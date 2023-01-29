Why Trump’s 2024 campaign kickoff ignored Tyre Nichols

As Tyre Nichols’ death dominated headlines across the country, former president Donald Trump spent his Saturday talking about nearly everything else: “leftist” schools, the “woke” military, gas prices and transgender rights.

The former president, who now faces questions over whether he still captivates the Republican base the way he once did, spent his campaign kickoff speech in Columbia, S.C. leaning into hot-button culture war themes that have been championed by Trump’s chief potential 2024 rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Notably, Trump’s 2024 campaign kickoff carried scant mention of the “law and order” and pro-police rhetoric that at times dominated his 2016 and 2020 campaign speeches.

Trump’s 2020 campaign approached the issue of police violence against Black men as a matter of public safety, focusing less on police brutality itself and more on protests that arose in response. In the weeks that followed the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., the former president’s message was loud and clear: the country needed to restore law and order, he argued, and the next president needed to be tough on crime in order to protect the suburbs from rioting and rising inner-city violence.

But as Trump started his 2024 campaign in earnest on Saturday, he made little mention of the brutal footage released the previous night showing Memphis, Tenn. of police officers brutally beating Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, causing injuries which later allegedly led to his death. He addressed the incident in an interview with the AP, even saying the beating “never should have happened.” And during his speech in Columbia, S.C., he only briefly mentioned the need to push back on “Antifa and BLM” before refocusing his speech on wokeness, immigration and rising gas prices.

Crime has long been a topic of interest for Trump, who once took out a full-age ad in the New York Times calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five who were accused of attacking a woman in Central Park. But as DeSantis continues to build his brand around “wokeness” in schools and transgender rights, Trump appeared to follow suit, updating his past campaign tirades against the left to echo DeSantis’ rhetoric on issues like transgender rights that has garnered the former governor notoriety in recent months.

“We’re going to defeat the cult of gender ideology and reaffirm that god created two genders called men and women,” Trump said during his Saturday speech. “We’re not going to allow men play in women’s sports and by so doing, you know what happens. We’re going to save the dignity of women and we’re going to save women’s sports itself.”

The DeSantis factor

Trump delivered the speech at a moment when it’s unclear whether he will have any formidable challengers to his 2024 candidacy-- but currently, DeSantis is his most likely contender.

The Florida governor has led Trump in several head-to-head polls, including a poll of New Hampshire voters that found him garnering support from 42 percent of voters in the state while Trump won support from 30 percent.

It is also unclear whether Trump – who in the past seemed to have near-clairvoyant understanding of what the Republican base wants to hear – is slipping in his status as the figurehead for the right. He maintains a firm grip on the Republican Party’s machinery, as evidenced last week when a series of pro-Trump candidates battled to become chairman of the Republican National Committee.

But if Trump wants to win the nomination again, the former president will have to prove he is still the leader of the grassroots base that carried him to power in 2016. Other Republicans, namely DeSantis, have become objects of fascination on the right for their responses to the pandemic and sharp stances against abortion and transgender therapy, two areas Trump has not devoted significant time to in the past.

DeSantis has not announced if he will run for president in 2024. Regardless of whether he becomes a candidate in the race, Saturday’s Trump speech made clear he is looming over the field.

The former president, who has frequently used “wokeism” as a punching bag in the past, leaned into specific issues that DeSantis has been tackling in Florida, like transgender rights. Trump also vowed to focus on parents rights, a buzzword among conservatives that has risen in the wake of 2020′s concern about Critical Race Theory.

“I will cut federal funding for any school pushing far left sexual or political content on our children,” Trump said on Saturday. “And I will create massive incentives for states and school districts to adopt crucial reforms to protect parents rights.”

At one point on Saturday, Trump even took a direct shot at DeSantis, warning that it would be “disloyal” if he ran for president.

“Ron would’ve not been governor if it wasn’t for me,” Trump told reporters. “When I hear he might run, I’d consider that very disloyal—but it’ snot about loyalty. To me it is. But for a lot of people, it’s not about loyalty.”