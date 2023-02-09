House 'weaponization' panel's agenda mixes fact with conjecture

The new House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hasn’t formally announced what it’s planning to investigate ahead of its first hearing Thursday. But its members have offered plenty of clues on conservative media and the House floor.

In recent weeks, Republican members of the panel have spoken on the House floor and to right-wing media outlets, pitching topics they say the subcommittee would examine. Most started with a kernel of truth, setting the foundation in a real event or document. From there, however, many of the committee’s concerns rely on conjecture or unsupported allegations that portray the initial events as evidence of bias against conservatives.

The panel — led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump and veteran of partisan oversight battles — was established last month, with sweeping mandates and authorities that were negotiated as part of a deal with far-right Republicans to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to become House speaker. A recent poll indicates most Americans believe the panel is an attempt to score political points rather than a legitimate investigation.

The subcommittee’s first hearing Thursday is set to feature former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat; incumbent Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; and former FBI agents Nicole Parker and Thomas Baker. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and former Justice Department official Elliot Williams are expected to appear for the subcommittee’s Democratic minority. Thursday’s hearing is expected to consist of two panels “to discuss the politicization of the FBI and DOJ and attacks on American civil liberties.”

In response to Democrats’ dismissal of the panel as a partisan exercise, Jordan defended the panel and previewed the items at the very top of the weaponization subcommittee’s agenda.

“It is not a ploy when the Department of Justice treats parents as terrorists; moms and dads who are simply showing up at a school board meeting to advocate for their son or daughter,” Jordan said in remarks on the House floor. Nor is it a ploy, he continued “when the FBI pays Twitter $3 million … to censor American citizens” or when “the Department of Homeland Security tries to set up a Disinformation Governance Board.”

A review of correspondence and public comments from the panel’s Republican leaders shows how the topics the panel may investigate evolved from real events into partisan talking points that often stretch the truth.

DOJ ‘treats parents as terrorists’

In 2021, parents in many parts of the country flooded school board meetings to speak out against mask mandates and the perception that critical race theory is part of the curriculum in public schools.

In September 2021, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) wrote a six-page letter addressed to President Joe Biden requesting that federal law enforcement agencies “examine appropriate enforceable actions” in response to numerous reported instances of school board meetings being disrupted by “angry mobs” and “threats or actual acts of violence” against school officials.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the letter states.

The use of the phrase “domestic terrorism” in the NSBA letter was immediately seized upon by conservative media outlets. In October 2021, citing extensive media attention, the NSBA retracted its letter and apologized.

Internal NSBA correspondence obtained by the advocacy group Parents Defending Education indicated that the September 2021 letter was written “to provide information to the White House, from a request from [Education] Secretary [Miguel] Cardona.”

The letter appeared to prompt Attorney General Merrick Garland to issue an October 2021 memo, which referenced a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools.” Garland’s memo directed the FBI to meet with state and local officials to discuss strategies to address threats against school officials and staff.

Garland did not use the phrase “domestic terrorism” or call parents “terrorists” in his October 2021 memo or any public remarks, as many fact checks have noted. However, many top Republican lawmakers made statements responding to the false assertion that he had.

“We’re able to stand up to an attorney general who goes after parents and calls them terrorists if they want to go to a school board meeting,” McCarthy said in an April 2022 interview on Fox News about what he would do with a House majority.

“NEVER FORGET The Biden Administration tried to label parents as domestic terrorists,” Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the third-ranking House Republican and a weaponization subcommittee member, tweeted in June 2022.

Jordan, since becoming chair of the House Judiciary Committee in January, has reportedly issued subpoenas to Garland for correspondence within the Justice Department related to the NSBA’s 2021 letter and also sent letters requesting information from at least two executives at the NSBA.

The FBI, Twitter and Hunter Biden’s laptop

Stefanik expects to investigate “egregious illegal acts” by the federal government, she told Breitbart Radio last month. “For example, I believe it was illegal for the FBI to pay Twitter $3 million to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik’s statement echoes a common talking point among conservative lawmakers. “The FBI gifted Twitter $3.4 million in your tax dollars to help the agency censor Americans,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted in December.





Fact checks have noted “there is no evidence” the FBI paid Twitter to censor the laptop story, and the oft-repeated claim that it did “wrongly conflates two separate events,” according to FactCheck.org and USA Today.

Federal laws including the Stored Communications Act require the FBI to reimburse Twitter, and other social media companies, for its time responding to requests for data from federal investigators, like court orders.

According to an internal Twitter email sent by Twitter’s then-Deputy General Counsel James Baker in February 2021, the social media company had received $3,415,323 for processing federal information requests. Baker’s email was made public late last year as part of the “Twitter Files” published after Elon Musk assumed ownership of the company.

