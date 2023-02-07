Who is on the 2023 State of the Union guest list?

A tradition that dates back to 1790, the State of the Union address is an opportunity for the president to tout his latest successes and to partake in some political theater — including who is on the guestlist.

Individuals invited by the White House and members of Congress are often representative of specific issues championed by the elected official who accompanies them.

As for this year’s address, the White House on Tuesday released a list of individuals who will be attending alongside first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. The guestlist also indicates what issues and policies President Joe Biden wants to focus on in tonight’s address. Here’s a quick who’s who of some of the guests planning to attend and why:

Ambassador of Ukraine, Oksana Markarova

The White House announced the first lady will bring Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, as her guest again this year as Ukraine continues to defend itself against an onslaught of Russian offensives nearly a year after the war first began.

Just last week, Grid reported that Ukrainian Intelligence officials estimated there were roughly 320,000 Russian soldiers inside Ukraine — or “roughly the size of the mobilization Vladimir Putin ordered last September and almost twice the size of the force that initially invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.”

Inviting Markarova is “in recognition of sustained U.S. support for Ukraine nearly a year after Russia launched its unprovoked attack,” according to the White House.

Brandon Tsay

Brandon Tsay disarmed the gunman who killed multiple people Jan. 21 during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, Calif. “Tsay demonstrated remarkable courage when he disarmed the shooter,” the White House said in a statement.

In an interview with NPR, Tsay said he wants to give back to his community after the tragedy, and although individuals have reached out to give him money, he said he doesn’t “want to casually use this money” for himself.

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells are the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols. Police body camera footage that was recently released showed officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tenn. He later died of his injuries.

“President Biden has made clear that we must take action to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again. In addition to signing an executive order last year, the President continues to call on Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to his desk,” the White House statement said.

Grid previously reported that Nichols’ death resulted in renewed calls by Democrats for federal police reform, “specifically the measures that would alter a judicial precedent that in many cases grants government employees, including police officers, immunity from federal civil rights lawsuits.”

In an interview with The 19th, ahead of the State of the Union address, Rowaughn Wells said: “They need to see, they need to see what happens to families when these tragic incidents happen.”

“Hopefully, by me attending the State of the Union, Congress will recognize that (the police) need to stop beating up and killing Black and brown young men as if they don’t mean anything. Maybe that’ll help them recognize, because this should never have happened to my son. Never,” she continued, according to The 19th.

Amanda and Josh Zurawski

According to The White House, Amanda and Josh Zurawski of Austin, Texas, were expecting a baby when complications arose. At 18 weeks, her water broke and eventually Amanda developed a life-threatening condition because doctors in Texas were unsure how to intervene with uncertainty around the state’s abortion law.

“Because of the restrictions in Texas, they couldn’t induce me even though they knew that the loss of our baby was inevitable,” Amanda previously told NBC’s TODAY. “There was nothing they could do until her heart stopped beating or my life was in danger.”

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion access, there is no federal standard for states, which has lead to a chaotic landscape for doctors and patients alike.

Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi is the husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and was recently the victim of an attack in his California home. According to the White House, “The attack reportedly was politically motivated, with the intruder’s alleged intent to harm and kidnap the former Speaker. According to court filings, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi, asking ‘Where’s Nancy?,’ a similar chant of those responsible for the January 6 Capitol insurrection.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi previously criticized Republicans’ reaction to the attack, telling CNN’s Dana Bash, “The attack is horrible. I mean, imagine what I feel as the one who was the target and my husband paying the price and the traumatic effect on our family.

“But that trauma is intensified by the ridiculous disrespectful attitude that the Republicans — and there’s nobody dissociating themselves from the horrible response that they gave to it,” she continued, according to CNN.





Bono

Although primarily known for his role as the lead singer of U2, Bono is also “a groundbreaking activist in the fight against HIV/AIDS and extreme poverty,” according to the White House.

“Bono is the co-founder of the nonpartisan ONE Campaign, which works with governments to fight poverty and preventable disease, and (RED), which has raised more than $700 million from businesses to fight HIV/AIDS in Africa,” the statement continued.

