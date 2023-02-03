What the media often misses when covering police violence

It wasn’t so long ago that the media rarely covered cases of police violence. And when they did, they favored “official sources,” like law enforcement, for an account of what happened. With smartphones and social media, a police agency’s public statement is just one of many parts of the story.

For too long, Melanie Eversley, Executive Editor of Black News & Views told Grid, the news media had only been looking at stories of police brutality through a couple of lenses — failing to recognize both police and victims as more than their race and their past and as actual people with relationships, feelings, biases, communities.

But there has been marked improvement, she adds. We can see that in how the media covered the Tyre Nichols case. It’s not perfect, but it is a more complete story. And we have that because reporters did what they were trained to do: ask questions.

Eversley spoke with Grid about how far the media has come in how they frame police brutality cases, what still needs work and why it’s important for reporters to do a better job of looking beyond their own perspectives.

GRID: We are in yet another moment of police brutality. Early in your career, rarely did these stories get covered outside the crime pages. Where are we now?

Melanie Eversley: I do feel that the media is getting better. George Floyd, [killed by police in 2020], kind of put everyone on notice. We saw it affected people around the world. And I think it forced the media to pay more attention to cases like this.

I think the media is getting there, but I think we could always do a better job of seeing the victim as a human being. I look at the difference between, say, the Eric Garner case. I don’t know if you’re familiar with that. He was a Black man in Staten Island who police suspected was illegally selling cigarettes. All of a sudden, they have an altercation with him. They were holding him down to the ground in an illegal chokehold, and he died.

I remember the coverage of that was very much a look at what law enforcement said and pointing out that the victim had been illegally selling cigarettes. The media pointed out various things from his personal life that could have been taken as a negative as opposed to presenting him as a person.

I’ve seen the coverage of Tyre Nichols advancing beyond what we saw back then. There’s been a lot of attention paid to the fact that he liked to skateboard. He was a photographer. He particularly loved taking pictures of sunsets.

G: Why do you think the media has gotten better about capturing victims as people?

ME: I think the difference between then and now is that we have social media. Social media has kind of taken the place of the reporters who used to go knocking on doors and going to neighborhoods and talking to real people about what really happened.

I think social media and technology in general have been a godsend because so many news organizations that used to thrive on sending people out into the street and knocking on doors have had to condense their staff.

The coverage of Tyre Nichols as a multidimensional person may not have happened if we hadn’t had this flood of these beautiful tributes on social media, of Tyre Nichols skateboarding in the sun, with all these interesting angles. Some folks set their videos to music; folks have been sharing his personal website where he posted a lot of his photography. And so from that, we’re able to see this is a person, not a thing. I think that when the media focuses or bases their coverage on seeing the victim as a human being, all good things spring from that.

When you look at the family as being human, then you’re going to send your reporters out to go talk to family members about what happened and how they’re affected. There’s not going to be a focus on, you know, well, was this person a single parent? Or did this person have a criminal record? Do you know? And as we know, there are some situations that can happen in the Black community when someone did nothing wrong. So I think the first thing is to just see the victim as a human being.

G: What does coverage look like when media doesn’t tell a human story?

ME: Sometimes there’s a tendency, when some kind of legal decision is on the way tied to these cases, for there to be coverage of how police are preparing in case there are riots. You automatically jump to that question that implies that your concern is not about what really happened with the victim but about how, perhaps, you yourself or your family are going to be affected, and that’s by rioting and looting. Whereas our focus should be on what happened in the first place to cause the rioting and looting.

G: The media world didn’t seem to know what to do with the fact that the men charged with the death of Tyre Nichols were Black. It didn’t fit the narrative that often gets covered, where a white officer harms a Black man. How could the media be better about considering complex narratives?

ME: I think, initially, that’s what caused everyone to kind of take a second look. I think it was wise for some of the folks involved in the case to say, you know, it’s not the color of the officers that we’re concerned with, it’s the color of the victim. And Black people being continually treated unfairly by law enforcement.

So if you’re a journalist looking at that situation, and maybe something strikes you as a little bit different or a little bit off, go ahead and do some exploration — because you may find that there’s more than meets the eye. It could be that the Black police officers in Memphis were routinely as abusive as any other police officers. And I think it might be interesting to ask Black police officers in Memphis questions about what it is like to be a Black police officer there. And then you can get at other issues like: Did, you know, did the power go to their head because maybe they’re coming from a place where they didn’t have power?





Another question that might come up, if you are kind of realizing that everything is not just cut and dry is we have a Black woman police chief. What are her origins? What kind of pressures are on her, in terms of needing to seem impartial with your Black police officers, but also, you know, as a Black woman who probably has withstood lots of micro aggressions and even aggressions.

I would say to reporters: Just don’t be afraid to ask questions.

G: What kinds of questions should the media ask more?

ME: I think it would help the media to understand that there are layers and dimensions to the Black community; there are different segments of the Black community. For example, my father was the son of Caribbean immigrants, and my mother’s family, they came from North Carolina and then moved north to New York and New Jersey.

What Black people know is that that’s kind of considered a mixed marriage — where you have Caribbean American and Black Southern American — and sometimes those groups are not agreeing on issues.

When I first began reading about Tyre Nichols and the case, I said to myself, “OK, you’ve got the Black community of Memphis, which is sort of close-knit. And then you have this young man who’s come from California, who likes to skateboard and take photos of sunsets — you know, he may stand out as different. And the media needs to ask: How does that affect this story?

If you don’t get out there and talk to Black people and pay attention to what’s on social media and get to know the community, then you’re not going to understand that there are layers like that.

G: What are your thoughts on the media hype around the video? At the same time, some people on social media raised questions about whether we should focus on the images.

ME: I was scared to watch it. I mean, I knew I had to watch it after all that because, you know, I didn’t want to miss something that might be important. Video is what drives media coverage in many cases. I remember I was going to cover a riot when I was at the Asbury Park Press, and the police threw me off the boardwalk that was several feet off the ground. They didn’t care who I was. Black people have been saying these things happen to us where we’re stopped for decades. And some feel like the reason is bogus or the tone and the position that the police take in with their initial contact with you, is unnecessarily aggressive.

If there wasn’t video of a lot of these stories that are coming out now, they may have been a news brief — and newsrooms are not as diverse as they should be.

G: You just highlighted a well-established problem in media, which is diversity. How do you see diversity shaping these stories?

ME: It affects coverage greatly because Black people are the ones who are going to be more likely to see stories or situations in a certain way.

Black journalists recognize that one of their roles is to help educate, you know, their colleagues. But if they’re not there, then they can’t do that.

And then, the other thing that happens is sometimes you may have a person of color in the newsroom in isolation, where their voice is not heard. If they go and say, “Hey, you know, I think we can improve the coverage in this way,” there’s no one who’s actually willing to listen to them or give weight to what they have to say. So that’s an issue too. It’s like, some places may have the numbers, but the Black people who are there are not listened to.

Thank you to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.