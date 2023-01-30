Tyre Nichols’ death spotlights the qualified immunity debate

In the days following the release of footage showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, Democrats in Congress redoubled their push for police reform legislation that failed in the last Congress.

Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have reiterated their calls to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, specifically the measures that would alter a judicial precedent that in many cases grants government employees, including police officers, immunity from federal civil rights lawsuits.

Under the doctrine, judges are empowered to throw out a wide range of cases because the alleged abuses don’t fit a specific scenario that a court in their circuit has established violates the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs.

Advocates for reforming this judicial protection, known as qualified immunity, argue that it would create incentives for cities to exercise more oversight over their police forces for fear of losing civil rights lawsuits and paying out large settlements or judgments.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in the case of Nichols’ death, the police officers have been charged with second-degree murder, many lawmakers and advocates for criminal justice reform see the persistence of such killings as evidence of the need for structural reforms that would increase legal and personal accountability for police officers and make it easier for civil rights lawsuits to go forward.

Memphis police chief Cerelyn Davis supports reforming the qualified immunity doctrine, telling the Commercial Appeal of Memphis on Friday that she believes under the Biden administration “there will be another effort” to pass legislation. While any qualified immunity defense by the five police officers would have to determined by the specific facts of a civil rights suit, the doctrine has protected Tennessee police officers in the past. In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected hearing the case of a man named Alexander Baxter who was bitten by a police dog during an arrest in Nashville. A state court had thrown out his case on appeal, concluding that the “officers are entitled to qualified immunity because … use of the canine to apprehend Baxter did not violate clearly established law.”

“What’s unique about the civil rights lawsuit,” said Clark Neily, senior vice president for legal studies at the Cato Institute, “is that it’s the only avenue of accountability that can be opened and pursued by the victim.”

Criminal prosecutions of police officers are rare, Neily said, because of the obvious conflict of interest between prosecutors and the police officers they work with every day. External civilian reviews or internal affairs investigations by police departments tend to be ineffective because of the political power police departments and their unions can exercise over the process. And while there are some cases in which police officers are criminally prosecuted for excessive force, such as in the Nichols case, these prosecutions are rare.

“[Police] know they’re going to get a free pass most of the time. They know they’ve been successful in neutering civilian review. The thing they really fear … is a civil rights lawsuit,” Neily said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calls for passage of the 2021 legislation have been echoed by Nichols family attorney Ben Crump, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and multiple House Democrats, including Rep. Barbara Lee of California. She told MSNBC that “we’re going to fight” for the bill but that she hadn’t spoken with any Republicans about legislative action since the release of the video of Nichols’ beating.

“Hopefully, some of them will say ‘enough is enough’ and … pass measures that really begin to dismantle these structures and polices that give rise to these horrible, horrific cases of police brutality and misconduct,” Lee said.

But Republicans have already begun pushing back against arguments for passing additional legislation.

“I don’t know if there’s anything you can do to stop the kind of evil we saw in that video,” Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio told “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

The tide has been moving against reform

Legislation proposed by Democrats in the two previous Congresses would have substantially altered the doctrine of qualified immunity, while other bills proposed by Democrats would have scrapped it entirely.

But at least so far, the political roadblocks to reforming the doctrine remain in place.

That’s not to say the issue has been ignored in Congress; it’s been a point of serious contention. Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, said in 2020 that ending qualified immunity was a “poison pill” for many Republican lawmakers After the election of President Biden, talks between lawmakers continued but ultimately ended in September 2021 with qualified immunity being one of the areas of disagreement between Scott and the Democratic negotiators.

“The roadblock was GOP establishment and it was nonnegotiable for a solid block of GOP senators who felt very strongly. It really became a line in the sand,” Neily said. “We had productive discussions with Tim Scott and his staff. But it emerged as a nonnegotiable point of disagreement.”

Scott issued a statement Friday condemning the “vile abuse of power” and “unwarranted torture of a man already in handcuffs,” but he did not call for any specific policy actions. While calls for revising or abandoning qualified immunity have emerged again, there’s no sign Scott or other Republicans have moved on the issue.

Scott’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Grid.





ADVERTISEMENT

At times, there’ve been hints that reform of qualified immunity could garner bipartisan support. A wide range of legal scholars and organizations have argued against the way qualified immunity is implemented by the judicial system, with conservative and progressive groups together writing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in a 2014 case arguing that qualified immunity “denies justice to victims of unconstitutional misconduct. It imposes cost prohibitive burdens on civil-rights litigants. And it harms the very public officials it seeks to protect.” But the court did not take up the case.

“You will never see a more diverse array of groups that agree on anything as they agree on qualified immunity,” Neily said, citing work Cato had done to bring together groups from across the political spectrum to oppose qualified immunity.

But qualified immunity is just one of a number of protections police officers enjoy, said civil rights lawyer and policy consultant Joel Wertheimer. Police officers also overwhelmingly tend to be indemnified by their employers, meaning that when they are successfully sued and held liable, it’s the municipality that pays out the judgments. “It does expand the scope of conduct under which officers will not be found civil liable for wrongdoing,” Wertheimer told Grid, referring to qualified immunity.

“But the reason it’s not the right place to start is because officers are always indemnified for wrongful conduct.”

Qualified immunity in the states

Since the killing of George Floyd, however, some cities and states — such as New York City, Connecticut and Colorado — have reformed the qualified immunity provisions for their court systems. When Colorado scrapped qualified immunity, the law included a provision whereby an officer could be personally on the hook for 5 percent or $25,000 worth of a civil judgment if it was determined the officer “did not act upon a good faith and reasonable belief that the action was lawful.” Following passage of the Colorado law, some insurance companies started pitching liability polices to police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Wertheimer is skeptical of how much focus the legal and advocacy community puts on qualified immunity, he also acknowledges that he deals with it in his legal work. He said that he might not pursue some false arrest claims because the size of the claim might be relatively small and it’s possible the case would be strangled in the crib by the qualified immunity doctrine.

“Because if you do all the work and [police] get granted qualified immunity, you’re out of luck; it changes the economics of lots of cases,” Wertheimer said. Even some progressive jurisdictions have resisted changes. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, opposes getting rid of qualified immunity for state police, saying she instead supports “stopping the denigration of people who take an oath to protect society.”

Even in a world without qualified immunity, cities that were then responsible for more civil rights claims would still find it difficult to discipline and remove problematic officers thanks to their strong union protections. “Ultimately, [lawmakers] don’t want to take on the unions,” Wertheimer said.

One reason civilian political leadership might support qualified immunity is because if it were to be eliminated, thanks to indemnifying police officers, it would increase the strain on city budgets. According to data from the Legal Aid Society, in New York alone, the city paid out over $67 million in police misconduct lawsuits between the start of 2022 and August of last year.

“Financially it matters to cities a lot,” Wertheimer said

ADVERTISEMENT

And for officers themselves, Wertheimer said, qualified immunity can get them out of depositions, trials and time spent with an attorney. There’s also, he said, “a sense of impunity, they like the impunity, there’s value in the impunity.”

Thanks to Dave Tepps for copy editing this article.