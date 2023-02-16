Witnesses in Trump election probe may have lied: Georgia grand jury

This is an ongoing story that will continue to update.

Perjury “may have been committed by one or more witnesses” in a Georgia criminal investigation into attempts to disrupt the 2020 election, according to sections of a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury report released on Thursday.

The portions of the report released Thursday indicate that the grand jury is recommending that prosecutors “seek appropriate indictments” related to perjury and potentially other alleged crimes related to attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The special purpose grand jury convened in May 2022 at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, with a charter to conduct a criminal investigation into “the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 presidential elections in the State or Georgia.”

The investigation reportedly centered primarily on efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state and obtain Georgia’s 16 electoral votes even though he had lost to Joe Biden in the state. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top election administrator, in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call that was recorded and has since become public.

The grand jury submitted its final report in December 2022 after hearing evidence from 75 witnesses, mostly in person under oath, as well as investigator testimony, documents and other materials, according to the portions released Thursday. The grand jury recommended that its report be publicly released.

The release of portions of the report follows an order issued Monday by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney that the introduction, conclusion and a section of the report dealing with whether witnesses may have lied under oath should be made public. McBurney ruled that other sections should remain secret until Willis makes charging decisions.

Page numbers on the report sections released Thursday indicate the grand jury’s final report is nine pages long. Four of those pages were released Thursday: the first page and last page in their entirety, and portions of the second and eighth pages. Also released Thursday was a one-page addendum to the report in which the grand jury recommended that the report be published.

The section of the report dealing with alleged perjury is only two sentences long and does not specify whom the grand jury believes may have lied under oath.

“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report states. “The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where evidence is compelling.”

Witnesses testifying before the grand jury have reportedly included Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Jenna Ellis — all lawyers who have worked for Trump — along with Trump allies Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Michael Flynn, and Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Giuliani “is totally confident he testified truthfully and that he is not the one referenced in the partial release of the report,” his lawyer Robert Costello told Grid Thursday.

Graham told reporters on Thursday that he is confident in the honesty of his testimony before the grand jury. Representatives for Eastman, Ellis, Flynn and Kemp could not immediately be reached for comment.

Between 16 and 24 members of the grand jury were present on any day when it received testimony or held deliberations, according to the report. The jury first heard evidence on June 1, 2022, and continued to hear evidence until December. In total, the grand jury “received evidence from or involving 75 witnesses during the course of the investigation, the overwhelming majority of which information was delivered in person under oath,” the report states.

The report’s introduction indicates that the ensuing portions of the report — most of which have not yet been made public — contain “recommendations on indictments and relevant statutes, including the votes by the Grand Jurors.”

The report also notes that the jurors heard evidence concerning alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election from poll workers, investigators, state officials and others who claim fraud took place. “We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election,” the grand jury concluded.

