Abortion is hanging over Wisconsin's Supreme Court election

The first high-profile off-year election to garner major national attention from partisan groups since the midterms just so happens to be a nonpartisan race — at least in theory, if not in practice.

Groups and donors from across the ideological spectrum that are known for working on partisan races — such as EMILY’s List and SBA Pro-Life America — are putting their efforts into Tuesday’s primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, framing the race as a referendum on abortion access in the state. So far, more than $6 million has been spent on ads.

EMILY’s List hasn’t previously endorsed a state judicial candidate, but it has put its support behind Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who supports abortion rights. Protasiewicz announced she raised $2 million as of Feb. 13.

“We are in this race because nothing less than the fundamental control over their own bodies for millions of Wisconsinites is at stake,” said EMILY’s List spokesperson Ben Ray. “There’s nothing political about standing up for women’s rights to control their own bodies,” he continued.

The liberal-leaning Women’s March, which was first established after former President Donald Trump’s 2016 win, held its signature national event at the state capitol earlier this year to put a spotlight on the upcoming election. Its sister PAC “Women’s March WIN” recently backed Protasiewicz, writing in a tweet that voting for Protasiewicz could “help OVERTURN the state’s 174-year-old abortion ban.”

Conservative candidates are campaigning on establishing law and order and keeping schools open during the pandemic, but the race has become a national flashpoint largely because of the court’s upcoming decisions on abortion.

After the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal abortion rights in Dobbs v. Jackson, a more-than-century-old law went into effect in Wisconsin, banning nearly all abortions in the state. Abortion providers shut down, and patients seeking the procedure have been driving over state lines.

In Wisconsin, the state’s Democratic attorney general is pushing back against that statewide abortion ban in ongoing litigation, which experts said could make its way before the state Supreme Court.

Fair Courts America, a conservative group backed by GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein, is backing Daniel Kelly. Kelly was appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court by Scott Walker in 2016 and served until 2020 when he lost reelection. Kelly also has touted support from three anti-abortion groups in the state.

“Organizations around the state are united in their insistence that the next Supreme Court justice be committed to following the law, not making or changing it,” his team tweeted in January alongside endorsements from anti-abortion groups, a nod to the abortion ban that went into effect last summer

Uihlein contributed $1.5 million to Fair Courts America, which has placed ads in support of Kelly. One TV ad, which the group said would be backed by at least $500,000. Kelly has campaigned on preventing “judicial activism,” and has called himself the best candidate to take on “liberal activists.” TV ads also focused on his opposition to covid regulations and touted his support from sheriffs across the state.

SBA Pro-Life America — a major anti-abortion political organization — also endorsed candidate Daniel Kelly ahead of the primary. A partner organization, Women Speak Out PAC, has spent about $130,000 on the race, as of the latest public filings with the state.

“The Wisconsin Supreme Court is in danger of becoming a tool of the radical abortion lobby, regardless of what the people, the Constitution and the law say,” Kelsey Pritchard, SBA Pro-Life America’s director of state public affairs, said in a statement. “This race is about the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, A Better Wisconsin Together, a progressive group, has spent upward of $1 million on ads opposing Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, a conservative appointed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2011.

The two conservatives in the race — Kelly and Dorow — will be on the ballot with Protasiewicz and another candidate who’s been outspoken about supporting abortion rights, Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell.

The top two vote recipients will advance to the nonpartisan general election, set to be held on April 4.

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.