In the final weeks of the 2020 election, Twitter and Facebook both chose to block posts sharing an Oct. 14, 2020, New York Post article headlined “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad.” Rudy Giuliani had reportedly provided a copy of a hard drive containing Hunter Biden’s emails to the New York Post in 2020 after Biden had left his laptop at a Delaware computer repair shop. Both Twitter and Facebook cited policies regarding hacked or potentially false information in suppressing the story.

No evidence has linked Twitter’s handling of the Biden laptop story to its receipt of reimbursements from the FBI for time spent providing information responsive to court orders. However, the blocking of the story by social media companies continues to generate controversy.

Subsequent reporting, including a forensic analysis conducted by two experts at the request of the Washington Post, has confirmed that at least some of the emails from Biden’s hard drive were authentic.

Among the emails verified by forensic experts, according to the Washington Post, was an April 17, 2015, email from Ukrainian businessman Vadym Pozharskyi to Hunter Biden that was the primary basis for the blocked New York Post story.

In the email, Pozharskyi, an adviser to the energy company Burisma, thanked Hunter Biden “for inviting me to DC and giving me an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together.” Joe Biden and his son have denied that the then-vice president ever met with Pozharskyi.

Although allegations that the FBI paid Twitter to suppress the Hunter Biden story were, as noted above, not supported by evidence, some advocacy organizations and civil liberties groups have criticized the relationship between Twitter and FBI more broadly.

“When you add up the FBI’s constant communication with Twitter, its regular content flags, and its requests to circumvent standard legal processes, you get a picture of a federal agency putting the screws to a private actor to do its bidding,” the advocacy group Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression wrote in an analysis of the “Twitter Files.”

The DHS disinformation board

In April 2022, the Department of Homeland Security announced the creation of a Disinformation Governance Board headed by misinformation expert Nina Jankowicz.

In a statement to the Associated Press explaining the board’s purpose, DHS cited concerns that Haitians were receiving misinformation that the border was open. “The spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety during disasters, and public trust in our democratic institutions,” the agency said.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at the time that the board would not police the speech of U.S. citizens. But his initial attempts to define the board’s mission and purpose provided few other details.

Partisans quickly filled the information vacuum over the board with suspicion and rancor. “They want to stifle dissent,” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. Many conservative politicians compared it to the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s novel “1984.” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said it “communicates to the world that we’re going to be spreading propaganda in our own country.”

Jankowicz resigned from the board just weeks after it was formed. In August 2022, DHS announced it had terminated the board.

In an interview with NPR following her resignation, Jankowicz said, “We weren’t going to be doing anything related to policing speech.”

“Basically, everything you may have heard about the Disinformation Governance Board is wrong or is just a flat-out lie,” Jankowicz told NPR. “The board was quite simple and anodyne. What it wanted to do was to coordinate among the Department of Homeland Security’s components — agencies like FEMA or the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency or Customs and Border Patrol — and make sure that Americans had trustworthy information about issues connected to homeland security.”

Last month, Jordan reportedly sent Jankowicz a letter requesting she provide information and sit for a transcribed interview.

Partisan bias

Stefanik, speaking to Breitbart Radio, said the weaponization subcommittee’s work will be animated by a belief that federal government agencies are biased against political conservatives.

“When I talk to people — whether it’s in upstate New York or across this country — they understand that there seems to be two sets of rules: one set of rules if you are a well-connected Democrat who is part of the swamp, your illegal acts get brushed under the rug,” Stefanik said. “Meanwhile, these agencies target law-abiding citizens just because they’re conservative.”

A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found that Americans who believe the federal government is biased against conservatives are in the minority.

Only 28 percent of Americans polled said federal government agencies were biased against conservatives, compared with 11 percent who think they are biased against liberals. Forty-two percent said the government showed no bias.

The same poll found 56 percent of Americans said the work of congressional Republicans to investigate claims of bias against conservatives was an “attempt to score political points.” Just 36 percent of Americans said it constitutes a “legitimate investigation.”

On paper, the subcommittee is authorized to look into topics including violations of civil liberties, surveillance of American citizens and “the expansive role of … the executive branch to collect information on or otherwise investigate citizens of the United States, including ongoing criminal investigations.”

In practice, this puts the FBI at the center of many of the allegations on which the subcommittee is expected to focus. Under Biden, the bureau continues to be helmed by FBI Director Christopher Wray, a Republican nominated to the post by Trump. It sits within the Justice Department, which is currently investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by Trump and his inner circle, including his congressional allies. In its final report, the Jan. 6 committee stated that Jordan “was a significant player in President Trump’s efforts.”

This article has been updated. Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.