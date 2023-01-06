What is gerrymandering? A Grid No Dumb Questions Video

Sometimes the questions in this series have multiple answers. Certainly that’s the case this week. When you ask, “What is gerrymandering?” the answer involves history (who was “Gerry”?), the practical matter of how gerrymandering is done, and the impact it has and division it sows. There is also a forward-looking question as to whether — as controversies multiply — gerrymandering may somehow change or even cease to exist.

Grid Domestic Policy Reporter Maggie Severns covers all this and more in this week’s episode of “No Dumb Questions.” Along the way, she provides a useful explanation of “stacking” and “cracking,” two of the key tactics used by those who gerrymander.

As we often say in this series, it’s not a dumb question at all. And with the currently messy state of play in the House of Representatives, this seemed an opportune time to ask: What is gerrymandering?

