U.S. kids face a ‘hunger cliff’ as pandemic aid programs end

Special pandemic aid programs pushed child hunger to historic lows, even as schools and businesses closed — and many U.S. kids could now face a “hunger cliff” as these covid-era measures end.

Expanded food stamp payments are the latest benefit to disappear. February is the last month that low-income families will receive an extra $95 a month or more from the program, formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, in 32 states and Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, the expanded child tax credit expired after Congress declined last year to renew it. In December, Congress funded a whittled-down version of a summer school lunch program, but most other aid programs have been drastically rolled back, even as the United States struggles with high inflation. Rising prices have cut most households’ purchasing power and dramatically raised the prices of some staple foods, including eggs.

Already there are signs that hard-won gains against childhood hunger are starting to erode, calling into question the country’s commitment to addressing the problem.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” said Lisa Davis, senior vice president of No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit working to end childhood hunger. “We talk a lot about evidence-based policymaking, and during the pandemic, we were able to take policies we’ve been talking about for decades and put them into action,” she said. “The evidence shows that they’re incredibly effective, and to see them go away is really heartbreaking.”

In 2021, food insecurity for households with kids fell to its lowest rate in two decades — 12.5 percent or 4.6 million households — according to the Agriculture Department. Child poverty rates cratered too, falling from 9.7 percent in 2020 to 5.2 percent in 2021, according to the Census Bureau.

That this historic reduction happened when things could have gone so much worse demonstrates the power of these programs, experts told Grid.

A historic investment

Childhood food insecurity — defined as a lack of consistent access to enough quality food — harms kids in a variety of ways. They include developmental delays in young kids, increased risk of chronic illnesses like asthma or diabetes, poor academic performance and even decreased lifetime earning potential, said Davis. “There’s so much research showing hunger and poverty have a profound and permanent impact on a child’s trajectory,” she said.

Food insecurity rates in U.S. kids spiked after the 2008 financial crisis, affecting about 20 percent of households with children. It took nearly a decade for them to improve to the prerecession level of about 15 percent. In 2020, the emergence of covid-19 sparked fears the pandemic could cause a similar, or worse, increase in childhood hunger and poverty. Congress responded by pumping billions of dollars into programs that dramatically expanded the social safety net and removed barriers that kept many of the families most in need of help from getting it.

“One of the biggest problems we’ve had in the U.S. is that there’s too many gaps in the system,” said Megan Curran, director of policy at the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University. “We have quite a lot of really good programs, but too many people who really should be eligible don’t receive them,” she said, either because they’re written out of eligibility to programs or face too many barriers in accessing them.

Before 2021, more than a third of children didn’t receive the Child Tax Credit, which granted about $2,000 per child, because their parents earned too little. Immigration status or the type of job a parent or guardian works can also disqualify families from receiving help, said Curran.

“What we did in the pandemic was actually reverse that; the default became to include people,” she said, making it easier for families to get money or food assistance. “That made a huge difference.”

What worked

The pandemic-era programs that helped reduce child hunger came at the problem from multiple angles: giving parents money to spend outright, increasing food stamps and making it easier for children to get food at school.

Supersizing the Child Tax Credit

In March 2021, lawmakers expanded the Child Tax Credit that had been in place since 1997. Designed to provide financial relief to middle-income families, the program granted a tax credit of $2,000 per child for families. During the pandemic, that amount was raised to $3,600 per child under 6 years old and $3,000 for older kids, and eligibility was extended to low-income and unemployed parents — leaving out only the highest-earning families. The method of payment also changed from a lump sum in the form of an annual tax refund to monthly deposits directly into families’ bank accounts.

“The expansion of the Child Tax Credit, both in terms of the dollar amount and making it available to the poorest families, was probably the most impactful policy change,” said Davis.

Survey data suggests that over half of the lowest income households spent this extra money on food, which translated to less hunger. After the first month’s payment in July 2021, food insufficiency rates among families with children dropped by 24 percent, according to the Census Bureau survey data. After two months, 2 million fewer adults reported that their children didn’t have enough to eat. Gains were largest among families with incomes below $35,000 and Black and Latino families.

Overall, the measure lifted 2.9 million children out of poverty in 2021, according to the Census Bureau data. The expanded tax credit also helped families eat healthier. Recipients were 1.3 times more likely than nonrecipients to eat more fruit, 1.5 times more likely to increase meat and protein consumption and 1.4 times as likely to say they could afford balanced meals, according to a Brookings Institution study.

