administration has been preparing for the end of Title 42 by developing rapid response resources and working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to quickly set up Border Patrol facilities to hold and process people.

That processing takes place after Border Patrol encounters a migrant who lacks authorization. Border Patrol brings migrants to a facility to be searched for drugs and contraband. Zak noted that during processing, migrants will also “undergo biographic and biometric screening, real-time record checks, and then [be] placed into one of several possible processing routes depending on who they are and if they make a claim for humanitarian protection.”

Beyond FEMA, earlier this year the Biden administration implemented the Southwest Border Coordination Center (SBCC), a coordinating body with representatives from different agencies, including FEMA; Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Customs and Border Protection; U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS); the Department of Defense; and the Department of Justice, which houses immigration courts under the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), to respond to arrivals at the border.

“All these federal organizations/agencies play a role in responding to migration at the border — whether by assisting in migrant and asylum processing, standing up infrastructure or securing the border,” he said. “All these agencies — and SBCC — are likely to be strained by increasing migrant arrivals.”





ADVERTISEMENT

According to reporting from NBC, the Department of Homeland Security is seeking more than $3 billion from Congress in anticipation of a migrant surge. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, in an interview for CBS News, expressed concern about the consequences of “the increase in illegal migration,” including human smuggling and drug smuggling.

The Department of Homeland Security also released its own plan to prepare for an increase in immigration at the southern border. The plan includes goals for increasing resources at the border, like CBP agents and officers, transportation, medical support and facilities. DHS is hoping to increase CBP processing efficiency, implement consequences for unlawful entry, expand nongovernmental organization capacity, target transnational criminal organizations and coordinate with other countries throughout the Western Hemisphere.

“Border Patrol is often the first point of contact for arriving migrants and is responsible for initially housing and screening arrivals,” Zak said. “They lack capacity to respond to massive numbers and have struggled even with current arrival rates.”

Straining the system

When it comes to social services, it will likely be local groups that experience the greatest stress.

Rios said civil society groups in both the United States and in Mexico have “borne the brunt” of providing much of the social services, legal, medical and travel support to migrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Zak said there are significant local efforts to support migrants, from local government and faith-based shelter networks: In El Paso, Texas, for example, Annunciation House provides shelter for migrants, usually in faith-based spaces, after they are released from Border Control custody.

The asylum and immigration court system will be impacted too. The system lacks sufficient resources, specifically enough immigration judges and asylum officers. Asylum cases can also take years to process, creating a backlog in an already-slow system.

Humanitarian infrastructure, lacking adequate resources on both sides of the border, will be strained. Rios believes there must be a new priority from the Biden administration, moving away from measures that would prevent and block access to asylum, and instead focus on the humanitarian needs that migrants have.

But the Biden administration is putting pressure on Congress, asking it to fund $3.4 billion to prepare for the potential surge. White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms said on “Face the Nation” on Monday that the funding will be used to help provide “the resources that will be needed to process these migrants, to make sure that people are treated humanely, to make sure that the bordering communities have the resources that they need.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.