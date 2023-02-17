Norm Eisen: Georgia might be ground zero for Trump’s legal battles

The Georgia grand jury report released on Thursday only strengthens the likelihood that former president Donald Trump will face some sort of criminal prosecution in the state — a scenario that would be unprecedented for a leading presidential candidate, legal expert Norm Eisen told Grid.

Eisen, who served as ethics lawyer for the Obama administration and, later, co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment trial, has been closely tracking and analyzing the legal investigations into Trump following the 2020 election. His take: Though multiple investigations could lead to civil or criminal charges against Trump, Georgia is the most likely case to move forward.

“Georgia is one state where there’s a strong case that this is an election fraud, or a conspiracy to commit an election fraud. It is criminalized under Georgia statute,” Eisen told Grid.

Speaking to Grid on Friday, Eisen broke down why he believes Georgia is important — and which other investigations we should be tracking.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: You’ve said for a long time that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into Trump is the most likely Trump-related investigation to lead to a prosecution. Why?

Norm Eisen: When I looked at the tape of Trump pressuring Brad Raffensperger, which came out right after the call, I said to myself, “Well this is a crime — and it’s probably not the only one.” I’ve been focused on Georgia ever since.

G: Why? Does the Raffensperger call give prosecutors evidence they don’t have in other jurisdictions?

NE: There’s really a two-prong case in Georgia — two smoking guns that make out a very strong case out of Georgia law.

The first is President Trump’s call to Secretary of State Raffensperger in January pressing him to “find 11,780 votes” that [evidence indicates] Trump knew did not exist. There’s a tremendous amount of evidence that Trump knew he lost, which makes the tape a smoking gun. That makes his demand illegal under Georgia statute: He’s knowingly asking for fake votes.

The second smoking gun is Trump’s [and his allies’ alleged] effort to push for fake electoral certificates in Georgia. The degree of criminality for this differs widely from state to state, and Georgia is one state where there’s a strong case that this is an election fraud, or a conspiracy to commit an election fraud. It is criminalized under Georgia statute.

G: How significant was Thursday’s grand jury report? What does it tell you as someone who has been closely following this case?

NE: I think it was significant in context of all that we already knew. Even before we got these excerpts, we already knew Donald Trump was at substantial risk of criminal prosecution in Georgia. The partial grand jury materials we got yesterday deepened that risk.

For example, the statement that the special grand jury unanimously concluded that there was no systematic election fraud in Georgia sufficient to overturn the election — that’s a knife in the heart of the position that Trump has taken, and adhered to now, for more than two years. But it’s also legally significant. It’s what we lawyers call a “predicate” — it’s the foundation for bringing those election fraud claims, and it knocks the stuffing out of Trump’s potential defense that there was fraud or that it was reasonable for him to believe or suspect there was fraud. No, there was not.

So that, and other revelations in the report, I think, are important.

G: There are now several investigations into Trump in various jurisdictions like Georgia, New York and at the Department of Justice. Which do you think may lead to indictments?

NE: The other cases [are] certainly possible. [There isn’t] the same high degree of likelihood as exists in Georgia of there being other actual indictments of Trump.

I think the next-most likely, after Georgia, is another state case — the Manhattan D.A.’s investigation of Trump’s misconduct in a prior election in 2016, paying hush money payments to avoid scandals.

Because those payments were made to benefit the campaign, and owing to the amount and the source, they ran afoul of campaign finance rules. Michael Cohen has already pled guilty for those payments. And I think the Manhattan D.A. is likely, though not certain, to bring a case based on the money payments and other financial frauds by Trump and his business.





The third most likely place where he faces criminal exposure is for mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Him purposely withholding these documents puts him at a substantial risk of prosecution — very different from Mike Pence or [President Joe] Biden having a handful of classified documents, which appeared inadvertent. Here, it seems Trump insisted on hanging on to classified materials for months.

Trump appears to have obstructed and been involved in dishonest statements to conceal those materials. And there have been indications that Special Counsel Jack Smith is taking a very hard look at this, including trying to pierce the attorney-client privilege between Trump and one of his lawyers.

Next, I would list the federal [investigation into potential 2020 election interference], also being done by Jack Smith.

Finally, I would name one civil case, which is from New York Attorney General [Letitia] James. I think of it as a quasi-death penalty case against the Trump organization for alleged financial frauds. If she’s successful, not only would she get hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, but stopping Trump from doing real estate transactions and taking out loans in New York would be a sort of death penalty for the Trump Organization.

G: Trump has recently launched his bid for reelection. How could these potential court cases shape his run?

NE: It could help Trump. During the impeachment, which I thought was necessary to do, we noticed that Trump’s popularity went up. So his supporters feel more fervently about him when they perceive him as being under attack.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.