“Getting flexible cash that families can use to make decisions based on what they need in their household made a huge difference,” said Curran. “Making these regular payments, as opposed to something that arrives once a year, made a huge difference too.”





Expanding food assistance

Over the course of the first couple years of the pandemic, lawmakers changed the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by allowing beneficiaries to receive the maximum total benefit — and later by increasing that benefit by 15 percent. That boosted allotments from a minimum of $16 a month for a single-person household to a maximum of $281, a significant increase for the more than 14 million children who rely on SNAP.

Administrative changes to SNAP also helped increase access — for instance, by allowing recipients to reapply for benefits online instead of filing paperwork in person.

“This increase in SNAP benefits led to fewer instances of food insufficiency and fewer visits to local food pantries,” said Yiyu Chen, a policy researcher at Child Trends, a nonprofit research institute. The temporary increase reduced overall childhood poverty by 14 percent in the last few months of 2021, one study found, and by more than 18 percent for Black children.

School lunch programs also adapted quickly as schools closed early in the pandemic. With more than 30 million kids relying on free or reduced-price school lunches for food, many school districts got creative, offering meals that could be picked up at school or other locations — or even delivering them via school bus. Having that flexibility to meet kids where they are is crucial, said Davis. “Making families come to a site to pick up a meal every day is prohibitive for a lot of families,” she said.

Congress also created the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which reimbursed families whose kids would normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school for meals missed because of school closures. For families already receiving SNAP benefits, the program further reduced households who experienced very low food security by 17 percent, according to one analysis.

Rollbacks are already leading to more hunger

Disentangling the precise impact of each of these measures is difficult, and it’s likely the combined effect of all of them that led to such large reductions in childhood hunger during the pandemic, said Davis.

“I think it confirms what we’ve known all along: If you give families more resources to meet their basic needs, they’re much less likely to face hunger and grow up in poverty,” she said. “It’s really just common sense.”

Signs of backsliding are already starting to emerge as the last of the programs end, especially as inflation continues to drive up food costs.

The expanded Child Tax Credit payments expired after 2021, leading to an uptick in food hardship in 2022. By July, food insufficiency rates in families with children were up 25 percent compared with late 2021, one study found. Black and Hispanic families were hardest hit, with many reporting greater difficulty affording enough or higher quality food.

SNAP benefits are slated to go back to pre-pandemic levels starting in March in 32 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam, which will reduce household benefits by $95 to more than $250 a month, depending on household size, composition and income.

Rising food costs are making the rollbacks that much more acute, said Davis. “It was hard for these families to make ends meet a few years ago, and now it’s next to impossible,” she said. “We’re seeing that the pressure on food banks is increasing very significantly — folks who didn’t need to go or came just once a month are now coming every week.”

Food banks from Alaska to Texas are struggling to meet increased need, with some seeing more demand now than at any point during the pandemic.

“Food banks are already under immense strain,” said Vince Hall, chief government relations officer for Feeding America, a nationwide food bank network. “Many continue to see demand for food assistance well above pre-pandemic levels while also facing continued supply chain disruptions, increased food purchase and transportation costs, and a decrease in the amount of food received from donations and from the federal government.”

Congressional action?

After the flurry of legislation over the past few years, there seems to be little appetite in Congress for reviving the robust pandemic-era aid programs that kept so many children fed. Efforts by senators from both parties to expand the Child Tax Credit failed in budget negotiations last December. Congress did fund a permanent summer meal program for kids — but at the expense of expanded SNAP benefits.

“Unfortunately, I think the current political climate in Congress means we’ll see much less momentum for this type of progress right now,” said Davis.

On the right, there are calls to scale back spending on food assistance programs as negotiations over the next farm bill — a five-year update of billions of dollars in food and agriculture programs that must pass this year — get started. Work requirements are also up for debate. “Some have proposed applying more stringent requirements to parents of kids,” who are largely exempt from such requirements, said Davis. That could make it harder for the most vulnerable kids to get help, she said.

Squabbling over smaller details like these as more kids are going hungry is all the more frustrating to advocates, given the abundant evidence that the pandemic-era programs made such a difference.

“We know what works now; it’s been proven,” said Curran. “If you include folks who tend to be left out of programs, provide meaningful levels of support and deliver that support regularly while removing barriers to access, you can keep poverty at an extremely low level,” she said. “It’s really now about a commitment to putting these pieces in place for the long term.”

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.