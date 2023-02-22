Most Americans can't get mental health care as easily as John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) announcement last week that he would temporarily step aside from his work in the Senate to seek treatment for clinical depression drew support from colleagues in both parties and praise from public health leaders.

“Asking for help is important, but it’s not always easy,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in a statement on Twitter. “I hope Senator Fetterman’s courage will serve as an example for others.”

In 2023, it’s unconscionable that we’re forcing people to choose between their paycheck and their health. Dana Bolger, staff attorney, A Better Balance

But it also raised the question: Do everyday Americans have the ability, legally and practically, to take a weekslong pause from their work to seek care during a mental health crisis?

Most workers can’t take the time off

More often than not, workers face roadblocks to long-term mental health treatment, public health and labor law experts told Grid. Only 1 in 5 working Americans is eligible for extended paid family and medical leave. Fewer than half of U.S. workers qualify for unpaid emergency leave.

Extended health leave “tends not be [available to] people who are hourly wage, or people that kind of work a bunch of jobs and show up at all of them to keep their family having food on the table,” said Jessica Gold, a psychiatrist and assistant professor at Washington University in St. Louis. “In those situations, it’s really hard to take any time off ever.”

The Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 (FMLA) requires employers to offer workers up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave in order to care for personal or family health issues — including mental health issues. But it’s riddled with exclusions: exclusions for workers who haven’t worked for their employer for a full year, for workers classified as independent contractors, for workers at a small business with fewer than 50 employees.

In reality, only 19 percent of American workers have access to paid family and medical leave, according to a 2020 report by the Bipartisan Policy Center. And up to 40 percent of the workforce does not qualify for the unpaid work leave protections of the FMLA, which does not cover workers in small businesses or who do not have traditional full-time jobs.

The stigma of acknowledging mental illness

For the few working Americans who can access such benefits, the persistent stigma around mental health issues may dissuade them from using it in a crisis. “People often want me to write that their hip pain from 10 years ago is the reason that they need time off instead of depression,” said Gold. “Because they don’t think that people understand it as much and they think that people judge it.”

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh acknowledged widespread misunderstandings and stigma surrounding mental health leave at an event this month celebrating the landmark law’s 30th anniversary.

“We need to reaffirm our commitment to implement and enforce, raise awareness about rights, end stigma, about mental health and taking leave,” Walsh said.

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for inpatient treatment at the recommendation of the attending physician of Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, according to a statement released by Fetterman’s office last week.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” read the statement, shared on Twitter by his wife, Gisele. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Lawmakers enjoy special treatment for health concerns

Access to medical and mental care may be closer at hand for federal lawmakers than many members of the general public.

The Office of the Attending Physician provides emergency medical assistance for members of Congress, justices of the Supreme Court, staff and visitors.

Members of Congress can receive additional care — such as routine exams, consultations and certain diagnostic tests — for an annual fee that was about $600 in 2022. Members of Congress are also authorized to receive medical and emergency dental care at military treatment facilities, according to the Congressional Research Service. Members of Congress are charged reimbursement rates for inpatient stays in military treatment facilities, according to federal regulations.

Benjamin Miller, a psychiatrist and mental healthcare access advocate, praised Fetterman for setting an example and helping confront the stigma around seeking mental healthcare. But for most American workers, the logistics of getting mental healthcare can be a complicated process involving insurance companies and multiple care providers, he said.

“We know that most folks with health insurance are several times more likely to pay out-of-network prices for their mental healthcare,” Miller said. “We also know that access remains problematic for most Americans, with various studies showing the average wait times ranging from weeks to months. They will also tell you that taking time away from work, especially when you have to navigate multiple providers, can be frustrating.”

Overall, the main barrier most Americans face to accessing mental healthcare remains lack of paid leave, said Dana Bolger, staff attorney at A Better Balance, a nonprofit advocacy group focusing on workplace issues.

“Most Americans do not have a right to job-protected paid leave to address their own physical or mental health needs,” she said. “That’s because in the U.S. there is no federal law guaranteeing workers paid family and medical leave. There’s not even a federal law entitling workers to a single day of paid sick time.”





Low-wage, part-time workers fare worst

The vast majority of low-wage workers do not have access to paid leave from their employers for mental or physical healthcare, Bolger said.

“I hear from workers who can’t afford to take time off to go to therapy appointments, let alone take weeks or months of leave to seek inpatient treatment or recover at home,” she said. “That’s a travesty, and in 2023, it’s unconscionable that we’re forcing people to choose between their paycheck and their health.”

Still, experts said there are some signs that the stigma around mental healthcare is slowly eroding and that policy is beginning to evolve with it. Some states have enacted legislation recently granting stronger healthcare leave protections than exist under federal law.

In 1972, then-Sen. Thomas Eagleton removed himself as the vice presidential running mate to George McGovern’s presidential campaign after it was revealed that Eagleton had received electroshock treatment for depression. He went on to serve two more terms in the Senate.

Gold, of Washington University, said the way society reacts to Fetterman’s story will be a litmus test of how far America has progressed in its views on mental health treatment since then.

“It’s something we have to kind of watch play out,” she said. “But I think people don’t understand mental health enough to know that you can recover and that people can do their jobs just fine.”

