How Harmeet Dhillon could unseat Ronna McDaniel at the RNC

Harmeet Dhillon has, somewhat unexpectedly, made a heated race out of the competition for RNC chair.

The contest is normally a sleepy affair, but the fact that incumbent Ronna McDaniel is fighting for her position shows the party’s failures during the 2022 midterms are plaguing the party at large.

Dhillon’s view is that the RNC is out of touch with its pro-Trump grassroots base and simply failing to win key elections. She’s pulled support from some of the furthest right flank of the party, including former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, and been praised by conservative media stars like Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk. McDaniel produced a letter in the fall signed by over 100 RNC members who said they will support her, indicating she has the support she needs to win — but Dhillon’s supporters recently told the conservative Washington Times that is not the case, saying that McDaniel is short of the votes she needs in the secret ballot that state party officials will cast Friday.

“It’s not any one thing,” said Bill Palatucci, a New Jersey committeeman and Trump critic, of his choice to endorse Dhillon. “It’s leadership. It’s honesty. It’s about looking forward.” He added that Dhillon was building a “broad coalition of both sides of the Trump” spectrum.

Dhillon’s California-based law practice has in recent years taken on a string of high-profile cases representing far-right clients. She helped Berkeley College Republicans sue the university in 2017 after it canceled speeches planned by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos and commentator Ann Coulter. Dhillon represented James Damore, a Google engineer who was fired after authoring a memo that blamed women’s biology for their lack of representation in the tech industry, in his lawsuit against the company.

More recently, she was a legal adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign and, later, counsel to a number of former Trump aides to the Jan. 6 congressional committee, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, adviser Katrina Pearson and personnel aide Johnny McEntee. Later, Trump tapped Dhillon’s firm to represent him when the committee tried to subpoena the former president.

As her profile grows, Dhillon is making a case that she can be a new face of the Republican Party, experienced and well-educated but also deeply in step with Trump’s base. She’s also testing out a communications strategy similarly being deployed by presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis: Dhillon wants to represent the Trump wing of the party, without acting or sounding like Trump.

For years, she’s defended election deniers but has carefully avoided becoming one herself — while still championing some of the same goals as the most fervent believers that President Joe Biden’s victory was fraudulent.

“Now, while we know we can be confident in the results, many voters recognize that several states did not run the most seamless elections,” she said at a House hearing on voter ID laws and election administration. “This significant number of worried voters should concern all Americans, regardless of party.”

Who is in charge of the RNC matters

Though most people pay little attention to the RNC day to day, the committee is instrumental in setting the tone and direction for Republican politics. The RNC and its chair develop the Republican Party’s official values and policy platforms, run massive get-out-the-vote operations, and raise hundreds of millions of dollars each election cycle to elect politicians including Trump to office.

McDaniel has argued in interviews that the RNC needs “continuity” before 2024, with races for the House, Senate, and presidency just around the corner. “We just can’t take our foot off the gas,” she told the Ruthless podcast.

Since 2017 McDaniel, the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), has chaired the RNC, and as an ally of Trump, her role as party figurehead was rarely questioned. After Trump’s 2020 loss, McDaniel was reelected unanimously by the 168 RNC members who cast votes on party chair. After Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, however, some party officials started questioning if Republicans needed to clean house.

Palatucci, who will vote for Dhillon for chair, told Grid he knew “after we lost Georgia for the umpteenth time that I wasn’t supporting Ronna afterward.”

As rumors circulated that she would face a challenger, McDaniel quickly produced the letter signed by more than 100 of the 168 RNC members endorsing her for reelection.

Dhillon announced her candidacy in early December, arguing the RNC needs to be more in touch with the populist base of the party that has fermented since Trump’s 2016 run. The race quickly grew heated: An anonymous email account called “RNC 168 News” started blasting criticisms of Dhillon to politicos and the press, saying Dhillon had been “grifting” the RNC, a reference to the RNC paying Dhillon’s law firm for services in the past, and accusing her of “doxxing” RNC members by giving their email addresses to her allies.

And Dhillon has mounted a serious challenge. In addition to frequent appearances on Fox News, where she often urges her supporters to contact their RNC members, she has vowed to change the direction of the Republican Party and restore a focus on get-out-the-vote ground game that, she argues, Democrats have been succeeding on.

One position statement from Dhillon even leans into several voting strategies that Republicans have shied away from in recent years: She says that if elected chair, she will fill positions focused on getting out the vote, starting by soliciting “job applications from states with successful early voting, mail ballot, ballot harvesting, and signature-curing programs” to form a new “Election Operations” team.

In a shot at McDaniel, Dhillon has pledged to move herself and her family to Washington, D.C., if elected — a step that McDaniel, who split her time between Washington and her home state of Michigan, did not take.

In recent weeks, Dhillon has frequently taken these talking points not just to the RNC members — who she has blasted with a series of memos and letters outlining her plans — but also to Fox News, where Trump-embracing stars like Tucker Carlson gave her a sympathetic ear.





In December, Dhillon announced on Carlson’s show her plans to run for RNC chair, saying that “the base of the party demands populist messages that speak to them — not Chamber of Commerce messages, not neocon messages.”

“They want to see us fighting. Tucker, you know as well as anyone else, I’m a fighter,” Dhillon continued.

“Yes you are!” Carlson said with a laugh, adding: “I love it, I love it — I can vouch for your toughness, it’s absolutely real and much needed. Godspeed Harmeet Dhillon, we’re rooting for you. Thank you.”

Thanks to Dave Tepps for copy editing this article.