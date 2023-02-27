A new report shows workers with a disability are making less than half of the federal minimum wage

When Bill Stumpf enrolled his son in preschool, school officials said that he should be in a classroom with other children who had disabilities. But Stumpf wanted Kyle, who has Down syndrome, to be learning alongside his community — peers without a disability.

“He doesn’t need to live in a bubble,” Stumpf recalled thinking at the time.

But the older Kyle got, the less Kyle was included. Kyle eventually graduated high school and entered a work environment where he was mostly surrounded by other individuals with disabilities making less than minimum wage. Stumpf said although Kyle seemed happy, and it was a safe environment for him, it never led to the “next step” of getting him out and working in the community. They were stuck.

But one summer, Kyle worked alongside his older sister at a bar and grill where they would let him do odd jobs, like putting away stock and cleaning tables. From there, one of the cooks at the restaurant offered Kyle a job at the restaurant he was going to manage: Papa Johns.

Now, Kyle — who just celebrated his 33rd birthday — works at the pizza restaurant for more than minimum wage, Stumpf said, a job he’s held since 2014.

“Kyle would go to work if there was 2 feet of snow on the ground,” Stumpf said, adding, “not a lot of people have that work ethic.”

Kyle is one of tens of thousands of disabled workers across the country who earned less than the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25, because of a decades-old federal law that allows employers to pay individuals with a disability less than nondisabled employees.

Although there have been efforts in the past to reform this part of federal law, known as Section 14(c) under the Fair Labor Standards Act, new bipartisan legislation first reported by Grid seeks to upend a status quo that disability rights advocates and policymakers alike argue is exploitative and out of touch. Alongside that bipartisan, bicameral legislation — introduced by Reps. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) in the House and Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mo.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) in the Senate — is a newly released U.S. Government Accountability Office report that reveals the program is plagued with problems.

“It’s fundamentally a civil rights issue,” said Julie Christensen, executive director of policy and advocacy at the Association of People Supporting Employment First, or APSE.

Cyrus Huncharek, the director of advocacy and policy at the National Down Syndrome Congress, described 14(c) as a policy that is “dooming” people to a life of poverty, particularly those who live with an intellectual developmental disability.

The report released Friday shows most 14(c) workers make less than $3.50 an hour, and even at this rate — which is less than half the federal minimum wage — some employers still fail to comply.

The GAO found that from 2012 to 2021, more than 73,500 workers in the program were owed $15 million in unpaid back-pay wages.

The Wages and Hours Division of the Department of Labor, or WHD, investigates employers that participate in the program as a way to monitor compliance; between 2012 and 2021, the WHD found labor violations in two-thirds of its investigations.

Section 14(c)

The way Section 14(c) works is by letting companies and organizations apply for a certificate, which, if approved, gives them permission to pay workers rates less than minimum wage. To get the certificate, the employer must establish what they consider to be a proportionate wage rate for the employee with a disability.

The types of jobs vary but can include things like janitorial or piece-rate work, like assembling products or stuffing envelopes.

John Paré is the executive director of advocacy and policy at the National Federation of the Blind. He told Grid in an interview that the entire notion of Section 14(c) assumes that individuals with disabilities are fundamentally less capable.

There are other provisions in the Fair Labor Standards Act that allow individuals to make less than minimum wage, but all other exceptions are based on the type of job — like a waiter who also makes tips — whereas Section 14(c) is based on a type of person, Paré said.

“That’s the law — that you should expect less and it’s not reasonable to expect more from people with disabilities,” he said.

There has been a steep decline of employer involvement in the program over the past decade, with the number that has permission to pay less than minimum wage with 14(c) certificates dropping by roughly 50 percent from 2010 to 2019, the GAO report said, with an estimate of less than 1,300 employers by the end of August 2021. The report estimated that there were still about 122,000 14(c) workers as of 2019.





Although several states and some cities have already moved to restrict employers from using 14(c) — including Alaska, Maine and Maryland — the new legislation proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers looks to eventually end the certificate program for good.

But advocates against repealing 14(c) argue that getting rid of the statute also means fewer employment opportunities for some of these individuals. Together for Choice is an organization that focuses on advocating for families and individuals with significant intellectual and developmental disabilities. They say that without 14(c), there would be no real possibility for people with significant disabilities to maintain work — and that they should have the option to work in these circumstances if they choose to.

“They want opportunities and options,” said Ashley Kim Weiss, the national coordinator for Together for Choice. “We all want people to be able to thrive in whatever setting that they can thrive in.”

“Not everyone can get competitive employment out in the community,” she added.

The legislation proposes phasing out the 14(c)-certificate program over the next five years and would create grant programs for states and businesses. The grants would go toward helping organizations that use 14(c) workers transition to different business models that would instead help better support workers with disabilities and eventually pay them at least federal minimum wage.

“We absolutely want to see 14(c) go. We also know that if we woke up tomorrow morning and it suddenly was off the books that the labor market is not prepared to absorb all the folks who are going to need to transition out of the settings and the individuals who support them,” Christensen said, adding that she supports the bill because of how it proposes a phase out but still ensures there’s funding to support the transition.

Additionally, the bill proposes creating a technical assistance center that would be funded by the Labor Department to support groups transitioning to a different business model. It also would immediately prohibit the Labor Department from issuing any new 14(c) certificates to employers.

“While GAO notes that the number of employers authorized to pay subminimum wages under the 14(c) program decreased by 50 percent between 2010 and 2019, the data suggest that most 14(c) workers are earning less than $3.50 per hour. In other words, they are still being denied equal opportunity in America,” said House Education and Labor Committee Ranking Member Bobby Scott of Virginia.

“It is long past time for Congress to phase out the subminimum wage for workers with disabilities and expand access to fulfilling employment and economic self-sufficiency,” he added in a statement.

