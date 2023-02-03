Why is Kari Lake still campaigning like the election isn’t over?

Kari Lake has managed to maintain her status as the most talked-about Arizona Republican, despite being a first-time candidate who lost her most recent bid for governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Since her loss, Lake has continued to push false claims about election fraud and has behaved almost as if the race never ended — even appearing on stage last weekend for a so-called “Save Arizona” rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, which included a call from former President Donald Trump. As she continues to campaign for a position that’s already been filled, it’s unclear what follows her rapid ascent to Republican stardom that ultimately fell flat, as some speculate a potential 2024 Arizona Senate bid or a role in Trump world.

“Nobody really knows what’s next,” said Arizona-based Republican strategist Brian Seitchik. “But she is still, in Arizona, the center of gravity for the Republican base.”

She was spotted in Washington, D.C. at the National Prayer Breakfast this week, has at least one trip to Iowa scheduled this month and reportedly met with officials from the National Republican Senatorial Committee — all by-the-book moves to stay buzzworthy as a potential 2024 candidate.

Arizona-based pollster Paul Bentz, who previously worked on Republican gubernatorial campaigns, said Lake is using “the charade of this ongoing election challenge” to stay relevant. “To what end is the question,” he added.

“This is her opportunity to continue to garner those crowds, stay relevant, be in front of these audiences and raise money,” Bentz told Grid — although it’s not clear what exactly she is raising money for.

Arizona in 2024

All eyes are already on the 2024 Arizona Senate race. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego last month announced his campaign for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat. Sinema has yet to announce her plans, but as a Democrat-turned-Independent, there’s speculation about what a split Democratic ticket could mean for a Republican candidate, scenarios that pollsters have already started to game out with Lake as the hypothetical Republican on the ballot.

Bentz anticipates a crowded GOP primary competing for the most solidified group of voters: the extreme right-wing of the party.

Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia, noted that although the state appears to be getting more competitive, the GOP has “gotten more hard-line than it was before,” which he said was made clear by Lake’s rhetoric around late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain. At a rally before the election, Lake said McCain Republicans could “get the hell out.”

“The reasonable reaction to Arizona getting more competitive from the GOP there would probably be to become more moderate, but that definitely is not what’s happening,” Kondik told Grid.

Additionally, Lake is taking a page from Trump’s playbook and is continuing to push election denialism, including in the courts where she is appealing a ruling by an Arizona judge who said her legal claims about the invalidity of the election were unfounded.

Bentz said the split in the Arizona Republican Party has been around for a while, but there used to be more of an “even divide” between business-focused, conservative Republicans and more populist or libertarian-leaning Republicans.

Now, in elected office, “there are more of those populist, MAGA-leaning Republicans,” he said, noting that many traditional, conservative Republicans, like former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, were “chased away” if they weren’t willing to go along with things like the election audit.

Bentz said that although MAGA-leaning Republicans won in safe Republican districts, their messaging failed at the statewide level because of their failure to appeal to independent voters.

“You can’t win statewide office without appealing to some of these independent unaffiliated voters as well,” he said.

The Trump effect

If there are multiple Trump supporters that jump into the 2024 Senate primary, it’s not clear whether he’d step in to anoint his top choice. In 2022, Trump endorsed Blake Masters toward the end of a long primary battle, allowing the Republican candidates to weaken one another before facing Sen. Mark Kelly in the fall.

“Does Trump make a pick in that race? Or does he let them battle it out?” Bentz asked of a potential Lake-Masters primary matchup. Masters was Trump’s pick in the 2022 Arizona Senate race, and Lake was his choice for governor.

Seitchik said going forward, “the key is going to be is how do folks walk the line between supporting Trump policies and being full devotees to President Trump?”

As for Lake: “She doesn’t need to hug Trump, or she doesn’t need to impersonate Trump,” Bentz said. “She is Trump.”

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.