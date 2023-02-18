Fetterman’s depression fight reveals partisan divide on mental health

In the halls of Congress, Republicans and Democrats came together to offer their well wishes to Sen. John Fetterman, following an announcement that the Pennsylvania Democrat was checking himself into a mental health facility for clinical depression.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told the Associated Press, “The more open, transparent people can be [about mental health issues], the better our understanding is.”

“Mental illness was [once] considered a curse, not a medical problem — thank God that has changed,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told the New York Times. “There isn’t a single family that isn’t touched by it. And those who are touched by it and succeed really are very honest about it. I’m glad John has done that.”

But studies and polls have long shown a deep partisan divide in how Americans view mental health issues. Republicans are more likely to see mental illness as strongly influenced by a person’s choices -- echoing their party’s longstanding emphasis on personal responsibility. Democrats are more in line with the current medical understanding of diseases like depression, seeing mental health problems as medical problems with complex and often unknown causes.

In the wake of Fetterman’s announcement, the divides between the two parties’ approaches to mental health care were on full display on social media and talk TV.

“With Senator John Fetterman entering the hospital again for depression, it’s absolutely clear how cruel and disgusting it was for his party, family, and the media to have placed him in this position,” said conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

“I pray for his full and speedy recovery,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., before adding, “I can’t quite explain the voters of Pennsylvania.”

“I can’t speak to John’s personal experience, and I’m not comparing my own struggles with depression to what he’s going through, because everyone is different. But I’ve learned that there’s a lot of good that comes from people like John and me speaking openly about our mental health challenges,” said Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

Democrats go big picture and Republicans focus on the specific person

Nearly one in five adults lives with a mental illness, according to the federal government’s National Institute on Mental Health. Depression is among the most common, the agency said, with roughly 8 percent of adults reporting a major depressive episode sometime in their lives. Moreover, 90 percent of adults surveyed last year by the Kaiser Family Foundation and CNN said there is a mental-health crisis in America.

So what drives this partisan disconnect on mental health issues, which are both incredibly common and affect Americans of all parties? It comes down to a philosophical divide between parties on attribution, where people assign responsibility for circumstances, said Gail Sahar, author of the book “Blame and political attitudes: The psychology of America’s culture war.”

And it is not that anyone is wrong, she added. It’s just a different way of looking at what responsibility we have in our society and to whom.

“If you’re talking about mental illness, conservatives have a tendency to hold the individual responsible for their situation,” she said. “They are more likely to say, ‘Well, you’re depressed. Why don’t you just pull yourself out of it.’ And liberals are more likely to see something like depressions as less controllable by the individual.”

In Fetterman’s case, his current bout of depression may be linked to the stroke he suffered during the general election campaign. Depression occurs after stroke in about 1 of every 3 patients, the Associated Press reported.

It’s not clear how that will affect public perceptions of his depression and subsequent treatment. Some studies suggest that the political split on the causes of mental health care translates into different attitudes about treatment as well.

One 2020 study presented participants with information on a fictional patient with depression and asked them to estimate how much various factors contributed to the situation, and how many of them were within the patient’s control. Republicans were more likely (49 percent) than Democrats (41 percent) to attribute the fictional patient’s depression to factors within their control. And just 38 percent of Republican participants said the fictional patient’s care costs should be covered entirely by insurance, compared to 57 percent of Democrats.

And while there is increasingly more bipartisan support for mental health care reform, the study’s authors said, there is disagreement even within parties on what needs changing.

Not just mental health

This is not just something that comes up with mental illness, said Sahar. This difference between Democrats and Republicans on where to put the focus is found at the very core of each party’s philosophy and comes out when talking about a number of topics.

“Similar issues come up with things like poverty, racial inequality, unwanted pregnancy. Most often conservatives are more likely to say, ‘If Black people tried harder, they could make as much money as white people.’ And liberals are more likely to say, ‘No, there’s a problem in the system that’s getting in the way of that.’ I think it is part of a bigger profile of seeing the individual as responsible. And I don’t think this would surprise or insult conservatives.”

To be fair, says Sahar, the idea that a person needs to take responsibility is very much a human attribute and not just a political one – especially if it seems that the person with the issue is seen as somehow to blame.