Can a ‘centrist’ position on abortion emerge from the GOP?

For years, Republicans across the conservative spectrum could define themselves as “pro-life,” a unifying umbrella in opposition to Roe v. Wade. But with the end of Roe came the end of unity on the issue.

The staunchest abortion opponents have made their goal clear: a total ban on abortion. Others, like Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, have proposed legislative bans around six weeks, also dubbed “heartbeat” bills, which are before most women know they’re pregnant. But the Republicans who say those options are too extreme have widely divergent ideas about what common-ground abortion legislation would look like.

For Republicans like South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, measuring “moderate” primarily involves the number of weeks of gestation before an abortion becomes illegal. Graham says that 15 weeks puts the United States in step with the rest of the world, though experts have said that’s a false equivalency. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), on the other hand, has said around 20 weeks could be a solution, framing it as a politically acceptable time frame for voters on both sides of the aisle.

“The vast majority of people in my district don’t like what happened after Roe was overturned,” she told “Meet the Press” in January. “They support women’s right to choose, generally. But I have spoken to Republican and Democrat women, and the folks in my district, swing voters, are willing to find some middle ground here. Everyone recognizes abortion up until birth is not something that they want. And at the same time, banning all abortions with zero exceptions isn’t something people support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mace’s assertion that politically it’s not popular to have a total ban is supported by polling. A new Gallup report released on Friday revealed that 69 percent of adults in the United States are dissatisfied with abortion policies in the country and 46 percent wish abortion laws would be “less strict.” According to Gallup, that sentiment has increased by 16 percent since this time last year — when abortion was still legal at the federal level.

But physicians say the chasm between allowing abortion “up until birth” and a “total ban” is vast. Kristin Lyerly, a Wisconsin OB/GYN and member of the Committee to Protect Health Care’s Reproductive Freedom Taskforce, said the bans on different gestational weeks are “arbitrary” and “reflects their total inability to understand that this is healthcare, not politics.”

“These are individualized healthcare decisions that we’re making here that can’t be based on a number. It’s just completely arbitrary. And it doesn’t make any sense at all from a medical perspective,” she said.

Some anti-abortion Republicans, like Mace, have also emphasized the need for exceptions after the gestational limit, including for cases involving rape or when the life of the mother is at risk. Mace has publicly shared that she was raped when she was 16 years old. Some states, like Texas and Alabama, have instated full abortion bans that have no exceptions for rape or incest.

But exceptions can be subjective, and fear of criminal penalty creates a chilling effect on doctors and patients, which some argue inherently creates additional restrictions. At the State of the Union address earlier this week, a couple from Texas who experienced this firsthand joined the first lady. Amanda and Josh Zurawski were expecting a baby when Amanda’s water broke at 18 weeks; she eventually developed a life-threatening condition after doctors were unsure how to intervene due to the uncertainty around the state’s abortion law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mace has also said part of the conversation should include expanding access to contraceptives and addressing the nation’s foster care system, according to the 19th. On Thursday, she introduced a resolution that would protect individuals traveling out of state seeking abortion care. Last year, Missouri legislators considered a proposal that would have made it illegal to “aid or abet” abortions, even in other states. Additionally, Republican senators last year blocked a similar bill to Mace’s, according to NBC News, with members of Mace’s own party, like Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, calling the legislation “radical.”

“There’s been speculation following Dobbs that there are some in Washington, maybe in my own party, who wish to restrict a woman’s ability to travel to another state,” Mace said in a statement. “It is unacceptable and wrong.”

Mace nonetheless describes herself as “pro-life” and has supported Republican-led legislation in the House, like the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which was designed to provide medical care to infants who survive an abortion procedure. However, these kinds of situations, experts say, are “exceedingly rare.”

And last month, she and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) reintroduced the Standing With Moms Act, which would create a website titled “life.gov” that would serve as a dedicated family planning website run by Health and Human Services. In a statement expressing its support for the legislation, the Abortion Survivors Network said that “abortion is not a solution to a pregnancy.”

Mace appears to be in the minority in her conference. Last month, at the Republican National Committee winter meeting, the RNC adopted a resolution “affirming the Republican National Committee’s commitment to life.” The resolution urges GOP candidates heading into the next election cycle to “go on offense” and “expose the Democrats’ extreme position of supporting abortion.”

Although it is largely messaging, the move shows the clear divide between party members.

And from Lyerly’s perspective, “There is no moderate option here,” she said, adding “politics needs to get out of the exam room.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.