East Palestine train derailment: Railway disasters on the rise in U.S.

The derailment of nearly 50 rail cars from a Norfolk Southern train near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border early this month left in its wake a pile of charred steel, a growing cloud of local reports regarding dead animals and doubts among the 4,600 residents of East Palestine, Ohio, as to whether they can safely return home.

We’re talking about a U.S. industry starting in 1825 that has put money first and safety last. Bob Comer, rail accident expert

Far from a lone incident, the derailment is the latest in an increasingly damaging series of accidents on the nation’s railways. Critics warn rail accidents of even greater magnitude may occur, as industry and regulators ignore safety measures they recommend.

Railway accidents involving hazardous materials caused more than $20 million in damage in 2022, according to a Grid analysis of federal data. That total exceeds about $15 million in damage caused by rail hazmat incidents in 2021.

Last October, a train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed, resulting in the release of an estimated 20,000 liquid gallons of paraffin wax in Sandusky, Ohio, and causing $2.6 million in damage according to an incident report filed with the Department of Transportation, which regulates shipments of hazardous materials.

Just weeks later, the derailment of another Norfolk Southern train in Illinois resulted in the release of 20,001 gallons of another flammable chemical and caused $3.2 million in damage, according to an incident report filed with federal regulators.

In May 2022, a Norfolk Southern train derailment in western Pennsylvania released an estimated 1,423 gallons of combustible petroleum distillates, causing an estimated $8 million in damages, according to the incident report filed with federal regulators. Three people were reportedly sent to the hospital in connection with the incident, in which nine tanker cars fell into a creek at the mouth of the Allegheny River.

Norfolk Southern, the fifth-largest rail carrier in the United States, accounted for more than half of the damages caused by hazardous materials incidents involving rail transportation in 2022, federal data shows.

“The increasing dangers of hazardous train derailments is definitely a national issue that is largely unnoticed until a tragedy like East Palestine,” said Nathan Karlin, a Kansas attorney whose firm focuses on train accident litigation.

Rail safety experts say a contributing factor to many recent derailments — and the increasing damage they can cause — is the length of trains.

“We’re talking about a U.S. industry starting in 1825 that has put money first and safety last,” said Bob Comer, a railroad expert who has investigated hundreds of accidents. “They’ve gone to these longer trains, and they’ve cut back on their maintenance crews.”

The average length of trains on freight railways has increased by about 25 percent since 2008, according to a 2019 report by the Government Accountability Office. The report noted that “longer mixed-freight trains may be more difficult to handle than unit trains in certain circumstances due to variations in car length and weight,” and cited examples including the October 2017 derailment of a 197-railcar train in Atlanta “that was nearly 2.4 miles long.”

The use of longer trains is a cost-saving measure by rail companies but can cause catastrophic damage when they derail, Comer said. A freight tanker car can carry 100 tons or more of liquid, compared to about 20 tons carried by a tanker truck.

“Not only was it a derailment and a mammoth fire, but all of these dangerous chemicals were released,” Comer said of the East Palestine crash. “If something isn’t done when these things happen, then it’s going to happen again.”

Norfolk Southern and the Department of Transportation did not respond to questions for this report.

The Ohio train was carrying flammable liquids and gases including vinyl chloride, butyl acrylates and benzene, according to Environmental Protection Agency records.

While the EPA and other authorities have said it is safe for residents to return to the community, residents and local leaders have questioned the guidance. “I’ve watched every news conference and I haven’t heard anything that makes me think that this is a data-driven decision,” East Palestine resident Maura Todd told the Washington Post.

Environmental advocates say the growing damage caused by rail accidents calls for stronger federal oversight.

“Federal agencies have been way too lax for far too long about trains carrying hazardous materials,” Miyoko Sakashita of the Arizona-based nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity told Grid. “For years, we’ve been warning officials that transporting dangerous chemicals and liquid methane gas by rail puts communities and our climate at risk. As we’ve seen, even a minor mishap can cause a major disaster.”

A coalition of environmental groups in 2020 called for federal limits on the amount of liquefied natural gas that can be shipped by rail, citing the massive potential harm.





“It would only take 22 tank cars to hold the equivalent energy of the Hiroshima bomb,” Earthjustice attorney Jordan Luebkemann said in a statement at the time.

